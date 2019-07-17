Nomad Foods: A Silent Compounder Through Bolt-On Acquisitions

This doesn't mean Nomad is cheap. Perhaps it's better to wait for a pullback rather than paying 11 times its EBITDA.

A solid move, as the (frozen) food sector is still very fragmented and it's reasonably easy to grow the business at an acceptable price.

Introduction

Surprisingly, Nomad Foods (NOMD) doesn’t get a lot of attention here on Seeking Alpha. Perhaps the lack of a dividend makes the stock less appealing, but I have to admit I am quite charmed by the company’s acquisition strategy.

The (frozen) food sector is still very fragmented, and Nomad Foods is playing an important role as a consolidator. It uses its free cash flow to buy smaller competitors which are subsequently fit into Nomad’s brand portfolio and business divisions. This strategy isn’t entirely risk-free as Nomad purchases the companies with cash (which temporarily results in a high leverage ratio) but is focused on the free cash flow generation which causes the net debt to decrease very fast.

Data by YCharts

After closing the recent $400M offering to shore up the balance sheet, Nomad Foods currently has 194.5M outstanding shares, giving it a market capitalization of around $4.4B. The company reports its financial results in the euro, and I will use that as my base currency throughout this article. Where applicable, I will use an EUR/USD conversion ratio of 1.13.

A good start of the year should result in a stronger performance than 2018

Nomad Foods has been a consistent performer and seems to be continuing on its momentum in the first quarter of this year. Although the majority of the 15% revenue growth was caused by the acquisitions that were completed throughout the year, the organic revenue growth of 0.9% is also encouraging. Perhaps even more interesting than the revenue growth rate is the fact the adjusted EBITDA result increased by 18%, a faster pace than the revenue growth. This doesn’t necessarily mean the margins are expanding (Nomad warned for a higher cost of the fish during its conference call), but Nomad Foods may have started to generate some synergy benefits while there also was a 4.3M EUR benefit related to the new IFRS16 accounting rules.

Source: company Q1 results

The total revenue in the first quarter came in at 618M EUR, and despite some exceptional items, the company continued to write black numbers: the pre-tax income was approximately 40M EUR while the after-tax result was 22.4M EUR for an EPS of 0.13 EUR per share. Keep in mind this EPS was based on the average share count of 178.4M shares. In case you’d apply the 194.5M shares that were issued and outstanding as of the end of the quarter, the EPS would have been 11.5 cents.

Unfortunately, the company did not provide a detailed cash flow overview of the first quarter of this year, but I think we can expect a similar performance and EBITDA conversion as last year. In the annual report, it became pretty clear Nomad Foods is a cash cow (which is also necessary to keep the debt under control – see later).

Source: annual report 2018

In 2018, Nomad Foods generated approximately 366M EUR in operating cash flow, but this excludes the exceptional items, taxes and interest payments. After deducting taxes and making the relevant interest payments, the adjusted operating cash flow (before changes in Nomad’s working capital position) was approximately 265M EUR (but this still excludes 43M EUR in cash expenses related to the exceptional items. As I am trying to show the cash flow performance of the underlying business, I will exclude these from the equation as the huge majority should be non-recurring).

With a total capex of just 42M EUR, Nomad Foods has an underlying free cash flow result of just over 220M EUR, or around 1.13 EUR per share using the currently expanded share count. To be fair, if we take the recent capital raise into account, we should also reduce the interest expenses accordingly. This would make a difference of approximately 10M EUR per year on an after-tax basis, or 5 cents per share.

Source: annual report 2018

Generating 220M EUR in free cash flow based on a 376M EUR EBITDA result is pretty good as it indicates a conversion ratio of 59%. If I would now apply a 63% conversion ratio (the lower interest expenses and synergy benefits should start to kick in this year) to this year’s 425M EUR EBITDA guidance, I think Nomad Foods has a realistic shot at generating 265-270M EUR in free cash flow – barren unforeseen circumstances, of course.

Forget about a dividend, Nomad Foods is focusing on gobbling up smaller competitors

Nomad Foods doesn’t pay a dividend, as the company is compounding the incoming cash flow by reducing the net debt in anticipation of additional acquisitions. That’s relatively unique in the US investment scene as even fast-growing companies do pay a (symbolic) dividend (except for some tech stocks), so perhaps that’s why Nomad Foods is still flying a bit under the radar.

That being said, for patient investors that trust the management skills, Nomad Foods has the potential to become a (frozen) foods powerhouse. The ‘buy and deleverage’ strategy works very well as long as Nomad doesn’t get overly aggressive and doesn’t blow up the balance sheet.

Source: company presentation

After having completed the recent acquisitions in 2018 (it purchased Aunt Bessie’s for 240M EUR and Goodfella’s Pizzas for 225M EUR) the main focus for this year will probably be on preparing the balance sheet for the next acquisition. Indeed, as of the end of last year, the debt ratio came in at 3.82 (based on a 376M EUR EBITDA and using the net debt excluding the liabilities related to employee benefits). This debt ratio should decrease quite fast this year as Nomad Foods is guiding for a full-year EBITDA of 425M EUR (midpoint of the 420-430M EUR guidance). So even if the net debt wouldn’t decrease (for instance, if Nomad Foods would spend its entire free cash flow of this year on another acquisition), the debt ratio will already automatically decrease to less than 3.40. That’s still high, and Nomad Foods decided to anticipate any potential future concerns regarding the balance sheet and closed a $400M offering, pricing the stock at $20 per share. It’s safe to assume Nomad received approximately 340M EUR after expenses, which reduces the net debt to 1.13B EUR, and already brings the debt ratio to a much more acceptable 2.66.

I think it’s likely we won’t see any major acquisitions this year (of course I would like Nomad Foods to act on opportunities should those arise), and should the company generate 260M EUR in free cash flow, the net debt will fall to 870M EUR for a debt ratio of 2.05, preparing the balance sheet for the next acquisition[s].

As long as Nomad Foods is able to grow through acquisitions, I’m fine with not collecting a dividend. The Nomad management has proven itself by now, and I fully trust its capital allocation decisions.

Investment thesis

Nomad Foods doesn’t get much attention from the investment community, but once you have a look under the hood, you see a compounding machine that’s nicely humming along. The strong free cash flow results allow it to pursue decent acquisitions (the two deals last year had a combined price tag of just below half a billion EUR but added around 50M EUR to the EBITDA performance), while Nomad’s management is definitely aware of the importance of a strong balance sheet.

Perhaps a capital raise isn’t popular in the States, but the $400M raised in the first quarter was an excellent move by Nomad Foods as it now has a good shot at reducing its debt ratio from almost 4 as of the end of last year to around 2 by the end of this year.

This doesn’t mean the stock is cheap. At the current share price and anticipated year-end net debt position, Nomad is trading at approximately 11 times its EBITDA. Not cheap, so perhaps writing out-of-the money put options would be a more interesting strategy at this point. The P20 expiring in November could be written for an option premium of $0.40, which would indicate I will be able to acquire the stock at $19.60 (if the share price is trading below $20 at expiration). That would be just below 10X EBITDA, and that’s a price I would be willing to pay for a consolidator with strong free cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Nomad Foods but could write some out of the money put options.