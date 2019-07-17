Bull Markets Die On Euphoria: This Bull Market Is Alive And Kicking

This is indicating that the bull market could have more room to run in the medium term.

There are many ways to analyze the stock market cycle, and one of the most important return drivers for stocks is investor sentiment. In simple terms, when everyone is bullish, this means that everyone has already purchased and there is no money on the sidelines to continue buying. Conversely, when everyone is bearish, this means that everyone has already sold and there is plenty of dry powder to drive market prices higher.

In the words of Sir John Templeton:

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria.”

Source: Fisher Investments

With the S&P 500 making new historical highs above 3000 this week, it would be reasonable to expect high levels of optimism among investors, which generally sets the stage for some sort of market correction in the medium term. However, sentiment indicators remain moderate and even pessimistic in some cases, which could be indicating that the bull market still has room to run in the coming months.

The Current Sentiment Situation

There are basically two main ways to measure investor sentiment. You can ask investors what they think about the market via surveys, or you can measure what they are doing with their money via money flow and other indicators based on prices.

Money flows are arguably a more genuine measure of investor sentiment because what people do with their wallet is more truthful than what they say with their mouths. But it's still important to watch a wide variety of sentiment metrics to build a complete picture of the sentiment environment because the different metrics measure different universes and on different time frames.

The AAII sentiment survey showed an increase in bullish sentiment in the past two weeks. But bullishness is still not at extreme levels according to this survey, so optimism is not a reason for concern at current levels.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

When you look at the AAII survey in terms of both the bears and the neutrals, the 10-week average of bears plus neutral AAII is now over 70%. This level of bear and neutral sentiment has not been observed since November of 2016.

Back at that time, the S&P 500 was trading at around 2550 versus over 3000 today. It's quite unusual to see sentiment surveys at such moderate levels when the S&P 500 is trading at all-time highs.

Source: Schaffer's

Interestingly, other sentiment indicators based on money flows and buying/selling activity are far more pessimistic. Data from the Investment Company Institute show that mutual fund investors are selling equity mutual funds at an impressive level.

These levels of selling pressure have been observed in times of much higher financial distress in the past, such as during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, The US debt downgrade in August of 2011, the Presidential election in November 2016, and January of this year when stocks were crushed by almost 20% from their highs.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Offering a similar perspective, the chart from Ned Davis Research shows how investors have been selling stocks and buying bonds over the past month. Again, this kind of safety-seeking behavior is not something we see very often in times when stocks are making new highs.

Source: Ned Davis Research

Forward-Looking Implications

Moderate or even pessimistic market sentiment in the AAII survey generally has bullish implications for stocks. Based on the data from Shaeffer's, when the 10-week average of AAII bears plus neutral respondents topped 70%, the stock market performed better than usual over the medium term.

Source: Schaffer's

Even more bullish for stocks, when equity fund flows have been this low in the past, stocks have delivered big gains going forward. According to Ned Davis Research, when the four-week fund flows are below 0.4, the S&P 500 has gained an impressive 25% annualized.

Source: Ned Davis Research

Investor sentiment is only one of the main variables that have an impact on market performance. It is a very important driver according to the statistical evidence, but there is always the possibility that other factors could override the bullish implications from sentiment indicators.

For example, if we enter a global recession in the coming months, then chances are that stock markets will go through a severe adjustment, and sentiment can continue getting much more pessimistic in such a scenario.

That being acknowledged, the fact that sentiment is either moderate when looking at surveys such as the one from AAII or downright pessimistic when observing fund flows data is making me think that the bull market could have more gas in the tank. Bull markets die on euphoria, and there is not much euphoria in the market right now.

