Turkey: Messy Mix Of Political Risk And A Weak Economy

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSE:TUR) tracks the performance of a basket of Turkish stocks with current total assets under management at $346 million. The expense ratio at 0.59% is comparable to other country ETFs. Turkey stocks have been exceptionally volatile in recent years based on a challenging macro environment and complex political developments. The story here is a tepid recovery from a technical recession in 2018 while a great deal of uncertainty exists within the market of the overall economic outlook. Rating agencies have recently downgraded Turkey's sovereign credit rating to below investment grade and political risk remains a concern from the polarizing administration of President Erdogan. This article highlights current macro data and an outlook for the TUR ETF.

TUR stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Recent Developments

Turkey made headlines recently when President Tayyip Erdogan fired the Central Bank governor citing his dissatisfaction with high level of interest rates which he blamed for causing high inflation. Aside from the inaccurate causality between high interest rates causing high inflation, which most economists would agree to not be the case, the move was seen undermining the Central Bank independence. The new Central Bank governor, Murat Yusal, has gone on record signaling the intention to cut rates which he views as appropriate given the apparent economic output gap and weak price pressure momentum.

Overall, the move by Erdogan caused some immediate volatility in the Lira currency although the market has been relatively stable since. On the other hand, rating agencies took the opportunity to denounce the action that gave the appearance of impartiality. This is just the latest example of a long string of questionable policy decisions by Erdogan, like appointing his son in law as the Finance Minister in 2018, that have added to investor uncertainty.

Unrelated reports suggest the U.S. government is weighing sanctions against Turkey following its purchase of the S-400 missile defense system from Russia. Apparently, this transaction violated U.S. law passed by Congress that would sanction any foreign country purchasing arms from the Russian defense sector, itself a sanction on Russia as a response to the contentious annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea region going back to 2014. The purchase of the S-400 missile defense system which was more affordable compared to the U.S. Patriot system, threatens to alienate Turkey from its NATO membership. Overall, the extent and implications of these developments are unclear but nevertheless is just another headache that financial markets must deal with. The potential for serious sanctions could undermine the growth outlook as foreign investment is pulled back

Turkey Economic Outlook

Turkey's GDP growth in 2018 was reported at 2.8% y/y but the number here is muddled as the economy entered a technical recession with three consecutive quarters of q/q declines through Q4 of last year. The result in 2018 was down from as high as 7.4% in 2017. Data for Q1 2019 shows a positive quarter over quarter increase of 1.3% but the level of economic activity remains down 2.6% year over year. Without getting bogged down on the granularity of the data, suffice to say that economic growth remains weak and the forward outlook has a great deal of uncertainty.

The OECD is forecasting GDP growth in 2019 at a positive 1% gaining momentum towards 3% in 2020 led by recovering private consumption and investment which have been the biggest laggards over the past year. Naturally, the official government estimates are more bullish, looking for GDP growth of 2.3% this year and accelerating towards 5.0% by 2021. We think these estimates have downside, with the possibility of investment demand in particular underperforming. Trends in consumption should also remain weak pressured by high unemployment. The following charts are sourced from a weekly economic update report published by the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

Turkey GDP Source: Turkish Ministry of Finance / Trading Economics

The apparent slack in the economy is driving a widening output gap which has been at least favorable for inflation dynamics. The annual inflation rate was last reported at 15.7% y/y in June, down from levels that approached 30% last year. Of course, 15% is still uncomfortably high but forward market estimates of the rate trending lower suggests more stabilized expectations and is one of the strongest points in the macro outlook. The new Central Bank governor signaling monetary policy rate cuts will move ahead have the potential to undermine the natural progression of inflation lower, but could work out by supporting growth if indeed inflation remains subdued.

Turkey Inflation. Source: Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance

Consumer dynamics remain weak with the consumer confidence index at the lowest level going back to the financial crisis in 2009. Unemployment has jumped to a current level of 14.1% from 10.1% for the period last year. This suggests the recovery will be difficult and policymakers will be challenged to introduce policies that can get the labor market on firm footing again.

Turkey Unemployment and Consumer Confidence. Source: Ministry of Finance

External accounts are adjusting to the weaker currency level that has driven down import demand. Export growth continues to be tepid at an annualized rate of around 5% growth in recent months but well ahead of a near 20% collapse in imports. This has supported an improving trade balance helping the current account deficit to reach 3.3% in Q1, the best result since 2009. This improvement from a deficit level that reached 5.6% in 2017 helps reduce external vulnerabilities and has become one of the emerging strengths in economic outlook.

