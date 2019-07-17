ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic

Image Source: freerangestock.com - Free Commercial Images

Introduction

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down."

- Warren Buffett

What is a wonderful company, and what is 'quality merchandise' from an investing standpoint? The most constructive definition to address this question is Warren Buffett's concept of "economic moat", a long-lasting competitive advantage that allows a given company to harvest above-average returns on its capital, even when faced with economic downturns or powerful competitors.

A quality investing strategy should, therefore, capture the fundamental nature of Buffett's philosophy. Here, the aim is to identify high-quality stocks - or "compounders" - trading at reasonable prices by calculating a simple Quality Score based on 12 fundamental factors related to the actual business and to its intrinsic economic characteristics. These are (possibly) the qualitative and quantitative factors that best capture the elusive 'quality dimension' of a specific company, at least according to Buffett and to other investors in these best-of-breed companies like Charlie Munger, Chuck Akre, and Joel Greenblatt. The intention is not to discuss fleeting quarterly results (far from it) but rather to analyze and find superior companies and business models capable of compounding value for many years into the future. To calculate the Quality Score, the following questions will be addressed:

1) Presence of strong and enduring competitive advantages; 2) Favorable market dynamics and relative positioning; 3) Presence of multiple and complementary cash flow generators; 4) Resilience to technological disruption and to obsolescence; 5) Presence of market leadership; 6) Presence of pricing power; 7) Presence of high and persistent Cash Returns on Invested Capital; 8) Strong cash-generation ability; 9) Presence of superior gross profitability; 10) Presence of superior revenue growth, with improving sales momentum; 11) Presence of solid risk management and capital allocation policies; 12) Presence of a solid financial position, with little debt.

To calculate the Quality Score, one (1) point is awarded when the answer is fundamentally positive ("Yes"); minus one (-1) point is subtracted when the answer is essentially negative ("No"); no points are added or subtracted (0) when there is too much uncertainty or when negative and positive factors are essentially in equilibrium. ‘High-quality companies’ are the ones with a Quality Score of "6" or above. Let us then calculate the Quality Score for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS).

1. Does ANSYS have strong and durable competitive advantages over competitors? Yes: 1 Point

The history of ANSYS Inc. starts at Westinghouse Astronuclear Laboratory (WANL), a futuristic division of Westinghouse established in 1959 with the aim of developing innovative technologies such as nuclear space propulsion (once classified as a secret) and even nuclear-powered artificial hearts. Both these technologies were quietly shelved in the Seventies; however, it was at the now-extinct WANL that a young John Swanson, the division’s head of structural design, pioneered the application of Finite Element Methods (FEM) to engineering.

A numerical technique, FEM allows the implementation of Finite Element Analysis (FEA), which in turn can be used to predict how a physical entity - like a bridge or a propeller blade - behaves under certain real-world conditions. Recognizing its future worth as a computational tool for performing engineering simulations, Swanson then suggested the development of general-purpose FEA software to Westinghouse. But the company refused to implement the suggestion, and so he decided to leave his employer to start Swanson Analysis System in 1970. Later called ‘ANSYS’ (from ‘ANalysis SYStem’), this firm benefited from a first-mover advantage that enabled it to steadily build a strong market presence over the decades.

ANSYS Competitive Advantages | A Highly Favorable Benefit to Cost Ratio

Indeed, Swanson anticipated that prospective customers could save a substantial amount of resources if they could employ a general-purpose software code to perform the complex and time-consuming calculations which engineers were then either doing manually or were unable to do. And in this value proposition lies ANSYS’ foundational competitive advantage, as the costs of employing its software were (and still are) greatly offset by the tangible benefits derived during the development of a given product – clearly, it is much faster and cheaper to run a computer simulation to design, validate and test a product than to build a prototype in order to test it under an immense variety of scenarios (nowadays, for instance, automakers are able to reduce the time needed to validate their autonomous vehicles from 10.000 years down to just 2 or 3 years by utilizing ANSYS’ broad range of offerings).

ANSYS Competitive Advantages | A Broad and Complementary Set of Applications

Amassed through organic and inorganic investments over the decades, ANSYS does, in fact, have a very comprehensive set of CAE (Computer-aided Engineering) software offerings that distinguishes it from most direct rivals. This also serves as a barrier to new entrants, because it would take years to develop all the distinct codes necessary to compete effectively with ANSYS across multiple fronts.

Within this space, some smaller players sell Computational Fluid Dynamics software (CFD), while others sell Computer Aided Design (CAD) or structural analysis software. However, within its core markets, ANSYS is able to offer these 3 distinct applications - and many others - in a more cohesive and complete manner (please note that larger competitors are also able to provide cohesive, cross-domain solutions; however, this area of the market still functions essentially as an oligopoly).

Through Workbench, for example, some of ANSYS’ programs can interact with each other within a single environment, a fact that results in higher productivity by tying together the entire simulation process. Another example is given by ANSYS AIM, a more user-friendly, workflow-driven advanced simulation tool that provides multiphysics problem-solving by combining fluids, thermal, structures and electromagnetics (i.e. the distinct ‘physics’) in a single-window design.

All these different solutions ensure that both the lower- and the high-end of the market are being covered by ANSYS. The company is also reaching new audiences by establishing partnerships with foes and friends alike such as PTC (PTC), SAP (SAP), Synopsis (SNPS) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) that complement and bring superior simulation capabilities to these firms’ solutions. Of course, the fact that direct competitors are using ANSYS’ software is also a testament to the company’s technological prowess.

