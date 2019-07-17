Belgian Diaper Manufacturer Ontex Looks Cheap Compared To Peers: Acquisition Rumours Emerge

Ontex seems to be losing ground in Europe, but is doing well in the Americas. At only 11 times earnings, the company is trading significantly below its peers. The big debt pile of nearly €1 billion is likely a reason for this, but not sufficiently so in my opinion.

The company declined a buy-out offer from a private equity firm PAI Partners almost exactly one year ago at around €27.5 per share (the exact offer is not known).

Many issues persist for the company, and the stock has plummeted even more over the course of 2019. I believe it is now trading very cheaply versus its peers.

The source of this information is not very believable. One of the sources flatly denied it, and Ontex itself says not to have been approached.

Belgian diaper manufacturer Ontex went from -7% to +7% in minutes on July 9th when rumour broke out that P&G will buy the company in the coming weeks.

Introduction

Let's start off this article with a warning: at this point in time, there are only unverified rumours about a potential takeover. The management of Ontex (OTC:ONXYY) has formally denied being approached by a third-party with an offer.

So, please be careful. That being said, I think Ontex is a compelling buy.

Ontex is a Belgian manufacturer of personal hygiene products such as diapers, incontinence products, and other disposable hygiene products. Some of its peers include P&G (NYSE:PG), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY) (OTC:ETTYF).

Ontex is probably a company most of you haven't heard of. In fact, Seeking Alpha only has two articles on the company, and one of them was written by myself in November of last year. Back then, I said the company was reaching a reasonable price, and that accumulating shares around €17 was a good idea. Boy was I wrong, as the shares further dipped all the way to almost €12 last week. Then, suddenly, the shares flipped from being down 7% to being up 7% in a matter of minutes. There was clearly some exciting news.

Buy-out rumours emerge

On July 9th, a Spanish newspaper called Intereconomia published an article about Ontex being taken over in a matter of weeks. Read the original article here (in Spanish). Quickly, the Belgian financial press picked up this, and the stock skyrocketed from -7% to +7% in a matter of minutes.

This was only a rumour, since no details about the deal, let alone a buy-out price, were mentioned. What was curious, though, was the fact that both the acquirer and the supporting bank were mentioned in the article. This made the article feel pretty believable. Why would a journalist be so specific, if it was completely made up. More so, why would a Spanish newspaper be excited about a business it doesn't have a lot of connection with (It's not like a Belgian newspaper found out about this).

The acquirer would supposedly be a market giant, well-known Procter & Gamble. The supporting bank would supposedly be Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). According to the article, the deal was in the making over the last three weeks and would be announced and completed in the following weeks.

Ontex management quickly responded that it had not received any offer from a third-party, and that it would not comment any further.

First, let's take a look at the believability of the source in question.

A believable source?

Intereconomia is not just a random blog on the internet, but quite an established newspaper in Spain. The entire media group has nearly 800 employees and operates radio, TV, newspapers, etc.. It has been in business since 1995.

Okay, that's a good start, but it doesn't help us too much. Another thing the article mentioned is the name of the supposed source: Ben Harrington, a freelance journalist. His Twitter says he is a former M&A journalist and Markets Editor at The Daily Telegraph.

He has since responded on his website that Intereconomia completely misunderstood one of his earlier posts, and that the claim is completely false. It is not clear at all whether Ben Harrington was the only source Intereconomia used, or if there are multiple.

He posted on June 26 that there were new rumours about Ontex being looked at as a takeover target. He did not specify any names, but stated that strategic rivals in the U.S. were Kimberly-Clark and P&G. Frankly, I think it's a bit sad that Intereconomia acted this recklessly. It would be similar to someone taking this article and claiming Ontex was going to be bought any minute now, which I am not stating at all.

With Ontex claiming to know nothing, and the 'source' completely denying anything, it is very unclear whether something is in the air or not.

The future of Ontex as a stock, not just a company

We have to head back to November 2018 when I posted my first article on the company: The Bad Brazilian Business At Ontex Is Priced In By Now.

I made quite a simple analysis based on three beliefs:

Very specific markets were problematic, such as Brazil and Europe, which would probably get better over time The company was trading cheaply compared to its peers The company had just rejected a takeover offer at €27.5 per share from a Private Equity firm called PAI Partners

These three things made me conclude that, while the company had issues, it was undervalued. The main issues are its debt pile (at more than x3 EBITDA) and the loss of sales. The company was trading around €17 and I believed a €22 price would be more in line with the market.

