South Africa - Nominal GDP Compression Nightmare

In the following article, we provide an update on the economic outlook for South Africa (NYSE:EZA) following some important recent events. Specifically, we reference the reappointment of Lesetja Kganyago as South Africa’s central bank governor for another five-year term. The news was positively received by the country’s financial markets as well as business media. As the article indicates, there has been some growing tension in the country regarding the central bank’s mandate as well as the efficacy of monetary policy over the past few years, reflective of the country’s ongoing economic stagnation.

The tension that has surfaced in various quarters is not surprising given the renewed contraction in economic activity during the first quarter of 2019.

SA GDP - Quarterly, annualized growth rate

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Although there were some specific and (hopefully) non-recurring reasons for the sharp contraction, such as the very severe power shortages and enforced rotational power blackouts during February and March, the underlying trend, as flagged here in an earlier article, remains one of stagnation. Although many in South Africa blame the country’s economic challenges on the prior corrupt Zuma administration, the truth is somewhat more subtle. As we have also discussed in prior articles, a significant factor behind the country’s economic stagnation is the ongoing “policy disconnect,” in turn reflective of the political paradox or "discontinuity at the heart of the ruling African National Congress (ANC)."

The enduring narrative (especially in the media) seems to conveniently omit the fact that Mr. Ramaphosa’s political capital within the ANC as a starting point is already so limited that he could only ascend to the presidency of the ANC with the support of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the trade union movement (or at least the old guard remnant of the original movement). Given this constituency’s natural suspicion of free markets and private capital, an astute political observer would surely deduce that from the inception of his presidency, this political dynamic would impose the same kind of natural constraints on Mr. Ramaphosa’s “reform agenda” as imposed on past ANC presidents.

This is the "political discontinuity" that we have written about in the past which combined with the desire of the ANC’s more technocratic elites to appease foreign portfolio capital (it’s an easy win as opposed to appeasing foreign direct investors, which would require micro reforms that in turn would upset the tripartite alliance) results in what we have described as a toxic micro vs. macro "policy disconnect" that has effectively strangled the economy for over two decades. The economy has flourished for brief periods, mainly in the early 2000s, but only due to the fact that the country enjoyed a powerful exogenous tailwind (the commodity boom) that briefly overcame the toxic effects of this policy disconnect.

There is no better example of the insidious effects of this policy disconnect than the remarkable nominal GDP compression the country is now experiencing. The compression in nominal GDP is reflective of the economy’s poor growth in recent years, but in our opinion, is also due to excessively tight monetary policy as well as an evolving negative fiscal impulse from higher taxes and a planned reduction in public sector compensation.

As the chart below reflects, annual nominal GDP growth has averaged 4.5% over the past two quarters, the lowest rate since at least the 1960s.

Source: Statistics South Africa, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

This is a truly historic regime shift with many far-reaching implications. Many finance and economic elites in the country are often uncompromising in their support for the central bank’s myopic focus when it comes to inflation, and as such, it was no surprise that Mr. Kganyago’s reappointment was cheered by many. However, we have a more sanguine view, perhaps because we appreciate that the kind of nominal GDP compression we are currently seeing in the context of a policy rate of 6.75%*, double-digit increases in electricity tariffs, as well as politically driven double-digit wage demands in key export sectors is simply not sustainable over the longer term.

*The South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) monetary policy committee (MPC) has a scheduled meeting that concludes on Thursday, July 18. The MPC is widely expected to reduce its key benchmark rate by 25 bps to 6.50%. However, this will merely reverse the poorly timed rate increase at the meeting in November last year. Based on projected nominal GDP growth rates as well as other key variables such as credit and wage growth, the policy rate should probably be closer to 6% or perhaps even lower.

Based on the most recent statistics from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), total private non-financial credit in South Africa stands at around 73% of GDP. This is not high compared to many developed economies (although somewhat above average compared to other emerging market peers). However, in countries where private sector debt levels are higher or above 100% of GDP, interest rates are also much lower.

Assuming an average interest rate of 7%, it implies that nearly all of the incremental nominal GDP growth generated in a single year would merely be sufficient to meet the debt servicing burden of the private sector (72% x 7% = 5%). This implies that in order to prevent a deflationary spiral (assuming a primary fiscal surplus), total outstanding private sector credit not only needs to be rolled over, but also increased. It is challenging to envisage sufficient demand for new credit materializing in an environment where nominal compensation growth is slowing and business profitability remains significantly challenged.

The devastating impact on the economy of this toxic mix of underlying dynamics is already evident in the country’s unemployment rate, which continues to creep higher.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Furthermore, the outlook for any kind of sustained employment growth remains dismal when we consider the pressure that is being brought to bear on the corporate sector as a result of the compression in nominal GDP. Corporate investment and profitability are key drivers of private sector job growth, and based on these variables, the outlook is not good. As the first chart indicates, private corporate sector capital expenditure has declined to around 7% of GDP from 10% in 2014.

Source: Statistics South Africa, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

More ominously perhaps is the renewed plunge in corporate profits over the last 18 months, following the brief boost from the mining sector in 2017. Profitability in the mining sector rebounded as a result of the devaluation in the rand during 2015 and recovery in key commodity prices during 2016. Furthermore, for context, we would point out that corporate profits before tax amounted to 25% of GDP in 2006-2007, the last time the country enjoyed robust sustained job growth.