ANSYS Competitive Advantages | Strong Switching Barriers

Through the years, these broad and integrated offerings became deeply embedded in the daily workflow of ANSYS’ numerous customers, making them an indispensable part of their operations. The company spearheaded the application of multiprocessing techniques to FEA computation and was also recognized as one of the leaders in the area of multiphysics problem-solving, a fact that extended its appeal to more markets.

As a result of this expertise, the company now enjoys entrenched industry relationships generated both by its specialized know-how and by the high switching barriers imposed on customers: indeed, from the customers’ point of view, the problem with this kind of complex software is that it requires a steep and long learning curve to be fully mastered; once mastered, clients become very reluctant to switch providers because of the financial costs and downtime risk to their businesses and, in particular, because of the sheer time it takes to learn how to use alternative solutions.

And these switching barriers are carefully cultivated from an early stage by ANSYS, as the company now has thousands of students and academic institutions throughout the world utilizing its software for a discounted price, or even for free. This guarantees that students and academics become familiar with ANSYS’ set of solutions, which in turn all but ensures future demand. For designers, engineers and researchers, ANSYS is also a valuable tool to learn and master because it improves their employability and career prospects across different domains, hierarchies, and industries.

2. Is ANSYS a diversified company, with multiple and complementary cash flow generators? Yes: 1 Point

Indeed, the company’s solutions have wide application across many domains and industries. As mentioned by ANSYS, “If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you’ve used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation”.

From Boeing (BA) to Caterpillar (CAT), and from NVIDIA (NVDA), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Medtronic (MDT), to Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and General Electric (GE), the company’s customers form a sizable selection of some of the most influential manufacturers in the world. This extraordinary omnipresence, extremely varied customer base, and ANSYS’ complementary sources of cash flow, all mitigate the cyclicality inherent to its end markets and dilute the risks associated with excessive concentration, as no single customer accounts for more than 5% of the firm’s revenue.

For most solutions, customers may acquire a perpetual license (with the right to purchase ongoing maintenance, support, and upgrades on an annual basis), or they may lease products on a fixed-term basis for a fee that comprises the license, maintenance, support, and upgrades. For some products, like ANSYS’ Discovery Product Suite, clients can acquire an annual subscription for a specific number of named users that also includes the license, maintenance, support, and upgrades.

Lease licenses and maintenance services account for 80% of the revenues. The company’s leading expertise, integrated and complementary offerings, and the presence of strong switching barriers all contribute to high renewal rates of around 95%; together with its large installed base of about 45.000 customers distributed throughout the globe, this fact ensures that ANSYS enjoys the benefits of recurring and predictable revenues (currently, around 75% of the company's revenue is recurring).

On average, each customer acquired 3 or more solutions and contributed with approximately USD $29.500 to ANSYS’ top-line in 2018; however, because it serves customers fluctuating in scale from minute consulting firms to the world's major industrial conglomerates, these numbers have a high variance. The company’s sources of revenue by geography are not very diversified, though (please see image below). This is to be expected, as most industrial manufacturers with a truly global footprint are mostly concentrated in just 9 countries (India, China, Japan, Italy, France, Germany, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States). China remains somewhat underpenetrated, but the country is a promising arena posting strong double-digit growth thanks to its investments in 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and Semiconductor technologies.

The scenario changes slightly by end market, as no single industry was responsible for more than a third of the company’s Annual Contract Value (ACV); however, High Tech is right at this threshold as it contributed 33% to ANSYS’ ACV in the first quarter of 2019. But this is equally to be expected, as the all-embracing High Tech basket encompasses everything from telecommunications to chipmakers and to computer networking companies. All in all, ANSYS’ has in fact diversified sources of cash flow that provide both optionality and new runways for growth.

3. Is ANSYS present in attractive markets offering clear growth runways? Yes: 1 Point

And runways for growth should be wide and long going forward. At the moment, we are arriving at a brave new world of technological advancement thanks to the rise of digital-industrial technologies. This transformational wave is being fuelled by ground-breaking innovations* that are unleashing massive change in the way products are developed, assembled and operated - and ANSYS, through its comprehensive offerings, seems well-positioned to take advantage of this change of paradigm from ‘Industry 3.0’ to ‘Industry 4.0’.

* These technologies are Simulation; Big Data and Analytics; Autonomous Robots; The Internet of Things; Cybersecurity; The Cloud; Additive Manufacturing; Horizontal & Vertical System Integration; and Augmented Reality.

ANSYS | Simulation Software in the New Industrial Paradigm

This is because simulation will become an imperative for manufacturers dealing with heightened competitive forces and extremely complicated products – indeed, as products become faster, smaller, greener, smarter and increasingly connected, the engineering complexities brought by this new paradigm are also becoming astounding. To tame this extreme complexity, mitigate risks, reduce expenses and increase performance, the company intends to make simulation truly pervasive by advancing it beyond its traditional use case as a tool utilized only in the prototyping, validation, and testing phases.

Within this novel and demanding context, ANSYS foresees that simulation will be used throughout a product’s lifecycle, from the ideation phase as a digital exploration tool (before decisions and costs are locked in) all the way to its operational stage by the use of the so-called ‘digital twins’*, for instance. Imbued with many obvious benefits, a digital twin is a real-time digital replica of a physical entity (such as an aircraft engine or even a whole country: now, Singapore has its own digital twin) that can be employed, for example, to perform real-time optimization or to diagnose, detect and predict faults occurring during a physical product’s operation; depending on its design and purposes, more advanced digital twins can also learn continuously through machine learning and update themselves to characterize or improve the current and future status of the physical twin. Considering its immense potential, Gartner (IT) has recently included digital twin technology on its Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends.

