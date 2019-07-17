Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached

Aon PLC (AON) has been around for some time now. Since 1982, the company built an impressive service offer to various businesses all around the globe. Investors also like this versatility, which is represented by its soaring stock price. Over the past 3 years, the stock has simply skyrocketed.

Is there anything left for new investors? Should current shareholders cash their profit before it’s too late? Let’s dig deeper and discover what is the magic behind Aon’s success.

Understanding the Business

The company is known for its insurance brokering services. Aon is part of the strong dividend stocks in the financial services sector. Aon is a risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, as well as a human resource consulting and outsourcing solutions provider. The company built a strong brand name and a notorious business model throughout the corporate world. Its commercial risk management segment is, by far, the most lucrative one. In 2018, 43% of its revenue was earned through this line, followed by retirement management with 17%.

The company’s main source of revenue is still the U.S., but with 57% of its revenue coming from other countries, Aon is well-diversified geographically.

The corporate giant employs 50,000 workers worldwide in 120 countries. Its specialty makes it easy for its clients to fulfill any risk management needs and insurance. Aon does start to show some signs of business shifts, as potential in the U.S. market will be limited in the future.

Growth Vectors

Aon enjoys the size and scale to do what only the big players can: use a large amount of data to analyze and measure risks for its clients. Aon is an efficient broker that can find the best insurance products for its clients by searching through a wide network.

This creates a really sticky business as most customers will stay and pay recurring fees. In its largest business segment (Commercial risk), Aon shows a +90% average client retention (see fact sheet above).

As the business environment evolves fast with new regulations and technology evolution, most businesses require additional help to manage their risk and protect their model. Through those strong customer relationships, it becomes easy for Aon to cross-sell other services and increase the stickiness of its business model.

Unfortunately, the company faced currency headwinds with 57% of its revenue coming from outside the U.S. This explains the mediocre revenue growth we see since 2012. Nonetheless, organic growth is consistent.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Since 2012, Aon increases its dividend yearly. During those 7 years, the company boosted its payout by 179%. As the dividend keeps going higher, a strong stock price surge pushed Aon’s dividend under the 1% level.

This play is definitely not for a retiree relying on its dividend payments, but rather a total return type of investor. As the dividend nearly tripled during the past 7 years and the stock price grew from ~$50 to ~$200 during the same period, I guess nobody will complain.

The company’s payout is good. But this level of payout won’t be sustainable if Aon fails to grab hold of a major growth vector. It enjoyed stronger margin due to its restructuring efforts, but this will not be enough going forward to sustain a double-digit dividend growth rate policy. Going forward, we expect management to maintain a high-single dividend growth rate.

Potential Downsides

With 57% of its revenue coming outside the U.S., Aon is exposed to international law changes. Any modifications to current laws could potentially harm Aon’s activities. This also applies to any regulatory authorities, notably in the US and the UK. The company must respect those standards in each of the countries it conducts its business in, which represents one of its biggest challenges.

Another major risk that Aon is facing is in its operations. Growth is uncertain and limited in the U.S. It will become difficult to post organic growth going forward. The company will need to redirect its most profitable segment to developing areas that could sustain growth rate and sales level.

At this point, Aon is a stable company growing modestly. Its business model will continue to generate strong cash flow, but future growth seems limited.

Valuation

By using AON’s forward P/E ratio, we realize the company doesn’t look so bad. In an ideal world, we would have a P/E ratio under 20 for a company that is likely to slow down its earnings growth.

Using the Dividend discount model isn’t helping much in this situation. The main problem comes with Aon’s strong growth and very low yield. The model includes a 9% discount rate, along with a 9% dividend growth rate in the short run and 5% in the longer run. We used lower numbers to reflect a potential slowdown in Aon’s operations and we rather use conservative numbers when it comes down to valuation.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.60 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 9.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $93.89 $69.60 $55.07 10% Premium $86.07 $63.80 $50.48 Intrinsic Value $78.24 $58.00 $45.89 10% Discount $70.42 $52.20 $41.30 20% Discount $62.60 $46.40 $36.71

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Keeping the model in this way, it doesn’t show any values near the $200 a share that markets seem to be willing to buy. Markets could be buying this overvalued stock mostly thinking of Aon’s strong brand power.

Final Thought

Overall, Aon built a great legacy. Its expertise is recognized around the world and succeeded through this tough corporate world. Facts are that this company can retain most of its clients by providing them good all-round services for their businesses.

Unfortunately, there is often a price to pay when it comes down to quality. I fear that I’m a little late on this one and I will have to keep watching Aon from the sidelines. This is definitely the case of a great company to put on your watch list and wait until the stock drops back to ~$150 before making a move.

