July 2019: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

We do not expect total annual storage surplus to be very large. We currently expect to see just +273 bcf in storage by September 2019 (vs. September 2018).

We currently expect U.S. Lower-48 dry gas production to average 90.49 bcf/d over the next three months (July to September), 1.72 bcf/d lower than the latest EIA estimate of 92.21 bcf/d.

We project that national natural gas consumption will be increasing by around 1.42% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (July to September).

The average daily rate of LNG exports was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking them in 1997.

Natural gas consumption for April was the second-highest level for the month since 2001, when EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for April 2019. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for May and June, and conclude with our latest forecast for July, August, and September.

April Overview

Aggregate demand (national consumption plus exports) for American natural gas dropped by 3.70% y-o-y in April 2019 to 83.97 bcf/d. Consumption plunged by 6.60% y-o-y to 72.76 bcf/d due to warmer weather and a very unfavorable base effect. However, exports surged by 20.60% y-o-y to 11.21 bcf/d.

April 2019 was only the second month since October 2017 that saw a year-to-year decrease in natural gas consumption. Despite this decrease, natural gas consumption for April was the second-highest level for the month since 2001, when EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors.

Year-over-year total consumption of dry natural gas in April 2019 decreased in three of the four consuming sectors. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in April 2019 were:

Residential deliveries : 327 Bcf, or 10.9 Bcf/d, which was down 25.5% compared with 14.6 Bcf/d in April 2018.

: 327 Bcf, or 10.9 Bcf/d, which was down 25.5% compared with 14.6 Bcf/d in April 2018. Commercial deliveries: 246 Bcf, or 8.2 Bcf/d, which was down 17.7% compared with 10.0 Bcf/d in April 2018.

246 Bcf, or 8.2 Bcf/d, which was down 17.7% compared with 10.0 Bcf/d in April 2018. Industrial deliveries: 667 Bcf, or 22.2 Bcf/d, which was down 2.9% compared with 22.9 Bcf/d in April 2018. Despite this decrease, industrial deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

667 Bcf, or 22.2 Bcf/d, which was down 2.9% compared with 22.9 Bcf/d in April 2018. Despite this decrease, industrial deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. Electric power deliveries: 724 Bcf, or 24.1 Bcf/d, which was up 2.4% compared with 23.6 Bcf/d in April 2018. Electric power deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

External demand also remained strong, mostly due to higher pipeline exports into Canada and Mexico and robust sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which increased by 13.22%, 5.88%, and 48.34% y-o-y, respectively. Natural gas exports in April were the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. In April 2019, the United States exported 4.2 Bcf/d of LNG to 22 countries. The average daily rate of LNG exports was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking them in 1997.

Strong exports growth and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand continues to grow faster than consumption, a trend which has been in place since May 2015. It points to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart above, you can clearly see that growth rates in consumption and exports often diverge. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to the very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

This April, pipeline and LNG exports combined totaled 336.29 bcf, or 11.21 bcf per day. The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 15.41% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 11.31% of total demand - a new all-time record (see the chart below). Exports' share in the aggregate demand structure has almost doubled over the past three years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest-growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 20.82% over the past five years (from April 2014 to April 2019), exports have more than doubled over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed the "Other" category in the overall demand mix, and are now more significant in weight than U.S. commercial users (see the chart below). Next year, the share of exports will overtake residential consumption (on a 12-month average basis).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant, and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power/powerburn (+32.58% since April 2014) and industrial consumption (+10.02%). Notice that over the past five years, residential and commercial consumption has remained virtually unchanged.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After dropping by 6.60% y-o-y in April, we estimate that natural gas consumption then surged by 5.10% y-o-y in May (to 69.40 bcf/d). The growth rate in June was less impressive but still positive - around +2.10% y-o-y to 69.80 bcf/d.

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to remain relatively stable, but frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that national natural gas consumption will be increasing by around 1.42% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (July to September). However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. For example, at this moment in time, we expect July consumption to total 77.7 bcf/d (+2.70% y-o-y). We also project that consumption in August will rise by 3.50% y-o-y to 77.2 bcf/d. However, we currently expect consumption in September to drop by 1.90% y-o-y to 70.6 bcf/d.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand rapidly. We currently expect total exports to average 12.1 bcf/d in the July to September period (+21.00% y-o-y). However, please note that our LNG exports estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows, and therefore, are likely to be revised higher. We expect net exports of natural gas to reach 5.56 bcf/d by September this year (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

What about supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is strong.

In April 2019, for the 24th consecutive month, dry natural gas production increased year to year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in April 2019 was 2,708 bcf, or 90.3 Bcf/d. This level was 9.8 Bcf/d (12.2%) higher than the April 2018 level of 80.4 Bcf/d. The average daily rate of dry natural gas production for April was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking monthly dry natural gas production in 1973.

At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production to average 89.80 bcf/d in July, 90.70 bcf/d in August, and 91.10 bcf/d in September. EIA currently expects U.S. dry gas production to peak in November 2019 at 93.48 bcf/d (see the chart below).

Source: EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Report

Overall, we believe that over the next three months, total supply will be growing faster (on an annualized basis) than total demand, ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be looser relative to 2018. We estimate that annual supply-demand surplus will amount to +1.58 bcf/d in July, +0.42 bcf/d in August, and +3.45 bcf/d in September. However, we do not expect total annual storage surplus to be very large. We currently expect to see just +273 bcf in storage by September 2019 (vs. September 2018).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more).