* Digital twin technology is a descendant of the so-called ‘pairing technology’, which was used by NASA since the dawn of space exploration to control, maintain and even repair complex systems located far beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. In a vivid example of its usefulness, pairing technology (and duct tape) was used to rescue the astronauts of the Apollo 13 mission in 1970 - sure, the great Jim Lovell would be capable of safely “landing a washing machine”, let alone a spaceship, but that washing machine would have had to be working as designed.

Simulation is thus becoming the method of choice to understand and act upon the multiphysical intricacies generated by this emerging generation of smart components, assets, systems, and processes. And, of course, ANSYS is bound to profit as simulation becomes a differentiator or even a necessity for companies of all sizes, from mega- to micro-cap – indeed, through the Microsoft (MSFT) Azure platform, the new ANSYS Cloud solution is now being aimed at small and medium-sized businesses without the internal resources required to run High-performance Computing (HPC) applications. Clearly, this new offering has the potential to open up a large and forsaken segment of the market for the benefit of ANSYS.

ANSYS | Providing Engineering Simulation for All

From the smaller customers’ standpoint, the main benefits of adopting Cloud-based Design [and Manufacturing] (CBDM) solutions such as ANSYS Cloud are (as expected) improved scalability, shorter times to market and lower cost barriers: first, features like SaaS, virtualization, multi-tenancy and pay-per-use can only be fully attainable through such cloud-based solutions, a fact that will start to ‘democratize’ the access to HPC for product design; second, because it provides access to dozens or even hundreds of CPU cores in parallel (up from the 4-8 cores typically available on conventional workstations), CBDM also has the potential to execute simulations hundreds of times faster than the ones running on single engineering workstations; and third, thanks to its capacity to pool computing resources from data centers, CBDM will enable customers to swiftly scale-up or down computing requirements so as to respond in a more resonant manner to the ever-changing market demands – in fact, since in-house HPC servers are not always fully loaded over the lifetime of a project, many CPU cores are regularly unused and wasted.

ANSYS | Expected Market Value and Growth Rates

Depending on the sources, the global simulation software market is now expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% - 16% up to 2025; this market is also anticipated to reach a value between USD 10.0 and 16.7 billion over the same period (please note that such wildly different estimates are a reflection of the uncertainty surrounding this space). More broadly, the Boston Consulting Group expects that ‘Industry 4.0’ will add a staggering USD 11.0 billion in incremental global GDP over the next few years. Within this setting, the megatrends surrounding 5G, Electrification and Autonomous Engineering will be especially important to ANSYS.

The shift from 4G to 5G is expected to have a metamorphic effect on connectivity, and it will pave the way for the evolution of numerous technologies ranging from industrial IoT to holographic videos, and to driverless cars, among countless others. However, 5G systems present formidable design and verification challenges that can only be addressed with powerful simulation tools.

The same heightened demands also occur with Electrification and with Autonomous Engineering, as it is not possible to put an autonomous aircraft in the air or a driverless vehicle on the road, for instance, without satisfying a multitude of safety and other standards, and without developing complex technologies such as new radars or propulsion systems; integrated engineering simulation tools, like the ones provided by ANSYS, are now fundamental to fast-track the introduction of these disruptive solutions, to reduce R&D costs, and to deliver safe and dependable products. ANSYS will certainly grow along with these transformative changes.

4. Is ANSYS dominant within its core markets? Yes: 1 Point

With approximately 25% market share, ANSYS is currently the uncontested leader in engineering simulation software. Nowadays, its wide-ranging suite of solutions gives it unequaled dominance in a very fragmented arena characterized by the presence of numerous competitors of various sizes, both public and private, like COMSOL and Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY).

Despite not being ‘like-for-like companies’, other peers include the aforementioned Siemens, Altair (ALTR), Cadence (CDNS) and Autodesk (ADSK). According to the firm, 98 of the top ‘Fortune 100’ industrial companies are now using solutions provided by ANSYS; however, some of ANSYS’ potential, partial, and present competitors are also industry consolidators endowed with the technical resources and the financial muscle necessary to disrupt the company’s leading position in its main markets.

5. Is ANSYS resilient and easily adaptable to disruption? No: - 1 Point

In this time of unprecedented transformation, the average life expectancy for any given S&P 500 company is only 20 years or so, down from 60 years in the Fifties; what’s more, the average tenure of companies integrating the S&P 500 is expected to contract to only 12 years by 2027, which means that turnover is becoming faster and faster. But tech companies can be even more ephemeral, as attested by the litany of victims within the sector over the past decades - of course, such death rate takes place because high-tech companies like ANSYS are those engaged in securing sales from high-attrition areas characterized by the emergence of disruptive markets and technologies.

Specifically, disruption for ANSYS can come from competitors offering faster results, significantly lower costs or better and wider simulation capabilities. Indeed, while no rival can really match the current breadth of ANSYS’ solutions, many competing firms may deliver faster or more accurate solutions for specific applications (such as meshing a complicated design or implementing nonlinear structural analysis).

As mentioned above, other consolidators like Siemens and Dassault (or even Autodesk) are gobbling up these niche firms, and one of their purposes might well be to challenge ANSYS on its own turf. These are larger, formidable, and resourceful opponents. In particular, Siemens has made a strong statement not long ago saying that it wishes to become one of the main players within this space and contest both ANSYS and Dassault’s SIMULIA. Siemens is a competitor of ANSYS, but it is also a significant customer. Awkwardly for the German conglomerate, ANSYS’ software is deeply integrated into its business processes, and it will take time to replace it in favor of Siemens’ own solutions.

