Virtus Total Return Fund Should Benefit From Its Upcoming Fund Merger With Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Arbitrage investors may be buying ZF and shorting ZTR, but ZTR currently has a 11% borrow fee.

ZTR currently uses a Managed Distribution Plan where the fund pays out a regular monthly distribution of $0.113 or about 11.6% annualized.

ZF and ZTR are both balanced funds with about 60% in equities and 40% in fixed income, but there are also option overlays on the equity portfolio. The NAV correlation.

ZTR currently trades at a 12+% premium while ZF is currently trading at a 3% discount to NAV.

Virtus has announced an upcoming merger of ZF with ZTR, but the merger must be approved by shareholder votes. ZTR will be the survivor.

This article is an update of my article on the Virtus Total Return Fund (ZF) published last year.

(Data below is sourced from the Virtus website unless otherwise stated.)

Fund History

The Virtus Total Return Fund was originally created in 2005 but it traded under the ticker DCA. In April 2017 it merged with the Zweig Fund and the ticker then changed from DCA to ZF. The fund strategy also changed at that time. Because of this, it can be misleading to look at longer-term performance numbers.

Fund Merger

On July 3, 2019, Virtus announced a proposed merger of ZF into Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR):

At a joint special meeting to be held on November 1, 2019, ZF shareholders will be asked to approve the merger of ZF into ZTR.

ZTR shareholders will be asked to approve the issuance of additional shares of common stock to accomplish the reorganization.

The merger will create a larger fund (about double the size) that will offer economy of scale including lower portfolio trading costs and a lower operating expense ratio. The larger fund should also offer enhanced trading liquidity.

Shareholders of ZTR will also be asked to approve Duff & Phelps as the manager of the equity sleeve of the combined fund. Sub-adviser Duff & Phelps currently manages the equity sleeve of ZF, so they will be roughly doubling their assets under management with the new fund. It appears that Kayne Anderson Rudnick who currently manages the equity sleeve of ZTR is being let go, although this was not explicitly stated in the press release.

Fund Objective

The Fund's investment primary objective is capital appreciation, with current income as a secondary objective. The Fund invests around 60% of total assets in equity securities and 40% in fixed income. An option overlay strategy is used to generate additional income.

The equity portion of the fund invests in securities that tend to do better in a "risk-off" environment- they invest globally in owners/operators of infrastructure in the communications, utility, transportation and energy industries.

The fixed income portion of the Fund is designed to generate high current income and total return by using active sector rotation, extensive credit research and risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the fixed income markets.

Options Overlay Strategy

The Fund's option overlay strategy uses index-based, out-of-the-money put and call spreads. The strategy is driven by implied volatility as measured by the VIX, and they seek to exploit pricing inefficiencies in options on the S&P 500 index.

S&P index options tend to be more liquid than options on individual stocks, and have a lower bid-ask spread. Because of this, the Fund's option strategy likely has lower cost and "slippage" than other closed-end fund peers that may use options on individual stocks.

The options overlay strategy has generally been unsuccessful over the last year and a half, because of volatility in 2018 and early 2019. Here are some excerpts from the fund's shareholder reports on this strategy:

From the 2018 annual report:

"The fund’s underperformance relative to its benchmark was reflective of the dramatic shifts in financial markets during 2018 and the impact of the options overlay strategy, which reduced the fund’s NAV by 8.11% (excluding fees) for the 11-month period. As discussed in the accompanying commentary, highly unusual, sharp market swings early in 2018, and again later in the year, proved unprofitable for a series of the fund’s short-dated options overlay trades."

From the 2019 First Quarter Shareholder Update:

"For the three months ended February 28, 2019, the fund’s NAV increased 0.23%, including $0.339 in reinvested distributions, and its market price increased 10.21%. The fund’s NAV return during the period included a (2.06%) impact from the options overlay strategy."

The ZTR fund managers believe that the options overlay strategy will eventually add value "in more normal markets," but that remains to be seen. To be fair, the options overlay did add value most periods during the years 2014 through 2017, and has only underperformed more recently.

Discount History

The fund is currently trading at a 3% discount to NAV which is less than its average 6.8% discount over the last three years. This is mainly due to the nice bounce the fund has had since the merger was announced several days ago.

