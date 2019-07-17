Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor

Leidos (LDOS) has been one of the stocks in our basket of defense contractors (although as you’ll see later it’s more than just a defense contractor) for several years now. Leidos is actually a combination of part of the old SAIC (SAIC) and Lockheed Martin's (LMT) IS&GS business unit. That combination makes Leidos the largest defense and government services provider.

(Source: Company presentation)

The company is more than just a defense contractor with a significant number of other federal and local government contracts as well as a growing healthcare services business.

(Source: Company presentation)

While barriers to entry in the consulting and IT services field are low, I would guess many of us know at least a few one-man IT consultant shops, there are fairly significant barriers to entry for large scale government contracts. The slide below shows the size of Leidos’ top 10 contracts.

(Source: Company presentation)

The number of companies that have the scale to bid on $7B contracts is a much smaller sub-segment than simply the total number of consulting and services companies out there.

We can also see a high degree of inertia evident in the company’s top 10 contracts. Seven of the 10 were won in part by past performance. Also, encouragingly for investors, price was only a factor for one of the 10. This is a good indication that competition is reasonably limited. The lack of a significant number of competitors has likely contributed to the company being able to hold (or even improve) gross and operating margins over the past decade. There’s also this interesting tidbit about competition in the Risk Factors section of the company’s 10-K (highlights ours)

Competition for contracts is significant, and we often compete against a large number of well established corporations that may have greater name and brand recognition. We also compete against smaller, more specialized companies that concentrate their resources on particular areas, as well as the U.S. government’s own capabilities and federal non-profit contract research centers. As a result of the diverse requirements of the U.S. government and our commercial customers, we frequently collaborate with other companies to compete for large contracts and bid against these same companies in other situations.

Just like traditional weapons system defense contracts, the services business has cases where companies team up for bids or the “losing” company ends up as a significant subcontractor for the “winning” prime contractor. (The F-35 program making up a large portion of revenue for both the “winner,” LMT, and a “loser” NOC, is a prime example of this phenomena.)

Leidos currently gets around 85% of its revenue from the US government. The breakdown is 47% from the Department of Defense, 38% from civil government, and 15% from foreign or commercial customers. One interesting thing that jumped out to us when looking at the company’s board of directors and high-level executives is that it contains a significant number of people that do not have any strong ties to the DoD, government, or other defense contractors. Below is the table for the company's board.

Ties to… Defense Contractor? Federal Gov’t.? DoD? Gregory R. Dahlberg y y y David G. Fubini n n n Frank Kendall III y n y Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. n n n Harry M. J. Kraemer, Jr. n n n Roger A. Krone y n n Gary S. May n n n Susan M. Stalnecker n n n Robert S. Shapard n n n Lawrence C. Nussdorf n n n Surya N. Mohapatra maybe n n Noel B. Williams n n n Miriam E. John n n y

(Source: Leidos website)

Many years ago (pre-financial crisis), I remember reading about how the old SAIC had an enormous number of directors and senior executives who had substantial government and defense ties. The current make-up of the board may be a clue for investors that the company's focus will be increasingly on the commercial business (notwithstanding their recent sale of their commercial cybersecurity business) in the years and decades ahead.

Of course, one may also not want to read too much into things. Although other defense contractors like Lockheed have a significant number (about half) of directors with military or government ties, other companies like Northrup Grumman (NYSE:NOC) only have about 25%, similar to Leidos.

Valuation

Leidos’ recent stock run-up has it trading at a slight premium to other defense contractors however, as we’ve written before FAS/CAS pension adjustments can make valuing defense contractors based on GAAP earnings a bit tricky.

Management has guided to operating cash flow meeting or exceeding $825M this year. The company is currently in the expansion phase meaning current capital expenditure levels likely exceed what maintenance capex would be. Estimates of FCF would range from around $710M (using managements OCF guide and a $115M capex level) on the low side to about $800M (using TTM working capital adjusted figures) on the high side.

Using a reverse DCF model with the higher side FCF figures and a 10% discount rate, 3% terminal growth rate, and either a five or 10-year variable growth period shows the current share price implies mid to high single-digit FCF increases. A five-year high growth period yields an implied growth rate of 5.4% while a longer 10-year high growth period yields a growth rate of just 7.4%. In light of consensus analyst estimates of EPS growth of 10.4%, Leidos’ current share price looks fairly reasonable (FCF will likely lag EPS growth a bit).

Summary

Leidos’ higher civil versus defense revenue skew compared to traditional defense contractors like LMT, NOC, Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), or the like may make it relatively more attractive should defense spending level out or if Democrats win the Senate and Presidency in 2020. Our guess on the likelihood of this is as good as yours, so for our clients, we own a basket of defense contractors and have limited the total size of the basket in the context of the size of client portfolios. Leidos’ reasonable valuation and higher civil contract exposure offers an interesting type of “hedged” defense contractor play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LDOS, LMT, NOC, RTN, BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.