While the market for simulation software remains attractive, this tougher competitive attrition might exert pricing pressure over the long-term in this lucrative area of enterprise software. However, the portfolios of these competitors do not perfectly overlap ANSYS’ unique portfolio, at least for the time being. Furthermore, disruption won’t happen overnight for the company because its collection of state-of-the-art solutions is both hard to emulate and hard to displace.

But the firm also needs to invest significant resources on a continual basis to keep up with the challenges imposed by increasingly demanding customers and by increasingly complex products; being so, the company will certainly struggle to remain competitive if it fails to keep up with today’s short-cycle, fast-changing technological landscape. Another threat is posed by smaller rivals opting to compete with ANSYS by means of open source licensing, which is an option growing in popularity – despite being much weaker and remoter, its widespread acceptance could have an impact both on ANSYS’ sales and on its capacity to generate returns and excess cash.

6. Is Ansys a superior cash-generative business? Yes: 1 Point

And, without a doubt, cash flow is one of the most accurate yardsticks for gauging the performance of well-established companies. In spite of Wall Street’s fixation on earnings, a firm’s cash-generative ability - or the lack of it - is what really determines its continuing capacity both to return money to shareholders and to reinvest cash back into the business (or to pay down debt). This is the reason why Warren Buffett says that "Cash is to a business as oxygen is to an individual: never thought about when it is present; the only thing in mind when it is absent." Here, by scrutinizing the following parameters, the purpose is to assess how well ANSYS has been translating inputs and sales into hard cash.

ANSYS | Positive Free Cash Flow Generation & FCF per Share

ANSYS has always been Free Cash Flow-positive over the past decade, a period through which cash flow generation increased by 191% (from USD 165 million in 2009 to USD 480 million currently, using TTM figures). On a per share basis, FCF has improved by 183% over the same period. Among its chosen peer group*, only Cadence performed better, as its FCF per share increased by a staggering 3100% over the past 10 years.

However, Cadence started out from a very depressed basis in 2010-2011. Dassault increased FCF per share by 143% and Autodesk actually saw its FCF per share decline by -45% during the period. However, it should be mentioned that Autodesk’s FCF, as well as ADSK’s cash flow-based parameters, were severely impacted by its restructuring as it transitioned to the cloud. In the future, ADSK’s cash-generative ability will certainly recover.

*Again, due to their different portfolios and markets, it is not possible to establish a suitable like-for-like comparison between these companies. With the exception of Siemens, which is a vast conglomerate of industrial businesses, Cadence, Dassault, and Autodesk are the firm’s largest peers (as stated by ANSYS) by market cap.

ANSYS | Free Cash Flow to Sales (5-year average)

Generating plentiful and growing FCF is always desirable but the amount should be placed in context: in this situation, FCF margins above 10% usually indicate a very high ability to turn sales into true liquidity. ANSYS current FCF/Sales (TTM) ratio is 36%, a truly exceptional percentage that translates a very healthy conversion of sales into FCF; on average, this number has been around the 36.8% mark during the last 5 years of activity. Here, ANSYS clearly tops its peer group, as shown by the image below.

ANSYS | Cash Conversion Rate (5-year average)

As measured by Free Cash Flow/Net Income, ANSYS' CCR averaged 136% between 2014 and 2018. Again, this reflects a healthy conversion rate, since ratios above 100% usually translate excellent liquidity. ANSYS does not top its peer group in this example, but the absolute percentage is still very strong. There is a relationship between the CCR and the accrual ratio. Calculated as (Net Income - FCF)/Total Assets, the accrual ratio provides a means to recognize companies with low non-cash earnings relative to their cash flow. When FCF is larger than Net Income (translated in a CCR > 1 in any given year), cash earnings are higher than accrual earnings, which usually means that earnings quality is high. As showed by Sloan and others, over extended periods of time, companies with low accrual ratios like ANSYS, Dassault or Cadence tend to outperform companies with high accrual ratios.

ANSYS | CapEx/Operating Cash Flow (5-year average)

As demonstrated by this ratio, ANSYS does not need to reinvest a large chunk of the cash generated by operations just to keep on functioning: making ANSYS an exceedingly capital-light business, on average, CapEx only consumed 4.6% of the company's OCF over the past 5 years, which indicates that the company is capable of generating surplus capital with relative ease. Naturally, lower intra-industry average ratios are in general better than higher ratios; however, its long-term trend needs to be monitored because a low and falling ratio can signal lethargic demand, heightened competition or absence of reinvestment opportunities. Nowadays, none of these situations seems to be affecting ANSYS (Note: ADSK’s CapEx/OCF was not considered because the ratio was heavily distorted by the company’s restructuring).

ANSYS | CapEx/Sales (5-year average)

This ratio also gauges investment intensity by showing how many dollars of CapEx a firm spends per each dollar of Sales. Without surprise, the investment intensity of ANSYS is extraordinarily low even amongst its capital-light cohort: over the last 5 years, ANSYS only had capital expenditures of USD 1.8 dollars per USD 100 dollars of sales. All in all, it seems that ANSYS is, in fact, a very cash-generative company. But how good is the company at converting invested capital into cash?

