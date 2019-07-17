NGM Biopharmaceuticals And NGM282 In Primary Biliary Cirrhosis: A Rapid Clinical Benefit

In a Phase 2 study in PBC patients, NGM282 treatment was associated with a robust early clinical benefit of improved cholestasis starting at week 1. I offer my analysis.

PBC is caused by dysregulated bile acids homeostasis that leads to cholestasis, liver inflammation and injury together with undesirable symptomatic pruritus (intense itch).

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in cholestatic liver diseases in 2019. This week’s spotlight is NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Market Assessment

Clinical development of effective therapeutics for cholestatic liver diseases remained dormant for decades until recent approval of obeticholic acid (OCA) by Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) in 2016 for PBC. Despite clinical meaningful benefits derived from OCA, its pruritogenic enhancing effects are clinically problematic for some patients. With several investigative drug candidates - including seladelpar by CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), GKT831 by GenKyoTex, elafibranor by Genfit (GNFT) and cilofexor by Gilead (GILD) - in clinical studies for PBC, this article highlights NGM282 by NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), a small-cap ($891 million) clinical-stage biopharma, in its therapeutic approach to PBC.

NGM282 (formerly M70), the lead investigative drug candidate, is a novel non-tumorigenic variant of human FGF19. FGF19 is an endocrine gastrointestinal hormone that positively regulates bile acids and lipid homeostasis. A prior study of NGM282 in cholestatic liver disease, PSC, reported a clinical effect in suppressing bile acids synthesis and serum levels. However, the primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels from baseline to week 12 was not achieved. AP is a widely used and acceptable surrogate biomarker for cholestasis and disease progression. Making the absence of significant reductions in AP levels by NGM282 in PSC an unexpected clinical outcome.

AP: In the Phase 2 PBC study, clinically meaningful benefits for NGM282 were observed as early as week 1 and sustained up to week 4, the end of the study (Fig. 1A). AP levels were significantly reduced by NGM282, denoting improvement in cholestasis. NGM reported that 50% and 46% of patients administered NGM282 0.3 mg and 3 mg, respectively, achieved 15% or greater reduction in AP levels from baseline, compared with 7% for the placebo group.

The FDA-approved registration endpoint for the PBC trial includes ≥ 15% reduction in AP levels. Gamma glutamyl transpeptidase (GGT), a biomarker of inflammation and cholestasis, was similarly suppressed by both doses of NGM282 (Fig. 1B). Likewise, biomarkers for liver injury/damage, ALT and AST, were improved by NGM282 treatment (Fig. 1C-D).

Fig. 1. Change in liver enzymes from baseline over time. ((NYSE:A)) Change in ALP over time. (B) Change in GGT over time. (C) Change in ALT over time. (D) Change in AST over time. Data are mean (SE). Abbreviations: EOT, end of treatment; FU, follow-up. *** P < 0.001, ** P < 0.01, * P < 0.05 versus placebo.

Bile Acids: The metabolite, 7α-hydroxy-4-cholestene-3-one (C4) is routinely measured in the serum as a marker of new bile acids synthesis. As seen in Fig. 2, NGM282 treatment triggered a dose‐dependent reduction in C4 levels in both NGM282 groups, a likely clinical indication of reduced/suppressed de novo bile acids synthesis through the classical pathway.

Fig. 2. Change in bile acid-related parameters from baseline to day 28. (A) Change in C4 from baseline to day 28. (B) Change in total bile acids from baseline to day 28.

The finding that NGM282 mechanistically suppressed bile acids synthesis and AP levels in PBC were indicative of: (i) suppressed de novo (anew) bile acids synthesis reducing accumulation of new bile acids in the liver and (ii) choleretic effect inducing the elimination of accumulated bile acids. Most anti-cholestatic drug candidates increase bile flow (i.e., a choleretic effect) to increase accumulated bile acids elimination.

Pruritus: NGM282 was generally safe and well-tolerated. Importantly, NGM282 did not enhance pruritogenic responses as seen with FDA-approved therapeutics UDCA and OCA. Conversely, NGM282 did not provisionally reduce pruritogenic responses as reported for PPAR agonists seladelpar ((CBAY) and elafibranor (GNFT).

My working thesis on pruritus has always been that a drug candidate that effectively suppress bile acids synthesis is likely to reduce pruritogenic responses. NGM282 effect in PBC was somewhat contrary to my working thesis. However, the early clinical benefit of NGM282 at 4 weeks (i.e., 28 days) may suggest that longer time points may be required to see a potential decreased trend in pruritus by NGM282 during PBC.

Financials

At the end of Q1/2019, cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were $193.4 million. The top investors are Merck ((MRK) and Topspin Partners. NGM noted its strategic collaboration with Merck:

In March, Merck exercised its option to extend its broad, strategic collaboration with NGM for an additional two-year period from March 2020 to March 2022. During the two-year extension period, Merck will continue to fund NGM’s research and development efforts at the same levels as the original collaboration terms and, in lieu of a $20 million extension fee payable to NGM, Merck will make additional payments totaling $20 million in support of NGM’s research and development activities during 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The companies also announced that Merck will terminate its license to NGM’s growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) receptor agonist program, effective May 31, 2019, at which time the program rights will return to NGM.

Analysts recommend a Strong Buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $26. The upcoming catalytic event in H2/2019 is the top line data readout from the Phase 2 NASH study.

Market Outlook

To the best of my knowledge, this is the first investigative drug candidate for PBC to show an early (i.e., 7-day) significant clinical effect on cholestasis. The authors also reported:

Patients in the NGM282 group experienced reductions in ALP levels, NGM282 treatment did not result in a significant change in the proportions of patients achieving ALP normalization or less than 1.67× ULN.

Seladelpar by CBAY, currently in Phase 3 study in PBC patients and the presumed frontrunner as an improved second line therapy for PBC, was associated with AP normalization in a substantial number of patients in the Phase 2b 52-week PBC data - once again highlighting the diversity in the clinical effects of these distinct investigative drug candidates. My viewpoint is that seladelpar seems to have it all together therapeutically in PBC, based on the Phase 2b data.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.