Source: Statistics South Africa, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

For technical reasons, GDP growth is expected to rebound back into positive territory (on a q/q basis) during the second quarter of 2019. However, ongoing nominal GDP compression and continued corporate stress point to renewed economic weakness in the second half of 2019 and looking ahead towards 2020. They also point to continued fiscal stress, given that the growth in nominal tax receipts closely tracks the growth in nominal GDP. As a reminder, the treasury has projected tax receipts to grow by an average of 8.5% over the next three years. Achieving this objective in the event nominal GDP averages around 5% would be mathematically impossible without imposing significantly higher tax rates.

What is the endgame?

The lack of any other real major policy innovation or reform suggests to us that the country’ s growth asphyxiating policy disconnect will remain in place during President Ramaphosa’s tenure. Mr. Kganyago’s reappointment points to a central bank that will continue to be myopically focused on targeting an inflation level of 4.5%, regardless of the employment and economic backdrop, suggesting that monetary policy will remain restrictive with a policy rate above nominal GDP growth. In this context, it is impossible for us to envisage any meaningful or sustained acceleration in economic growth.

More likely, the economy will continue to stagnate over the next few years, with growth likely averaging around 1% (real) per annum. For calendar 2019, it is likely that the real growth (given the sharp Q1 contraction) will be lower than the outcome registered in calendar 2018 (0.8%).

In the context of the country’s growing youthful population, this type of growth trajectory is simply not politically sustainable. As such, it is now very likely that Mr. Ramaphosa will be ousted as ANC party leader at the next party elective conference in 2022, with his successor likely being swept to victory on a wave of populist sentiment and radical policy proposals.

So, what does this all mean for investors?

Long-term investors should continue to avoid allocating capital to South African financial assets, both equities and bonds. Continued nominal compression, coupled with the more dovish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, could provide a brief positive tailwind for South African bonds or fixed-income products. Investors (or traders) with a shorter time horizon could profit from buying and holding South African government bonds at this juncture.

No doubt, this would please many finance and investment banking elites in the country. However, it should be kept in mind that unless these lower rates are sustained for several years, they will make little difference to the government’s interest burden (duration). Some may also euphemistically suggest that lower bond yields can stimulate corporate borrowing, forgetting that almost all of the country’s lending is priced off the short-end of the curve.

However, with non-resident investors already accounting for 40% of the total outstanding public debt stock and just over three years to go to the next elective conference, investors (or traders) playing this game will have to be extremely nimble and ready to exit their positions at a moment’s notice. It should also be kept in mind that Moody’s could still downgrade the country’s sovereign debt rating to below investment grade at some point (particularly given the likely prospect of further fiscal slippage as tax receipts fall short of target), prompting the country’s expulsion from a major global fixed-income benchmark. No doubt, given the track record of the major ratings agencies, the Moody’s downgrade will come shortly before the next ANC elective conference, ensuring that Mr. Ramaphosa and his so-called “market-friendly policies” receive the blame.

Is there any other scenario that could play out?

The future is never certain, and there are undoubtedly other scenarios that could play out. However, we should consider scenarios that are likely and probable. The current view is that Mr. Ramaphosa will engineer dramatic micro reforms paving the way for a new investment boom. We have already pointed out that given the constraints on his political capital, this appears a highly improbable scenario. Furthermore, even if this scenario could unfold, it would take many years for any reforms to filter through into a higher endogenous potential rate of economic growth, and we are not sure Mr. Ramaphosa has that much time left.

Indeed, it is worth remembering that in tandem with key micro reforms, the size of the public sector needs to be reduced (in order to stabilize the public debt trajectory). Additionally, the country's embattled utility parastatal Eskom needs to be dramatically restructured to the point that the annual increase in electricity tariffs can decline to below the rate of targeted inflation. Both of these structural challenges will take time to address (not to mention significant political capital).

Nevertheless, let's be somewhat optimistic and assume that the global economy will boom over the next few years, supporting a marked rise in U.S. dollar commodity prices that would provide a boost to the country’s mining sector. Robust growth and profitability in the mining sector would flow through to downstream industries such as manufacturing that often produce equipment and supplies for the sector. Improved profitability could lead to an increase in capital investment (and therefore, employment) by the sector, while potentially boosting tax receipts (the country also has a mineral royalty tax).

Another scenario that could play out is if the rand were to weaken or devalue significantly for some exogenous reason. Such a scenario could provide some reflationary relief to the ailing economy, in particular the country’s mining and manufacturing sectors struggling from higher electricity tariffs. It would also provide some support to tax and fiscal revenue collections. However, such a scenario would only prove helpful if the central bank were to refrain from aggressively (or ideally at all) hiking interest rates in response to such a development. A sharp rise in interest rates would place further pressure on domestic demand, in turn offsetting much of the reflationary boost emanating from the country’s supply-side industries.

Unfortunately, any chance of a deviation from orthodox policy appears unlikely given the often naïve and bland statements that routinely emanate from some of the country’s current crop of policymakers. The statement from Mr. Ramaphosa in his recent State of the Nation Address (referring to the inflation mandate of the central bank) in which he emphasised that elevated inflation would erode the export competitiveness of the country’s export sectors, without considering the pertinent fact that most of the inflation stems from structural defects (high electricity prices) beyond the control of the South African Reserve Bank, is but one example.

Other simplistic or equally naive statements that come to mind as perennial favourites include the bland reference that high inflation afflicts the working class or poor asymmetrically. Assuming you have a job, this would be obvious. However, given the choice between paying a little more for food or losing one’s job (or business), we are quite sure many would choose the former as the lesser of two evils. More specifically, South Africa has reached a point of real and troubled structural malaise from which there can be no escape without some pain. Few in the country seem to have come to terms with this reality, but unfortunately, one way or another, it is a reality that cannot be avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.