Get In Harmony With Gold

Gold miners have been popping up on our radar screen thanks to positive EPS revisions of late. For example, in our EPS Revisions Changes Monitor for Monday, July 8, we had a few more miners see their consensus profit outlooks revised higher for the current year and for next year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY), which had enjoyed the highest consensus EPS revision among miners in recent days, has also risen to the top of our rankings among miners. Harmony is a South African miner. For dollar-based investors looking at the share in the U.S. (ticker HMY), the rand/dollar exchange rate will also be a consideration for this investment.

Here is the WMA company summary for Harmony Gold Mining Company.

We have a Strong Buy on Harmony from the point of view of growth investors and a Buy on the stock for value investors. We walk through the components which generated these recommendations below. While Harmony does not pay a yield, we do note that company insiders are buying and the chart of Harmony’s stock price is compelling today, as shown in the last section below.

Gold In A Crazy Equity Rally

Let’s be clear. Gold is not rising this year because of inflation expectations. The Fed has tried for years to stimulate inflation with ultra-accommodative monetary policy. And the only inflation that has occurred can be found in the S&P 500. Gold is rising because the market is worried about both the resolution to the trade war and monetary policy excesses. In addition, with U.S. rates set to come down and negative interest rates already prevailing in Europe, the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset like gold is not as great.

We are not reading too much into the parallel rallies in gold and the S&P 500. The 15-year historical correlation coefficient between the two assets is 0.04. We also saw gold collapse from 2011 to 2016 as the S&P 500 only levitated. We can logically expect gold to continue rallying the day the music fades for S&P 500 stocks. Recall that gold still has to rally another +38% before reaching record highs from 2011.

Gold Miners In A Non-Defensive Role

Historically, gold mining stocks have done well in periods of equity market turbulence and, obviously, when the price of gold is trending up. The comparison chart below shows the NYSE Gold Miner Index (in black) versus the S&P 500 (in blue). With the exception of the 2008 Financial Crisis when everything fell, we see that gold miners tend to do well when the S&P 500 hits a rough patch (red circles on chart).

But regardless of what the S&P 500 does, gold miners track the price of physical gold.

Besides getting exposure to gold, the gold mining companies do pay meager dividends, which allows investors to play gold without holding a non-yielding asset. Gold miner dividends range from 0% to 1.54% for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), with the average dividend for the GDX at 0.45%.

Let’s now explain our Strong Buy rating on Harmony for growth investors. Harmony is expected to provide above average EPS and revenue growth for its shareholders in the coming year. Compared to the largest gold miners, the company is blowing away its competition. The 82.37 growth score puts Harmony in the top 97.1 percentile within the Materials sector.

Ticker (U.S.) Gold Miner Growth SBGL Sibanye Gold Ltd. 90.89 HMY Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. 82.37 IAG IAMGOLD Corp. 78.99 GORO Gold Resource Corp. 75.33 AKG Asanko Gold Inc. 73.39 OTCPK:WDOFF Wesdome Gold Mines 64.35 NEM Newmont Mining Corp. 63.43 AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 62.65 CDE Coeur Mining Inc. 60.97 FNV Franco Nevada Corp. 60.42 NGD New Gold Inc. 60.11 OTCPK:NCMGY Newcrest Mining Limited 59.67 OTCPK:CAGDF Centerra Gold Inc. 58.83 GFI Gold Fields Limited 58.48 KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 56.82 BTG B2Gold Corp. 56.58 AU AngloGold Ashanti Limited 56.38 WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 55.41 OTCPK:OCANF OceanaGold Corporation 53.27 GOLD Barrick Gold Corp. 53.26 OTCPK:DRGDF Detour Gold Corporation 52.36 KGC Kinross Gold Corporation 51.67 AGI Alamos Gold Inc. 49.60 ALO Alio Gold Inc. 27.35 AUY Yamana Gold Inc. 24.05 VGZ Vista Gold Corp. 17.34 NG NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00 GG Goldcorp Inc. NA PGLC Pershing Gold Corp. NA USAU US Gold Corp. NA

Looking back over the past month at consensus EPS revisions, Harmony has also seen an acceleration of forecasted EPS for the coming year. Note that revisions are positive for most of the gold miners. A score of above 50 implies EPS forecasts have been revised higher for a combined measure of current and next year EPS.

Ticker (U.S.) Gold Miner 1m Total EPS Revisions GOLD Barrick Gold Corp. 100.00 AU AngloGold Ashanti Limited 91.67 NEM Newmont Mining Corp. 85.00 SBGL Sibanye Gold Ltd. 78.57 NCMGY Newcrest Mining Limited 77.56 IAG IAMGOLD Corp. 75.00 DRGDF Detour Gold Corporation 75.00 KGC Kinross Gold Corporation 75.00 CAGDF Centerra Gold Inc. 73.80 AUY Yamana Gold Inc. 63.46 KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 63.24 OCANF OceanaGold Corporation 60.87 FNV Franco Nevada Corp. 60.71 AGI Alamos Gold Inc. 59.62 HMY Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. 58.33 BTG B2Gold Corp. 57.63 GFI Gold Fields Limited 54.17 NGD New Gold Inc. 51.54 USAU US Gold Corp. 50.00 GORO Gold Resource Corp. 50.00 AKG Asanko Gold Inc. 50.00 AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 50.00 ALO Alio Gold Inc. 50.00 VGZ Vista Gold Corp. 50.00 WDOFF Wesdome Gold Mines 45.00 WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 42.65 CDE Coeur Mining Inc. 40.27 NG NovaGold Resources Inc. 25.00 GG Goldcorp Inc. NA PGLC Pershing Gold Corp. NA

Finally, we like growth at a reasonable price. Our growth Strong Buy rating on Harmony Gold Mining is also due in part to our PEG scores. We calculate in-house our PEG scores using both consensus forward P/Es and our estimated growth rate for company earnings and revenue. With a 98.97 PEG score, Harmony ranks number 10 of the 295 Materials companies we track.

