Several Indications That A Recession Is Coming

The Fed better cut rates - that's the message the market is sending, and it is much louder than president Trump's tweets. There are indicators that are screaming for a rate cut, and I've even heard some economists say that the Fed may already be behind the curve in preventing a recession.

Meanwhile, there are other indicators suggesting that a rate cut could be a mistake. Both the CPI and PPI numbers showed a greater-than-expected increase in inflation - a rate cut could really accelerate it. Here are a few more points to consider.

NFIB Survey

As our readers may know, the US economy is made up of a large number of small businesses, and in fact, as small businesses go, so goes the economy. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) conducts a survey of small business owners that provides insight into what small business owners are experiencing, as well as what their expectations are regarding revenues, hiring, etc.

The NFIB Small Business Index was released recently, and while it remains high, it reversed course this past month. It's not the end of the world - or the economic expansion - but is something to keep an eye on. The last time the index was this high was in 2005.

A few highlights from the release are as follows:

Plans to increase employment decreased by a net percent of 3%.

The outlook for general business conditions remained steady at a net 16% (better minus worse), which is well off the 48% high reached in January 2017.

Small Business earnings may have peaked - the net percent of higher minus lower was -7% - 6% lower than it was in May

Sales expectations are also declining.

Actual Compensation Changes - the net percent (increase minus decrease) was down from 34% to 28%. Interestingly, there is a proposal working its way through Congress to raise the minimum wage to $15 hour. It would raise wages for 17 million workers but result in 1.3 million people losing their jobs. I guess that's good news for the 17 million, bad news for the 1.3 million.

Red Book Chain Store Sales

The direction of chain store sales is always important for REIT investors, especially those in Retail. We keep waiting for this indicator to show signs of slowing, but honestly, it hasn't. The data released today indicated Store Sales Y/Y change of 6.2% - a very strong number. To be sure, it isn't as strong a number as we had late last year, but the trend is up, not down.

For our Regional Mall, Shopping Center, and Free Standing Retail REITs, this is good news.

Recession? What?

We haven't been hearing much buzz about a recession, except when that topic is raised in conjunction with the inverted yield curve. I was listening to some economists earlier talking about how a rate cut is priced in - heavily - and that if that Fed doesn't cut, it could be ugly for stocks. Then I came across this chart, which shows the NY Fed's recession probability. The only time it's been this high and a recession did not occur was back in 1967. Something to keep an eye on.

Markets Could be Disappointed if Rates Aren't Cut

Markets are already pricing in a rate cut next month, and there is another 75% probability baked in that another cut will happen in September. That's good and bad. It's good if the Fed actually cuts rates, because it should provide a boost to the economy. It's bad because it's already priced in - so that stock market reaction should be muted - but more importantly, if the Fed doesn't cut, the negative surprise factor could cause equities to swoon.

Inverted Yield Curve

The yield curve may not be as good a predictor of recessions as it has been in the past, particularly since 1980, when Paul Volcker raised rates considerably to fight inflation. However, it still grabs headlines when the rates on short-term securities are higher than those on long-term securities.

An inverted yield curve typically coincides with a pessimistic view of long-term economic prospects. It doesn't always predict a recession, but has always preceded one. Hence the popular saying that an inverted yield curve has predicted 10 out of the last 7 recession - or something like that.

We have also been in one of the longest fixed-income bull markets, and rates have remained near zero for some time, that even as short-term rates have risen, the yield curve is inverted because of the rise in short-term rates, while long-term rates have not climbed as much. In other words, the yield curve has inverted but rates overall haven’t risen much - in fact, they are generally lower across the curve.

The 10-year - 2-year spread is still positive, but it is as flat as it has been in 10 years.

Meanwhile, the 10-year - 3-month spread is negative, and as you can see from the purple line below, it has been driven by an increase in short-term rates - even as long-term rates have come down from 4% in 2008 to close to 2% today.

Looking back further, we use the 10-2 year spread because of the availability of data going back further. We can see that on each of the past 5 occasions when the yield curve inverted, a recession followed.

Is a recession imminent? If it is, it will certainly rear its ugly head if the Fed doesn't cut rates. A 25bps cut is practically guaranteed or investors will run for cover and the selling spree will be ugly. A second rate cut is also in the cards, but at least as of now isn't being priced in entirely by the market. Regardless, it almost seems like the Fed has been backed into a corner to cut rates by 50bps, and if it doesn't, the stock market might be the catalyst that leads to the start of the next recession.

We are mindful of the sensitive nature of the markets, and especially so now that they have hit all-time highs and are on the longest expansion in history. We are starting to look for defensive ways to position our portfolios, including raising cash, low volatility strategies, dividend growth stocks, short-duration bonds, and emerging market bonds in select countries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.