7. Has ANSYS maintained high average Cash Returns On Invested Capital (>15%) over the last 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

“While early valuation models emphasized the relationship between growth and value – higher growth firms were assigned higher values – more recent iterations of these models have noted that growth unaccompanied by excess returns creates no value.” (Aswath Damodaran)

Indeed, too many investors are focused on sales and on EPS growth while ignoring that such growth is inconsequential, or even harmful, unless it generates a positive return on invested capital. As a corollary, the above quote also suggests that the greater the excess returns generated through time, the greater the value generated by a business. In this context, and because it shows how much actual cash a company generates based on each dollar it invests into operations, a particularly important metric is the Cash Return On Invested Capital (CROIC).

So, is ANSYS creating tangible value for shareholders? For practical purposes - and to err on the side of caution - let’s then use Damodaran’s data and assume that ANSYS’ average cost of capital hovered around 9.0% and 9.5% between 2009 and 2018. As shown below, ANSYS’ cash returns have always exceeded its cost of capital by a large margin except in 2009 and 2010*.

* Returns on invested capital were calculated as proposed by Michael Mauboussin, but NOPAT was replaced by FCF in the numerator.

This indicates that, on balance, capital allocation at ANSYS has been highly accretive to long-term value creation - even when goodwill is included, the company's CROIC has averaged approximately 20% over the past decade of operations (without goodwill, CROIC would have reached an average of 30%). For the vast majority of businesses, both intense competition and management’s missteps* gradually erode the returns on capital down toward the cost of capital; however, companies with strong competitive advantages like ANSYS tend to enjoy higher returns for many years, or even for many decades.

The image below corroborates ANSYS’ positive performance, as it shows a wide and largely favorable spread (illustrated by the yellow polygons) between the year-over-year growth rate of free cash flow and the year-over-year growth rate of invested capital over the last few years. Most of the time, FCF generation increased faster or much faster than ANSYS’ reinvestment rate (please note: caution is needed when interpreting this graph, because investments can take several years to bear fruit; this graph is only useful as a possible indicator of the trend and magnitude of the spread between IC and FCF).

This is also confirmed by the company’s stellar performance against the S&P 500: between 1996 (when it IPO’ed) and the present day, an investment of USD 10.000 in ANSYS would have grown at a CAGR of about 20.0% to reach a value of USD 606.800; in glaring contrast, the same amount invested in the S&P 500 would have yielded approximately USD 59.300.

* Of course, management can make or break any business. That’s the reason why Buffet said that he tries “to invest in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will.” The quality of a business often compensates for bad management, at least for a time.

8. Has ANSYS been able to consistently increase sales over the past 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

Without revenue growth, though, a high-return business behaves essentially like a bond. Value is compounded much faster when high returns on capital are combined with high revenue growth. That’s the sweet spot for any company but it is also an elusive target, as firms growing faster than 20% in real terms typically grow sales at only 8% within 5 years, and at only 5% within 10 years.

However, ANSYS seems to be defying this typical rate of decay, as the company has been, in general, delivering relatively strong year-over-year revenue expansion throughout the past decade (2015 was a weaker year, though, with revenues growing only 0.72% YoY). Over that period, ANSYS never posted negative sales growth. Driven by the High Tech, Automotive, and Aerospace & Defense industry verticals, the company’s latest results were again encouraging: beating expectations, first quarter 2019 GAAP revenue expanded by 12% (or 15% in constant currency) to USD 317 million, an amount that was translated in record quarterly operating cash flows of USD 152 million.

On their part, year-over-year lease license revenue grew by about 45% as a result of higher multiyear contracts; services revenue also improved by approximately the same percentage, while maintenance revenue grew by 15%. However, perpetual revenues decreased by 9%.

Thanks in large measure to sizable investments in 5G, AI, Electrification, Semiconductors and Autonomous Vehicles, revenues expanded by 13% and by 42% in the Americas and in Asia-Pacific, respectively. Yet, due mainly to sluggish demand in Germany, EMEA sales contracted by about 7%. ANSYS now expects revenues of approximately USD 1422 - 1472 million for the current fiscal year, an amount that would indicate an expansion of about 12% relative to 2018 results.

9. Is ANSYS highly productive and efficient relative to its assets? Neutral: 0 Points

But not all types of expansion produce excess returns, as a vast body of research concludes that “corporate events associated with asset expansion (i.e., acquisitions, public equity offerings, public debt offerings, and bank loan initiations) tend to be followed by periods of abnormally low returns, whereas events associated with asset contraction (i.e., spinoffs, share repurchases, debt prepayments, and dividend initiations) tend to be followed by periods of abnormally high returns” (Cooper et al, 2008).

For U.S. firms, much of this asset expansion is fueled by acquisitions. Regrettably, despite all the hype surrounding acquisitive moves, M&A activity is often a source of medium- or long-term underperformance. One example of how asset inflation impacts performance is provided by Medtronic, which was a company subjected to this same quality assessment back in 2017: despite fulfilling the criteria of a high-quality company, this consummate Dividend Aristocrat meaningfully underperformed the S&P 500 after the massive acquisition of Covidien which transformed MDT into the world’s largest medical device maker. This is the reason why, when evaluating the quality dimension of an acquisitive company like ANSYS, an important aspect to consider is the business’ gross profitability.

For this calculation, gross profits are preferably used instead of bottom-line results because they are not usually affected by accounting tricks; moreover, gross profits are also not impacted by R&D and Advertising expenses, or by other capital expenditures incurred to improve a company’s competitive positioning. In general, the most productive firms are able to exceed a consistent year-over-year ratio of 1:3 (33%) between their gross profits and their total assets.

There's no hard-and-fast rule to analyze a given company along this dimension, but the calculation should be made both with and without goodwill just to make sure the firm is not overpaying for unproductive acquisitions over time. In ANSYS’ case, goodwill has been responsible for about 50% of the company's total assets throughout the last decade, showing that ANSYS has indeed been a very acquisitive company.

