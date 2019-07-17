Kirkland's: A Beaten-Down Retailer With Good Prospects Of Doubling In 2019

Kirkland's (KIRK) is one of the many brick and mortar retailers that has seen its share price plunge in 2019. As a medium-sized specialty retailer in the Home Décor business, the market is currently valuing the company as if it will be bankrupt soon. This article argues that this pessimism is overdone and that there is a great chance for a big rebound in the remainder of 2019.

I will first discuss Kirkland’s recent disappointing 2018 Q4 and 2019 Q1 results. Following, I will argue that, while these results were bad, the decline in share price is way overdone. To support this claim, this article will point to the balance sheet and cash flow statement of Kirkland's. Lastly, I want to emphasize my argument by giving a quick comparison with another struggling home décor retailer, Pier 1 Imports (PIR).

Last two quarters were bad

2018 Q4 earnings were seen as disappointing to many because of the low guidance issued by management and the warning that the first half of fiscal 2019 wouldn’t be good with declining comparable sales in Q1 and Q2. This news caused the stock to drop from above $10 a share to below $8 a share. However, In the next months, the stock declined all the way down to around $4 a share just before 2019 Q1 earnings.

Q1 saw comparable sales decline almost 11% with a net loss of almost $9 million. They also revised their full year guidance from $0.15-$0.30 to $0.00-0.15. These results were not only bad they were way worse than expected. The stock price dropped that day by almost 50%. Right now the stock is at 1.78 and Kirkland's has a market cap of $25 million. With total revenue standing at almost $650 million in fiscal 2018, the market is pricing in bankruptcy after this terrible start to 2019.

My argument is simple - when looking at Kirkland’s financial statements, bankruptcy is not a threat, but the market seems to value Kirkland's as if 2019 Q1 results will go on indefinitely.

Financials

In the current climate, the place to start when looking for value investments within the brick and mortar retail sector is the balance sheet. The current environment requires that retailers have the time to adjust to this new age of e-commerce and an ever expanding Amazon. Therefore, a strong balance sheet is vital in my opinion. Kirkland's certainly has one:

(Source: 10-Q first quarter 2019)

I want to start with the recent GAAP rule that requires companies to include lease liabilities and lease assets on their balance sheet. Kirkland's incorporated this new rule in Q1 2019, so now all Kirkland’s long-term store leases are shown on the balance sheet. Personally, I exclude these lease assets and lease liabilities when calculating book value or debt. Unlike actual debt maturities, these leases are already included in the income statement under operating expenses. Therefore, counting them as debt is illogical. Concluding, I would advise to ignore the big increase in assets and liabilities that come with this new rule.

For Kirkland’s situation, I believe it is more useful to look at their net cash position and their tangible book value. Their net cash position (cash minus debt) is $32.5 million as Kirkland's has no debt outstanding. With the first and second quarter being very weak in terms of cash flow, the large drop in cash compared to Q4 of 2018 was expected. The cash drain compared to Q1 of 2018 is mainly due to $15 million of share repurchases. The big take away though is the fact that Kirkland's net cash position is 130% of its current market cap. While the market is pricing in bankruptcy Kirkland's has more than enough cash to make sure results improve compared to Q1 of 2019. Secondly, with the stock at the current price of 1.78 means you can buy the company for around 0.2x tangible book value. Thirdly, the current market cap of $25 million values the company at around 0.04x fiscal 2018 sales. I think such a valuation would only be warranted if Kirkland's was highly indebted and losing large sums of money. The company is not in debt and if we look at the cash flow statement it is not losing large sums of money.

2019 Q1 2018 Q1 2018 2017 2016 Net cash flow from operating activities: -19197 -7964 22321 45125 51926 Capital expenditures -3926 -11083 -28775 -28424 -32180 Free Cash Flow -23123 -19047 -6454 16701 19746