Ticker (U.S.) Gold Miner PEG SBGL Sibanye Gold Ltd. 100.00 NGD New Gold Inc. 99.35 HMY Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. 98.97 AKG Asanko Gold Inc. 95.91 CDE Coeur Mining Inc. 93.66 GORO Gold Resource Corp. 91.87 CAGDF Centerra Gold Inc. 89.92 AU AngloGold Ashanti Limited 84.92 BTG B2Gold Corp. 70.03 IAG IAMGOLD Corp 62.99 NCMGY Newcrest Mining Limited 62.89 AGI Alamos Gold Inc. 56.30 NEM Newmont Mining Corp. 54.63 DRGDF Detour Gold Corporation 51.87 ALO Alio Gold Inc. 49.69 WDOFF Wesdome Gold Mines 48.61 AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 48.16 KGC Kinross Gold Corporation 47.80 GFI Gold Fields Limited 47.65 KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 44.97 OCANF OceanaGold Corporation 42.45 WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 30.79 GOLD Barrick Gold Corp. 30.77 FNV Franco Nevada Corp. 21.85 AUY Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00 GG Goldcorp Inc. NA PGLC Pershing Gold Corp. NA USAU US Gold Corp. NA VGZ Vista Gold Corp. NA NG NovaGold Resources Inc. NA

In terms of our Buy rating on Harmony for valuation, we see that this miner has exceptionally attractive Enterprise Value / EBITDA and Enterprise Value / Sales relative to peers. Our valuation score for Harmony at 88.25 places the miner in 18th place among the 295 Materials sector peers.

Ticker (U.S.) Gold Miner Valuation HMY Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. 88.25 AKG Asanko Gold Inc. 86.82 ALO Alio Gold Inc. 82.94 SBGL Sibanye Gold Ltd. 80.79 IAG IAMGOLD Corp. 75.09 CAGDF Centerra Gold Inc. 66.79 NGD New Gold Inc. 63.00 GFI Gold Fields Limited 62.04 BTG B2Gold Corp. 61.13 KGC Kinross Gold Corporation 60.31 AU AngloGold Ashanti Limited 57.98 GORO Gold Resource Corp. 56.27 OCANF OceanaGold Corporation 54.61 AUY Yamana Gold Inc. 54.37 KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 51.63 DRGDF Detour Gold Corporation 48.76 CDE Coeur Mining Inc. 46.46 NEM Newmont Mining Corp. 45.17 AGI Alamos Gold Inc. 43.96 GOLD Barrick Gold Corp. 41.84 NCMGY Newcrest Mining Limited 38.03 WDOFF Wesdome Gold Mines 34.37 AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 30.44 WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 3.47 FNV Franco Nevada Corp. 0.00 GG Goldcorp Inc. NA PGLC Pershing Gold Corp. NA USAU US Gold Corp. NA VGZ Vista Gold Corp. NA NG NovaGold Resources Inc. NA

ZAR / USD

Another important consideration is the cross South African rand (ZAR) vs. U.S. dollar. If the Fed is going back to more accommodative monetary policy, this should soften the dollar. At the same time, commodity currencies like the rand will benefit from high metals prices. Technically, the long-term chart of the rand looks constructive. The big fall in ZAR/USD stopped in January 2016. The currency cross has built a multi-year base and has plenty of upside potential to recovery some of the 2010-2015 losses. Buying HMY gives investors exposure to rand versus the dollar.

Technicals

Like our fundamental Buy recommendation on Harmony Gold for both growth and value investors, Harmony’s chart can also be interpreted as attractive by both value and momentum investors. Price is clearly in an up-cycle, up +50% from the May lows around $1.60. At the same time, the stock remains cheap, as shown above, and the chart still shows a beaten-down stock price when you pull back to 10 years of price history. We’ll see how Harmony looks when the price gets above $4.50 to contemplate retracing some of the 2011-2015 losses above the 2016 bounce peak, just south of $5.00/share. From the current price, $4.50 represents a +87% appreciation of the share price. Near term, price has run up quickly in a short period, so some pullback should not be a surprise.

Conclusion

Harmony Gold Mining looks to be one of the most solid companies in the Materials sector on a comparative fundamental analysis. A continuation on the rally in the stock is predicated on gold remaining above $1350-1380. Harmony should be a profitable leveraged bet on the gold price. After the run-up since May, we are only mildly bullish as buyers today, but will look to establish a small position this week, leaving cash aside to add to Harmony on an inevitable pullback in the coming weeks.