In some cases, the calculation should also adjust for the presence of a large percentage of cash and short-term investments in the balance sheet – for instance, when ‘excess’ cash is included in the calculation, companies like Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOG) fail to reach the minimum 33% threshold of gross profitability; however, after adjusting for its presence, it is possible to verify that these two cash-rich firms (cash in both cases comprise about 50% of their total assets) are in fact quite productive and profitable relative to their assets. In ANSYS’ case, cash and short-term investments currently account for 23.8% of assets.

As shown by the image, relative to its total assets, ANSYS is the least productive company among its peer group (the calculations included both cash and goodwill, but ANSYS remains the worst performer even after adjusting for the existence of those entries). On average, the firm’s gross profitability hovered around 24.5% during the past decade, which is a manifestly low percentage for a software provider. Nevertheless, it is encouraging to verify that the company is evolving in the right direction and that it has, at long last, breached the minimum 33% threshold of asset productivity in 2018. And, of course, financial markets tend to reward companies moving in the right direction.

However, despite being a valuable metric, gross profitability only indicates how productive a company is before subtracting all expenses apart from COGS. By discarding both SG&A and the all-important R&D investments, such an approach fails to deliver a more complete view of ANSYS’ operating parameters. And this is why the best method is to decompose these parameters into gross and operating profitability and then evaluate then together to assess the relationship between expense and income: when operating income is deflated by the book value of assets, the situation changes in favor of ANSYS as only Cadence reached a similar average operating profitability over the past few years (but only between 2011 and 2018, when Cadence was actually operating income-positive). Indeed, ANSYS operating profitability has averaged 12.6% during the last 8 years, whereas Cadence and Dassault averaged 11% and 7.8%, respectively, over the same period (Autodesk was operating income-negative in 2015, 2016 and 2017).

10. Does ANSYS exhibit a high degree of pricing power? Yes: 1 Point

“You can determine the strength of a business over time by the amount of agony they go through in raising prices” (Warren Buffett).

Judging by the premium prices it has been able to charge over the years, ANSYS surely seems to be a strong business: by comparing different issues of the Federal Acquisition Service Authorized Information Technology Schedule Price List, it is possible to verify that ANSYS Multiphysics’ price, for instance, increased by almost 41% between 2013 and the present day. For ANSYS, a price hike of this magnitude is nothing to agonize over or feel insecure about.

Moreover, if pricing power is the capacity to raise prices over time without losing customers, then ANSYS’ power is likely to be substantial – as mentioned above, the company is not losing sales or competitiveness, as revealed both by its market share gains (which are roughly reflected on ANSYS’ growing revenues) and by its sizable returns on capital (which demonstrate that rivals are not eroding its profits).

In a more conventional sense, though, gross margins are still the most used indicator of a firm’s pricing power. As shown further down, ANSYS 5-year average gross margins are not the highest among its peer group and yet, on an absolute sense, they are still impressive; but, on the other hand, the company has been able to expand them slightly faster than competitors’ margins over the past 5 years - now standing at 88.6% according to TTM data, ANSYS gross margins have dilated by 5% during the last half decade, whereas Dassault, Cadence, and Autodesk were able to expand their margins by 0.7%, 2.2% and 4.5%, respectively, over the same interval.

However, as an indicator of pricing power and to use Toffler’s terminology, gross margins are probably more applicable to ‘second wave’ companies manufacturing physical products (like cars or beer, for example) than to ‘third wave’ software firms like ANSYS. And that’s because software providers do not have to buy raw materials such as barley or aluminum to transform them so a certain markup can be extracted.

Instead, software providers’ pricing power arises primarily from the explicit markup between charged price and knowledge/intellectual property (which are immaterial and obtained mainly via R&D, an item included in the assessment of operating margins), and not from the markup between charged price and undifferentiated labor, raw materials and so on (which are variables included in the calculation of gross margins). If that is the case, then ANSYS’ operating margins actually paint a much prettier picture concerning its pricing power (please verify the image below).

One reason for the staggering difference in operating profit margins between ANSYS and the other companies is that ANSYS does not sell the more commoditized drafting software that the other companies do. In fact, because it competes with fragmented competitors in a highly lucrative arena, ANSYS has been afforded the luxury of maintaining high levels of pricing power, and all without really compromising growth or market share.

However, real pricing power is actually one of the main symptoms of inefficiency within a given market. As a consequence, charging a higher price than competitors is always a double-edged sword: on the bright side, it obviously leads to better profitability over the short- and medium-terms; yet, because capital always chases the best returns available, it also creates a fertile soil over which nascent competitors can grow and flourish to ultimately disrupt an incumbents' profit pool. After all, as the Über-Disruptor Jeff Bezos famously remarked, “Your margin is my opportunity”. And this is also one of the reasons why ANSYS can become vulnerable to disruption as discussed in question 5.

11. Are systemic and company-specific risk factors being well-managed by ANSYS? Yes: 1 Point

Risk Factors | Cyclicality

Because it sells mainly to industrial companies, ANSYS revenues can be susceptible to the economic and business cycles. However, during the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, the company was in fact able to deliver solid earnings and revenues on account of its strong and varied portfolio of solutions - even as automakers buckled under the pressure, for instance, ANSYS still managed to profit from other growing spaces such as High Tech. In fact, because its software reduces R&D costs and time-to-market, ANSYS can exhibit a somewhat countercyclical nature during economic downturns.

