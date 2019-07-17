Sandstorm Gold: Hod Maden Delayed? Recent Updates

I break down the recent positive and negative news out of Sandstorm.

However, one of its core investments in Entrée Resources is not performing well.

Sandstorm Gold: Positive and Negative Updates

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) recently provided investors with an asset and corporate update, including information on its share buyback program, the monetization of several non-core assets, and most importantly, a progress update on the Hod Maden mine in Turkey.

Overall, I think Sandstorm investors have been hit with both positive and negative news lately. Here's a look at recent developments.

Positive: Share buyback program update

Sandstorm says it has repurchased and cancelled 7.9 million shares of its company's stock since it announced the share buyback program back in Q4 2018.

Most of the repurchases occurred in February with the stock trading under US$5.00 per share, so these purchases were timed nicely by the company.

Sandstorm can still repurchase 10.4 million of its common shares, as authorized under the "Normal Course Issuer Bid." However, purchases may be scaled back in the near term with the stock price trading higher.

According to Sandstorm:

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors."

I pointed out in my coverage of Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) that I am a fan of share buybacks, but only when the company's stock has cooled off and is undervalued. Sandstorm's stock provides good value here, but I think it's a stretch to call the stock deeply undervalued.

Sandstorm's stock price has been hot lately (along with most other gold stocks), so just like its investors, it makes much more sense for the company to buy its stock on a dip rather than buy at the top.

Positive: Monetization of non-core equity investments

Sandstorm ended Q1 with $11.8 million in cash and $44 million in bank debt, according to its financial report; so it ended Q1 with approximately $33 million in net debt.

However, Sandstorm reported that it has sold approximately $17 million worth of its various equity investments in publicly-traded companies. It used this cash to pay down debt on its revolver, according to the company, so it likely only has about $25-27 million in debt.

The company did not disclose which equity investments were sold off. But if you look at the Q1 report, it states $50 million worth of "investments" under non-current assets. Following the $17 million sale, it still has approximately $33 million worth of investments. (Sandstorm's Q1 financial report shows $50 million worth of investments).

Paying down the revolver is a smart move, as it reduces interest costs and increases Sandstorm's borrowing capacity on the $150 million revolver, just in case it comes across a "can't-miss" type of deal.

Positive: Q2 production results

Sandstorm also announced that it achieved record production in Q2, selling 16,400 gold equivalent ounces.

The company does not break down the production in this type of news release, but one can assume the record had a lot to do with its core assets performing well, such as the Cerro Moro and Chapada streams.

Negative: Hod Maden progress update

Hod Maden is such a critical asset for Sandstorm - it owns a 30% NPI and a 2% NSR, which will bring in an estimated 50,000-60,000 gold equivalent ounces per year. [Check out my original coverage of the Hod Maden deal, which was originally named "Hot" Maden].

Unfortunately, it was a slightly negative update. It's going to take a bit longer to get some money out of this asset.

Sandstorm had previously guided for early-2022 production start for Hod Maden, according to its April 2019 corporate presentation, and now we're looking at a Q4-2022 start date. The company responded to my e-mail and said the delay is the result of a late start to the feasibility study.

Actually, if you go back to when the deal was completed, Hod Maden was originally estimated to start producing in 2021 (see 2017 presentation slide photo below).

[Sandstorm's previous guidance on Hod Maden had it producing gold in 2021].

Now, the mine isn't scheduled to commence production until the end of 2022 (sometime in Q4 2022), which is a bit disappointing.

According to Sandstorm, Lidya completed a gap analysis and trade-off studies on Hod Maden during Q1 2019 which will contribute to the feasibility study, which is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2020.

The delay is due to a late start to the feasibility study work and a more comprehensive timeline to production, according to Sandstorm.

At 6 to 9 months, this is not a huge delay and doesn't appear to have negatively impacted the stock that much, but I will definitely keep a close eye on this development.

Negative: Oyu Tolgoi Delay, Entrée Resources' Share Price Falls

Sandstorm's partner Entrée Resources (EGI) has not been performing well lately, with the stock price down more than 10% on Tuesday.

Sandstorm owns a stream on Entrée's share of the gold, silver and copper production at the Hugo North Extension and Heruga deposits, as well as a significant equity investment in Entrée, owning more than 18% of the company.

Entrée owns an interest in Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property, but the mine is run by Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ).

Recently, Turquoise Hill said investors should expect higher development capital and a delay in underground development at the mine "to address the stability risks associated with the original design." This will likely delay the first production for Entrée's stake in the joint-venture.

According to Turquoise Hill:

The development capital spend for the project may increase by $1.2 to $1.9 billion over the $5.3 billion previously disclosed. This results in sustainable first production now being expected between May 2022 and June 2023."

Turquoise Hill's stock was down by as much as 43% on Tuesday following this news. Entrée shares now trade at C$.34 or US$.25.

Sandstorm's previous purchases of Entrée stock in the public market are starting to look pretty terrible, as it bought over 2 million shares of Entrée in May at C$.45.

What do you think of Sandstorm Gold's recent updates?