Today, the shares trade just above €14 per share. When the story emerged, I got into the stock. Not only because it really is undervalued in my opinion, but because these rumours could potentially be a catalyst for other investors to see this the same way as I see it. The only way a stock goes up is if everyone agrees it should (i.e., more buying pressure than selling pressure).

But back to the facts, this was taken from the Q1 report, and it's not looking good:

Figure 1: screenshot taken from the Q1 report in March

Revenue is down, margins are shrinking and net debt is rising. Raw material prices are up, revenue in all categories was down (Babycare -3.2%, Adult Inco -0.4%, Femcare -5.9%). A major reason of revenue loss was big retailer brand contracts being lost in H2 2018 in Europe, the home market. This is not good news.

Europe's revenue was down a whopping 7.6% year over year while the AMEAA was growing at 5.1%. In particular, Brazil and the U.S. were said to be performing quite well.

The company is not doing well, but that's not the point of investing. An investor generates great returns by buying at a great price rather than buying a great company. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the multiples.

Back in November 2018, Kimberly-Clark and P&G were trading around x23 earnings while Ontex was trading at x13 forward earnings. Essity, another well-known rival, traded around x16 earnings. What does this look like today?

For the full-year of 2018, Ontex had €234 million in EBITDA and €1.35 in adjusted EPS. Let's say this year revenue and margins will keep declining and EBITDA is down around 5% in constant currency for the full year of 2019. In other words, let's say earnings per share come in at €1.28 for the year. At a price of €14, that's around 11 times earnings. This seems reasonably cheap.

According to Yahoo Finance! Kimberly Clark trades at 27 times earnings, P&G also at 27 times earnings and Essity at 24 times earnings. To me, this indicates that Ontex is undervalued. While the multiples on its rivals rose, the multiple on Ontex declined.

Let's take a look at the balance sheet as well. The company had €2.8 billion in assets in December 2018. €1.16 billion was goodwill though, so let's subtract that to get to €1.64 in 'real assets.' The company had €1.6 billion in liabilities, of which almost €1 billion were debts. So all in all, this would even out. The company currently has a market cap of €1.16 billion, slightly below total equity of €1.18 billion. At first glance this looks like the company is trading below book value, but the big debt pile and goodwill on the balance sheet destroy this argument completely. If someone were to buy Ontex, it's going to be because of a strategic position geographically or because it wants more exposure in the lower-priced segment, not because of its balance sheet.

Conclusion

To conclude, the rumours about a takeover are only rumours and it's very unclear whether we should even listen to this 'noise.' Then again, the share price has dived considerably, while the business is still profitable and can return to growth if it regains market share in Europe and continues the expansion in the Americas.

The company is trading, on an earnings basis, way below its peers. If it would trade at x 20 earnings, which is still below the average of its competitors, the shares would nearly double. Management declined a buy-out offer of €27.5 (to be more correct; an adjusted (lower) price which is unknown to outsiders), from a private equity group PAI Partners. It did so because it thought it undervalued the business. I therefore think the market has punished this company too much and overshot to the downside. While Ontex does not deserve multiples such as Kimberly-Clark's or P&G's, I think a fair value would be around €22 or €23, meaning there's 57% to 64% upside from today's price.

Whether the takeover rumours are true, I don't know. The common saying 'Where there's smoke, there's fire', might not be true in this case, but I think it's quite believable that certain players in the market are looking at Ontex at these depressed prices.

GBL (Group Lambert Brussels), a well-known Belgian fund, accumulated nearly 20% of Ontex over the years, for which it is estimated it paid up to €27 per share for part of it. While the P&G rumour might be completely false, it might not be completely inconceivable that PAI Partners and GBL work together to double down and take the company private at these depressed prices, to then slowly work on patching up the company and increasing its value without the constant need to please public shareholders.

In a reaction to the rumours, analysts at KBC think it's 'unlikely' that a competitor like P&G would want to buy Ontex, because it doesn't see an immediate benefit for it. Then again, ING analysts think the idea is not as crazy as it seems. If P&G would buy Ontex, it would have a 65% to 70% market share in Europe, and it would buy into the growth Ontex is having in the Americas, a market P&G needs to protect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ONXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.