Nevertheless, and since each downturn has its particular challenges and characteristics, it is not possible to estimate the impact even a mild recession would have on ANSYS’ operations and financial results. To protect market share during a long slump, ANSYS would need to offer flexible pricing solutions and to focus on the financial aptitude of customers to absorb increasing costs. And the company is, in fact, doing just that through its ‘Elastic Licensing’, a pay-per-use licensing model that allows customers to optimize their license utilization while giving them the flexibility to adapt to the changing business environment. Moreover, the company has been doing a solid job at keeping customers locked in to their proprietary solutions and, remarkably, at making sensible acquisitions with the capacity to sustain growth in times of uncertainty (in 2008, as the Financial Crisis unfolded, for example, total revenue growth was 27% thanks in large measure to the acquisition of Ansoft).

Risk Factors | Serial Acquisitions

ANSYS is the second most acquisitive company in the simulation software space, behind only Dassault. As mentioned before, many acquisitions are not accretive to returns and in truth between 50% and 90% of mergers and acquisitions fail to meet financial and operational expectations. However, smaller (tuck-in) acquisitions can be an appropriate strategy to obtain new technologies or to enter nascent spaces by first letting start-ups or niche players to do the de-risking, particularly in unconsolidated, growing markets.

Fortunately, this description fits ANSYS’ core markets and overall buyout policies; moreover, the company has not been acquiring targets too far outside its own core competencies (quite the opposite), a fact that increases its chances of continuing success. This acquisitive nature is expected to persist, as the company claims a very loyal customer base that allows it to invest ample funds in the development of newer solutions via both M&A and R&D. But, at a time when all classes of assets are (apparently) overvalued, ANSYS can be compelled to make expensive acquisitions that later fail to show positive ROI.

Risk Factors | Retaining Top Talent

According to McKinsey, in very complex occupations, high performers are an astonishing 800% more productive than average ones. This means that having a workforce composed of high performers can dramatically speed up a project’s smooth conclusion, and all with better outcomes and less execution and other errors. In skills-based organizations such as ANSYS, the only way to stay competitive is to retain highly skilled personnel and to attract a new generation of talent.

In fact, talent attraction and retention are probably the most critical long-term determinants of success for any company in today’s business landscape. Yet, even companies known for their high salaries and lavish perks, like Alphabet and Facebook (FB), are only able to retain their most sought-after employees for less than a couple of years, on average. This job-hopping is great news for Microsoft’s LinkedIn business but it is also a serious problem for smaller tech companies like ANSYS, as pointed out by its CFO during the company’s latest earnings conference call (“We also saw the continuation of a tighter labor market, particularly for highly skilled positions”). So, is ANSYS doing a good job at enticing talent?

Unless you are an insider, it is not possible to provide an answer to this question but, according to Glassdoor reviews,* ANSYS and Cadence are the best-rated companies within the selected peer group. The difference to Autodesk and Dassault is minimal, though, which means that ANSYS cannot let its guard down across this decisive front. What is not minimal is the difference in revenues per employee between these firms, as ANSYS generates about USD 391.000 per employee, whereas Cadence, Autodesk, and Dassault only generate about USD 293.000, USD 286.000 and USD 254.000, respectively, per head – along this metric, ANSYS is 40% more efficient than the peer group average. In this sense, the ANSYS’ employees are truly high performers.

* There are reasons to take such reviews with a grain of salt: job search engines and review websites like Glassdoor arguably draw a disproportionate amount of negative outpourings both from resentful employees and from former employees. But the reviews still matter for two reasons: first, they provide a sense of the magnitude and direction of morale; and second, because prospective candidates are turning to such sites in increasing numbers to choose their new jobs.

12. Is ANSYS financially strong? Yes: 1 Point

Financially, the company seems to be in good shape as it has no short- or long-term debt obligations. This is rather unusual at a time when scores of acquisitive companies are trying to trim their bloated balance sheets in order to face the troubles possibly lying ahead – indeed, more than one-sixth of publicly-traded American corporations were having difficulties meeting interest obligations at the end of last year, according to the Institute of International Finance.

Fortunately for its shareholders, ANSYS saw no need to gorge on cheap debt, which is great news if economic conditions start to deteriorate. Furthermore, by being the most financially-sound company among its peer group (as shown below by their respective Piotroski F-scores*) this will also enable ANSYS to follow a countercyclical, more inexpensive acquisition strategy. ANSYS’ F-score would reach a perfect 9 if not for a lower year-over-year current ratio, which now stands at a still healthy 2.11; the company's current Altman Z-Score of 17.5 is also extremely high, and shows that ANSYS is nowhere near bankruptcy (here too, the company tops its peer group by a comfortable margin).

Ansys | Valuation

Relative Valuation: With a free cash yield of only 2.85% and an earnings yield of 2.38%, ANSYS valuation certainly looks full and about to overflow. The company’s EV/EBITDA is also very high at 31.14 - in fact, ANSYS is now exhibiting its highest price multiples of the past decade. Paying up for high-quality companies sometimes makes sense, but paying too much is seldom a good idea: as implied by ANSYS’ PEG ratio of 3 (for a Price/Forward Earnings of 35.4), the market at large seems to be projecting an overly enthusiastic earnings growth rate on the part of the company. In order for ANSYS to re-rate, either growth has to accelerate meaningfully (unlikely) or multiples need to compress.

