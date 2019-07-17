Modest Bounce In Homebuilder Sentiment

Summary

Homebuilder sentiment for July saw a modest bounce, rising from 64 up to 65 compared to expectations for a reading of 64.

Present and Futures Sales, as well as Traffic, saw equal and modest gains in July, but sentiment on a regional basis was bifurcated.

Like the headline index, most regional indices of sentiment are still well off their cycle highs, but the Northeast is an exception as it just hit a cycle high in the prior month.