If the merger goes through as scheduled, if you buy ZF today, you are effectively buying ZTR at a 3% discount in November. ZTR is currently trading at a premium of 12%! So there is a huge gap of almost 15% between the ZF and ZTR valuations.

If someone were currently long ZTR, it almost seems a no-brainer to sell and switch your investment to ZF, unless you have large tax handcuffs in a taxable account.

It is also possible that arbitrage players may try to exploit the ZF/ZTR discount spread by going long ZF and selling short ZTR. The main problem with this approach is that the annual borrow fee on IBorrowDesk to sell short ZTR is currently 11%. If you have to pay this borrow fee for six months, it wipes out much of the "edge" gained from the arbitrage.

Here are the three-year discount histories from cefconnect for both ZF and ZTR. It is interesting that ZTR has tended to trade at a premium about half of the time, while ZF has always traded at a discount over the last three years.

ZF Three-Year Discount History

ZTR Three Year Discount History

Portfolio Allocations

Here are the ZF and ZTR equity and fixed income sector allocations as of March 31, 2019. Note that ZF is more concentrated with much higher allocation to Utilities, Industrials and Energy, while ZTR is more diversified with a large allocation to the Financial sector.

Equity Sector Allocations

Sector ZF % Equity ZTR % Equity Utilities 42.70% 8.54% Industrials 26.40% 8.01% Energy 17.99% 11.14% Real Estate 11.20% 11.45% Communication Services 1.71% 12.24% Financials 20.75% Health Care 7.98% Information Technology 7.13% Consumer Staples 6.77% Consumer Discretionary 3.84% Materials 2.14%

Fixed Income Sector Allocations

Sector ZF % Fixed ZTR % Fixed Corporate- High Quality 23.88% 40.48% Non-Agency Residential MBS 15.80% 15.62% Treasury 7.60% 11.60% Asset-Backed Securities 7.47% 9.90% Bank Loans 13.47% 5.88% Corporate- High Yield 18.68% 5.35% Non-Agency Commercial MBS 0.95% 3.69% Taxable Municipals --- 2.08% Emerging Market- High Yield 6.32% 1.67% Yankee- High Quality 4.01% 1.31% Municipals --- 1.06% Mortgage-Backed Securities 0.64% 1.00% Non-USD 0.76% --- Cash 0.42% 0.36%

Top Ten Portfolio Holdings As Of March 31, 2019

ZTR ZF BCE Inc 4.16% x American Tower Corp 5.54% Spark New Zealand Ltd 3.81% x Transurban Group 5.48% Royal Dutch Shell 3.51% x NextEra Energy Inc 4.91% Lamar Advertising 3.46% x Crown Castle Intl Corp 3.84% Watsco Inc 3.45% x Sempra Energy 3.14% Zurich Insurance Group 3.21% x American Electric Power Inc 2.95% Crown Castle Intl Corp 3.18% x Aena SNE SA 2.90% Fortis Inc/Canada 2.93% x Dominion Energy Inc 2.84% Realty Income Corp 2.78% x Vinci SA 2.37% US Treasury Note/Bond 2.78% x Enbridge Inc 2.36%

Top Ten Countries- % Invested Assets

ZTR ZF United States 59.95% x United States 66.10% United Kingdom 9.51% x Canada 7.41% Canada 9.14% x Australia 5.58% Switzerland 4.63% x Spain 4.22% New Zealand 3.43% x Italy 2.43% Netherlands 3.06% x France 2.28% Finland 1.97% x Bermuda 1.18% France 1.70% x United Kingdom 1.17% Australia 1.42% x Denmark 1.14% Denmark 1.39% x Japan 1.11%

Fund Leverage Profiles - as of July 12, 2019

ZF ZTR Total Net Assets $239.82 MM $255.96 MM Debt Leverage $ 89 MM $100 MM Total Managed Assets $329.07 MM $355.96 MM Effective Leverage 26.89% 27.92%

Correlation Data

I looked at 3-month NAV correlation data to see how the funds have been trading recently. Here are sample 3-month correlations for ZF and ZTR compared to various benchmark ETFs or other CEFs. The correlations are scaled between -100% to +100%:

ZF versus ZTR = +90%

ZF versus SPY = +79% S&P 500

ZTR versus SPY = +89%

ZF versus HYG = + 76% High Yield Corporate Bond

ZTR versus HYG = + 76%

ZF versus UTF = +94% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

ZTR versus UTF = +81%

(Source: cefanalyzer)

Note that the correlation with the infrastructure fund UTF is very high. As a balanced fund, it is not surprising that ZF is correlated to equities and fixed income securities.

