Why Is Miquel Y Costas Repurchasing Shares? Its Paper Products Are Not Commodities

Looking for attractive small-caps in Europe is not an easy task for American investors. The main reason is the lack of proper screeners and organized information on many companies. Some of them do not even release financial reports in English, an inconvenience we find in many countries. Thus, one of the objectives of this article is to furnish a clear understanding of the Spanish stock Miquel y Costas (OTC:MQLYF).

Miquel y Costas manufactures special paper. Historically, the main business has been the production of cigarette paper, including the filter and the rolling paper. On account of its experience, knowledge and technology, in recent years the company has introduced a new business line which produces paper for muffins, tea bags, medical prospectus and many other products. Thanks to the introduction of new products, the company has grown in revenue and profits gradually. It is important to highlight that this is not only a local business - Spain represents 13% of its revenue. Miquel y Costas sells its products in many countries, where the European Union accounts for 30% of its revenue, the rest of OECD (mainly developed countries) accounts for 31% and the rest of the world is at 38%.

Paper is commonly associated with a commodity business for good reason. But in this case, we are talking about very specific products, where the market is not extremely wide (niche markets). Fulfilling the criteria and the characteristics of these kinds of special paper is not easy - it requires practical experience and mastering the process of trial and error. As these are not fast-growing markets, there are not many companies investing heavily in these kinds of assets.

This means that a well-managed company like Miquel y Costas is consistently getting a return on equity over 10% since 2009. Every other ratio will show more or less the same picture, notwithstanding whether one pays attention to ROIC or to the evolution of profits. At the end of 2018, the company had a financial debt of €75 million, current financial assets of €36 million and a cash position of €17 million. So, the net debt is around €22 million, maybe a little more if we consider that some of the cash is necessary to operate the business. It is clearly a very healthy financial situation, taking into account that Miquel y Costas is generating an annual profit of €38 million backed by free cash flow. The numbers are pretty good from every angle.

Miquel y Costas is earning €38 million after taxes and is growing slowly, which means a yield of 7.8%. This return is very attractive considering that the company is reinvesting almost half of its profits successfully. The profit before taxes is growing this year around 3%, and it seems to be a stable business for an industrial company. For instance, the last increase in raw material prices was completely offset by an increase in final products prices.

There are more signs of good prospects for the business. Miquel y Costas is one of the few small companies in Europe that is repurchasing its own shares consistently. For American investors, this would not be relevant after looking at hundreds of companies doing buybacks nowadays. However, this is very unusual for European companies, where there are more restrictions and this capital allocation alternative continues to be a taboo. Another factor that makes these share repurchases interesting for value investors is that there is an owner operator backing this policy. The Miquel y Costas family has run the business for centuries, and their heirs continue to hold a 35% stake in the company. One of them is Jorge Mercader, CEO of the company, with almost 15% of shares. So, these share repurchases are backed by people who know the company in depth and also have the right incentives.

How much is Miquel y Costas allocating for buybacks? Not a high percentage of the annual free cash flow, but a relevant and consistent quantity. Since 2011, the company has invested the 27.3% of total profits in share repurchases. Relevant share repurchases continue - a total repurchase of €7 million is estimated for the first 6 months of 2019. If buybacks are well-balanced and done cleverly, small investors can delay dividend tax payments and increase their returns long term. As buybacks are unusual in these European small-caps, the signs are even more powerful.

Finally, there is a factor that might have affected the stock in recent months, totally unassociated with the reality of the business. Late in 2018, Miquel y Costas made a financial operation with no real change in the shareholders’ stake, but with a visual impact for some investors. In fact, some data providers such as Yahoo Finance - not Bloomberg - do not correctly reflect the nominal capital increase and show a big drop in the stock in last October. However, shareholders received more shares and did not put more money in because it was a pure nominal change inside the equity folder of the company.

Specifically, the company issued new shares that were delivered proportionally to shareholders - no cash was raised. The proportion was 3 additional shares delivered for each of 5 old shares, without any cash transaction. There was another similar operation in 2016, incorrectly reflected again in the stock price of some data providers. In other words, nothing changed for the shareholder, but for some people it would appear as though the stock had gone down significantly. It is the equivalent of a stock split, but more difficult for the stock data providers to process. Meanwhile, share repurchases have continued over the past months.

Why this kind of financial operation? No easy answer, but there is a good explanation. In the US, there are some cases of companies with negative equity in the balance sheet. That does not mean anything wrong - sometimes it reflects a company with no capital being used or the consequence of big dividends and buybacks. However, in Spain, there are some regulatory inconveniences about negative equity and other related issues. The only result of the issue of shares was an increase in the “common stock” - “capital social” in Spanish accounting - and a decrease in "retained earnings". Perhaps the company wanted to avoid a negative "common stock" in the equity folder after recurrent share repurchases. The operation was not thought through for real changes, only nominal adjustments.

In summary, Miquel y Costas is a well-managed company with a solid competitive position, a healthy balance sheet, small but positive growth and an interesting profit yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MQLYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.