Turkey Current Account. Source: Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance

Taking a look at the fiscal side, 2018 ended at a historically weak primary public sector deficit of 2.1% of GDP that excludes interest payments. The government officially estimates this to improve to -0.2% in 2019 while this faces significant skepticism from rating agencies. Policy markers must weight growth type stimulus measures against the possible implication of fueling inflation and the potential deterioration of fiscal accounts. We see risks to these projections as the weak labor market and economic activity should generate downside to tax receipts and government revenues. It's important to note that Turkey is relatively "under-leveraged" relative to most countries globally with gross public debt to GDP at only ~32%. On the other hand, the level of foreign currency denominated debt has reached 50% from just 27% back in 2012. This is concerning as it raises the debt exposure of the government to changes in the exchange rate making Turkish debt more risky.

Turkey Fiscal Account and Public Debt. Source: Ministry of Finance

The points below summarize some of the strengths and weaknesses in Turkey's macro outlook:

Strengths Weaknesses Expectation of a recovery out of the technical recession.

Inflation trending lower.

Stable external accounts (positive export growth/ subdued imports).

Relatively low base level of gross public debt to GDP around 30%.

Favorable demographic trends. Still weak GDP growth expected in near term.

Falling investment demand and industrial production

Inflation at an uncomfortable 15% y/y.

High interest rates, poor credit dynamics.

High unemployment

Low consumer confidence.

Increasing levels of Dollarization in debt.

Ongoing political risks including threats of U.S. lead financial sanctions.

Negative credit outlook

Ratings Downgrades

Turkey has been on a downward ratings cycle in recent years and the latest came just last week as Fitch Ratings cut Turkey sovereign credit to BB- with a negative outlook. The press release cited the firing of the Central Bank governor as undermining confidence in domestic institutions, jeopardizing the inflow of foreign capital. In June, Moody's Ratings also cut Turkey's rating to B1, in line with S&P Ratings currently at B+. This implication here is that the macro outlook remains poor and the political developments have only exacerbated the situation. While some of the official economic forecasts are optimistic of a recovery, the negative ratings outlook warrants caution.

FX Volatility

Going back to the election of President Erdoğan in 2014 which coincided with the start of a major move lower in energy prices, the Turkish economy has been under pressure from falling exports and a wider fiscal deficit. The combination directly translated to a major depreciation of the currency which is now down over 60% against the U.S. Dollar in 5 years.

The currency is up an impressive 22% from the lows of last year when the exchange rate against the Dollar reached TRY 6.95 per USD. This is based on an improvement among key economic indicators such as lower inflation and narrowing current account deficit. Nevertheless, we expect Turkish Lira volatility to continue particularly if economic growth underperforms. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF investors are exposed to this currency risk which could also represent significant upside should conditions improve more than expected.

Forward-Looking ETF commentary

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF offers investors exposure to trends in the domestic economy given a large weighting in companies that are not purely exporters. A 28% weighting in financials among the country's banks is relatively concentrated but these firms are the most likely to be leveraged to economic conditions. Akbank TAS (OTCQX:AKBTY) and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS(OTCQX:TKGBY) together with a 19% weight in the ETF are among the largest holdings of TUR and are the largest banking institutions of the country.

TUR holdings and sector exposure. source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC), commonly known as "Turkcell" with a market cap of approximately $5 billion is the 6th largest holding of TUR with a 4.5% weighting. The telecom service provider has benefited in recent years from the emerging middle-class consumer driving wireless subscriptions and mobile data growth. The company has about 80% of revenues from Turkey and highlighting the important exposure to local themes.

Other notable Turkey stocks in the ETF traded over the counter on a U.S. exchange include Koc Holdings AS (OTCPK:KHOLY), Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS(OTCPK:THBIY), and Arcelik AS (OTCPK:ACKAY) although these securities are thinly traded, which augments liquidity risk. One positive aspect of the ETF is that it provides investors with exposure to a number of companies otherwise unavailable for trading.

Takeaway

The macro outlook suggests Turkish equities remain speculative investment with a number of complexities and unique risks. Investors here are really betting that there's upside in the currency. The bullish case will rely on the belief that the Turkish government along with the Central Bank can effectively introduce policies to revive growth in the economy while limiting inflationary pressures. We rate TUR as a "sell" or "underperform" with an expectation that the Turkish Lira has more downside with a deterioration of macro indicators at the margin going forward pressuring USD based returns.

While the move lower in the Lira in 2018 was fast we think the next stage in the trend of depreciation against the Dollar may be more subtle. This view corresponds to a more bearish take on the broader equity markets from current levels and the belief that global economic conditions including trade will remain weak and continue to pressure emerging market economies. We expect TUR to continue to underperform emerging market benchmarks like the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) given the higher risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.