Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - BGH Announced Its Monthly Dividend For July 2019 Of $0.1482 Per Share

Taking into account the fluctuating situation on the market and the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long.

Market participants continue to follow the trade negotiations and the interest rate situation. Both of these factors can play a very important role in the performance of the high-yield bonds.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The main event from the last week was the testimony of the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. It was important because the investors expected to understand what is the viewpoint of the central bank regarding the interest rates. For the high-yield bonds, a possible rate cut may give a positive impulse in their prices. Аlthough the Fed fully endorsed the July rate cut, the high-yield bonds finished the week in negative territory. The main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) fell by $0.06 per share and finished the last session at $86.93 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice another decrease of 0.02 bps. The situation on the market is very quiet which a reasonable prerequisite to see a narrowing of the spread.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.79 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.98 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, only Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) announced its monthly dividend of $0.1482 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our analysis starts with a review of a statistical indicator called Z-score. Basically, we use it to figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If there is no fundamental reason behind the deviation from the mean we can review the fund and rely on the mean reversion strategy.

In general, the calm week for the high-yield bonds was a precondition to see a calm week for the closed-end funds which invest in such assets. Respectively, we do not see many changes in the Z-scores of the funds. Still, many of them are traded at positive Z-scores which can be used as a signal to be more cautious when you select your potential "Long" candidates.

For me, the best buying opportunities at this moment are Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK). These funds combine all of the requirements which I am looking for. They have relatively low Z-score, attractive yields, stable earnings/coverage ratios and of course the best part is that they can be bought at an attractive discount.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this paragraph, I am sorting the funds by the highest Z-score to see which of them are overpriced from a statistical point of view. Last time, we saw Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) traded at 2.80 Z-score. I shared with you my opinion that such high Z-score is a signal to close your long positions. Especially, if we take into consideration the fact that the earnings/coverage ratio of HIX is below 100% and there is a risk of a dividend cut. Once again, we saw the power of Z-score and how it can be a very useful tool for our analysis. Over the past week, the price of HIX fell by 1.27% and its Z-score was reduced to 2.10 points. As usual, my advice is to use this statistical parameter as your friend and to avoid long positions in funds which have relatively high Z-scores. In the current market environment, I consider all of the Z-scores above 2.00 points as high.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.10 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.08 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to show us the closed-end funds with the highest discounts in the sector. The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.59%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.85%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

New America High Income Fund (HYB) is one of the interesting options which I see in the above table. Its attractive discount of 10.31% is a strong foundation to review the fund as a potential "Buy" candidate. The current yield is 7.44% and for me, it is a really positive fact to see how stable was the dividend over the years.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

According to the latest earnings report, we find a positive earnings/coverage ratio. This is our "margin of safety" that the management team invests in the right assets to maintain the dividend around the current levels.

Source: CEFdata.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

From my perspective, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) are risky investments at the levels. Both of them are traded almost at net asset value mainly because they offer a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that their earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

These are the closed-end funds which outperformed their peers over the past five years by return on net asset value. Unfortunately, none of them provide us with an attractive statistical edge to review it. Then the Z-score value is between -1.00 point and +1.00 point that means 68% of the time the fund was traded at this discount or premium.

The good past results of Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) are the main reason why we find them traded at a premium on a constant basis.

The average return for the past five years is 4.95% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Five funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.09%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.56%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.66%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high.

Note: This article was originally published on July 14, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.