Fund Performance

ZTR, ZF and their predecessors have had decent long-term performance, but looking backward at past performance is not very meaningful here because of several fund mergers and changes to the investment strategy over the years.

The more recent performance of the two funds is given below. For the year-to-date period, both funds have performed especially well. ZF has the higher NAV performance, but ZTR has better market price performance, largely because it has gone from a 6% discount to a 12% premium over net asset value in 2019.

Recent Performance from Morningstar

ZF-nav ZTR-nav ZF-prc ZTR-prc 3 Month 6.63% 4.52% 12.38% 9.77% YTD 24.57% 16.96% 38.40% 41.68% 1 Year 12.36% 7.85% 14.50% 17.36%

Fixed Income Rating Distribution (as of 03/31/2019)

Both ZF and ZTR hold a range of fixed income securities ranging from investment grade down to the higher end of high yield. The average bond duration is a little over 5 years.

Ratings Distributions

ZTR %Fixed - ZF %Fixed Aaa 26.29% x Aaa 18.34% Aa 9.28% x Aa 3.90% A 12.82% x A 8.30% Baa 36.06% x Baa 29.01% Ba 7.60% x Ba 13.59% B 3.10% x B 16.65% Caa 0.31% x Caa 4.18% Not Rated 4.54% x Ca 0.32% x C 0.52% x Not Rated 5.18%

Managed Distribution Plans

ZF has been paying a steady managed quarterly distribution of $0.361 since July 2017. ZTR has been paying a steady managed monthly distribution of $0.113 since September 2016. The new combined fund will be ZTR, so the distribution frequency of the combined fund will most likely be monthly.

Closed-End Funds With Very High Distribution Yields

Look at the table below with a list of closed-end funds that pay out steady managed distributions and have the highest distribution yields. You can see that most of them trade at premiums over NAV but ZF stands out as a notable exception (along with JQC) since it currently trades at a 3% discount. Of course, if the merger goes through, ZF will merge into ZTR which is currently trading at a 12% premium.

Fund Distribution Yield Premium or Discount NDP 24.58% +17.51% CLM 20.88% + 5.64% CRF 20.61% + 6.84% OXLC 15.24% +40.61% JQC 15.80% - 6.87% CEN 14.94% + 0.97% EDF 15.35% +38.21% EDI 14.23% +12.94% IRR 13.37% + 8.03% GGN 13.02% +3.13% ZF 13.35% - 2.79%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Total Common Assets = $239.8 MM

Total Net Assets = $329 MM

Annual Distribution Rate = 13.35%

Dividend Frequency = Quarterly

Current Quarterly Distribution = $0.361 per share ($1.444 annually)

Baseline expense ratio = 1.61%

Annual Portfolio Turnover Rate = 46%

Discount to NAV = -2.8%

6 month Avg. Discount = -8.2%

ZTR Premium = +11.9%

Effective Leverage = 26.9%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 111,854 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volum e= $1.2 Million

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

ZF looks attractive now because of the expected upcoming merger with ZTR later this year. It is also somewhat of a defensive holding that gives you some equity exposure, but should hold up well if there is a stock market correction. It combines conservative equity infrastructure investments with a diversified fixed income portfolio. The options overlay strategy could be a plus or a minus.

Because of the very high distribution yield, you also pick up some "alpha" by recapturing a little bit of NAV with every distribution payment. But the main advantage of ZF right now is that you are effectively buying ZTR at a 3% discount, when ZTR itself is trading at a 12% premium. That is a huge gap that will likely narrow over the next four months even before the merger occurs.

ZF has been trading well over 100,000 shares a day and has decent trading liquidity. The bid-ask spread is usually only a penny, and you almost always get some price improvement on smaller market orders.

ZF ran up a bit last week on the fund merger news, so it may pay to be patient and wait for a pullback. Another way to play it is to phase in gradually or dollar cost average. If someone were already long ZTR, I would recommend swapping their position into ZF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.