Absolute Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow Analysis)

Estimation of Operating Cash Profits | Main Assumptions

Revenues: On average, the model expects revenues to grow at about 9.0%-12.0% per year over the next 5 years, ahead of the lower end of the expected growth rate for the engineering simulation software market. Reasons: The model expects ANSYS to remain a solid performer and a market share-gainer over the forecast period by considering its strong positioning within growing areas; it also expects the company to continue its acquisitive policy. Recent initiatives, such as the development of simplified versions of software (which attract a larger audience), as well as ANSYS’ partnerships and deeper integrations with other leading software providers, should also have a positive impact on sales going forward. The same applies to ANSYS Cloud, a solution that will offer much-coveted HPC capabilities to multitudes of smaller firms. This was a largely untapped market for ANSYS.

The evolution and higher usage of complex, cutting-edge technologies (such as Additive Manufacturing and Autonomous Vehicles), will certainly act as the most important tailwind, though, but growth expectations must be tempered by the fact that industrial activity is decelerating throughout a large part of the world: according to the latest J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, “The performance of the global manufacturing sector continued to weaken at the end of the second quarter. Production fell for the first time since October 2012, as new order contracted at the fastest pace for almost seven years.” It is then added that “Of the 30 nations for which a June PMI reading was available, the majority (18) signaled contraction. China, Japan, Germany, the UK, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and Russia were among those countries experiencing downturns. The US, India, Brazil and Australia were some of the larger industrial nations to register an expansion.”

The United States is still healthy but Germany – a country that accounts for a significant percentage of ANSYS’ revenues - is now preparing itself for an ‘inevitable’ recession. Jörg Kramer, the chief economist at Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF), has recently reiterated that view by saying that “In addition to weak demand for cars, the reason for this (Germany’s impending recession) is the global downturn in the industry”. Of course, such an event would have a domino effect on most other European Union countries, which are already struggling with their own stalling economies and with the reservations surrounding Brexit. Granted, ANSYS possesses a countercyclical streak, but this attribute may not be enough to offset the effects of a systemic downturn.

Gross Margins and Operating Margins: ANSYS’ profit margins are probably climaxing in this mature stage of the industrial life cycle. At this ripe juncture, companies like ANSYS typically realize maximum sales, profits, and cash flows because customer demand remains high and consistent (the model is assuming that ANSYS is not entering the decline stage just yet); frequently, this period also coincides with peak valuation, which was what happened with 3M (MMM) not long ago.

The low magnitude of growth and inflation has prolonged this phase of the cycle in the United States, but these conditions should not persist indefinitely. Being so, and considering a forthcoming deceleration, the model expects COGS to be equivalent to 15.5% - 16.0% of revenues, up from an average of 14.5% of revenues over the past 5 years. As a consequence, the numbers also imply gross margins within the 84.0%-84.5% interval throughout the forecast period.

On average, SG&A expenses were equal to 28.7% of revenues over the past half-decade. But now, with a tighter market and heightened competition coming from the likes of Siemens and Dassault - and maybe Autodesk - these expenses will probably increase further (in fact, for ANSYS, SG&A expenses enlarged by 24.2% since 2009). The model also assumes that R&D investments will augment from a 10-year average of 17.3% up to 18.5%, as a reflection of the needed development of more complex and integrated solutions. Being so, the numbers imply operating margins within the 35.5%-36.0% range. All these assumptions might be too optimistic, however, since labor costs will probably increase in the future due to the shortage of talent tech companies are facing.

Estimation of Operating Cash Investments: The model assumes that the sum of capital expenditures investments with the changes in working capital will reach a level equivalent to 9%-14% of operating income, on average, per year. ANSYS’ capital-light structure, as well as its ability to scale and its operating leverage, do not require much in the way of CapEx. With the exception of 2018, during the last decade, cumulative invested capital as a proportion of free cash flow has been decreasing gradually since 2011 (from 84.2% in that year, down to only 4% of FCF in 2017).

Terminal Growth Rate, Estimation of Cost of Capital and Fair Value: To keep assumptions conservative, the DCF model assumes a WACC within the 9.0% + [± 1.5%] range. The model also assumes a terminal growth rate between 2% and 3%. Consequent to a sensitivity analysis, the valuation model delivers a present-day fair value estimate range between USD 132 and 162 per share, implying that ANSYS is currently overvalued.

ANSYS | Conclusion

Making it one of the highest-quality names within the tech sector, the Quality Score for ANSYS is 9 out of 12 possible points. To paraphrase the matchless Damodaran one last time, “There are more ‘bad’ businesses in the world than most people realize. In fact, it is the ‘good’ business that is unusual, not the ‘bad’ one.”

ANSYS is one of those unusual and unusually ‘good’ businesses, of which there are probably less than 100 on a global basis. As argued above, ANSYS is a compelling blend of growth, profitability, pricing power, able management, market leadership, and competitive advantages. Considering its quality and systemic importance, this company deserves much more attention from investors at large (institutions know ANSYS well) – but that’s obviously an advantage for those among us who recognize its worth.

While ANSYS is not a household name, the company operates behind the scenes to ensure that our collective future is truly deserving of the adjective ‘futuristic’. In many instances, ANSYS’ software is also omnipresent and mission-critical. So do not be surprised if one day, someday, the technologies WANL aimed to develop back in the Fifties (including those bizarre nuclear-powered artificial hearts) finally see the daylight with a helping hand from its offspring: ANSYS. And do not be surprised if biological systems (like yourself) end up having an AI-powered digital twin in a not-so-distant future – disquieting to some, this is already becoming a reality. Unfortunately, the company’s valuation seems to be way too exuberant right now, a fact that precludes an investment in this outstanding American firm - for now. But who knows what the future will bring?