As we can see Kirkland's has been Free Cash Flow positive historically. I also wanted to put Q1 of 2019 into context by providing context for the same quarter in 2018. While operating cash flow was materially worse, this was partly due to working capital adjustments and deferred income taxes. Also the company guided capital expenditures for the full year to be in the $21-23 million range. $6-8 million lower than 2018. While the downtrend is undeniable and it is a fact Kirkland's is performing poorly, there is no sign of an enormous cash outflow that would justify the current $25 million valuation. At the end of fiscal 2019, Kirkland's should have a net cash position of anywhere between $40-50 million conservatively. Based on management’s forecast during Q4, adjusted for the unfavorable results of Q1 2019. In Q4 they stated that their cash position at the end of 2019 should be around the same as the end of 2018 ($58 million) having accounted for capital expenditures and share repurchases. After the disappointing Q1, I therefore think it is more than fair to assume that the company will have at least $40 million in cash at the end of 2019. Meaning Kirkland's would market cap would be only 63% of its net cash position at the end of this year. Such a valuation assures that literally any sort of good news in the short-term could boost the stock price in a major way.

Catalysts

1. Share repurchases

During Q1 of 2019, Kirkland's repurchased $2.4 million in shares. If they would match this in Q2 they would buy back almost 10% of the outstanding shares in one quarter. At this valuation, buying back any share would increase EPS in a major way. Something that would likely show up during Q4, which is by far Kirkland’s most important and profitable quarter.

2. Activist shareholders/Buy-out

At the current valuation, I think Kirkland's is very interesting for activist shareholders to step in or to get a takeover offer from other home décor retailers. The current valuation is so low that a Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) or Williams-Sonoma (WSM) could easily buy out Kirkland's for 2/3 times the current share price. With the cash Kirkland's has, they would pay only $40 million at 3x the current share price for a company with $650 million in sales and has proven it can generate a decent amount of cash.

3. The trade war gets resolved

If a deal is made in the US/China trade war and tariffs between the countries would be scrapped it could benefit Kirkland's. With the latest tariffs hitting around 25% of Kirkland’s business and the company projecting they will hit merchandise margins, a deal in the short-term could really help Kirkland's.

4. Better than expected operational execution.

Currently, the market is expecting Kirkland's to just as poorly going forward as in Q1. If the new CEO Steve Woodward can revive the business even just a bit, the stock should move a lot higher than current prices. With Mr. Woodward being credited as a great merchandizer, if only some of his new product initiatives take hold it could easily boost Kirkland's in the short-term.

The biggest risk seems to be either a sudden recession or unforced errors by the company itself. Both would probably cause Kirkland's to face more revenue loss and endanger its Q4 results on which the company relies heavily. On a whole though, I believe the market is pricing in one of these two risks as almost certain. The only reason to value a company with a negative enterprise value must be if you think it will bankrupt itself in the short-term. I believe there is absolutely no basis for such an assumption. To make that more clear I want to compare Kirkland's to another embattled home décor retailer, Pier 1 Imports.

Comparison to Pier 1 Imports:

(All figures in millions of dollars) Kirkland's Quarter ended May 2019 Pier 1 Quarter ended June 2019 Kirkland's Fiscal 2018 (ended February 2, 2019) Pier 1 Fiscal 2019 (ended March 2, 2019) Sales 129648 314324 647071 1,552,938 Net income -8921 -81713 3780 -198833 Operating cash flow -19197 -42737 22321 -98798 Free Cash Flow -23123 -45543 -6454 -135242 Cash 32523 30496 57946 54878 Debt 0 267304 0 247624 Net debt -32523 236808 -57946 192746 Tangible book value 119808 9223 130800 89529 Current Market cap 25210 25190 25210 25190

(Source: Kirkland's 10-Q first quarter 2019 and 10-K fiscal 2018. Pier 1 Imports 10-Q first quarter 2020 and 10-K fiscal 2019).

Astonishingly, the market values Pier 1 shares exactly the same as Kirkland's shares. While Pier 1 has materially higher revenue than Kirkland's, Pier 1 is losing vast sums of money, has a very high debt load and almost no tangible book value left. I think Pier 1 is valued about right. The company has a decent risk of declaring bankruptcy in the coming years. The $25 million equity valuation can be seen as a high risk/reward gamble on a big turnaround. Kirkland's being valued exactly the same as Pier 1 is irrational. The company has a strong balance sheet and free cash flow this year will only be slightly negative in the worst case for fiscal 2019. Basically, any positive news could boost Kirkland’s share price to at least double of what it is today. This would imply a valuation just around the expected net cash position for the end of 2019. I believe Kirkland's is an excellent value investment that could yield a 100% absolute return at current prices during the remainder of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIRK, BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.