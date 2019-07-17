Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) CEO Anders Karlsson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2019 2:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregori Karamouzis - Head of IR

Anders Karlsson - Acting CEO

Helo Meigas - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Ermin Keric - Nordea

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Peter Kessiakoff - SEB

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Marco Di Matteo - Goldman Sachs

Adrian Cighi - RBC

Gregori Karamouzis

Okay, hi there again. I think it’s going to work now. So we give it another go. So I welcome you again this morning for joining us on this call, where we’re going to present our Q2 Financial Report. With me in the room, I have our CEO, Anders Karlsson; our CRO, Helo Meigas. We will open up for questions following our initial brief remarks and with that, I hand over to Anders. Please Anders?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you again, Gregori, and good morning again everyone. And thank you for joining us for this presentation of the second quarter results. I would like to touch on four areas today before I hand over to Gregori who will walk you through the financials in more detail. Firstly, some overall comments on the financial result in the second quarter, secondly, the updated financial targets that we announced today, thirdly, a brief update on business trends and I will conclude with an update on the ongoing money laundering investigations.

The second quarter was impacted by the continued geopolitical and macro economic uncertainty around the world. Despite this backdrop, we saw an increase in Swedbank customer activity in all our four home markets, increased demand for loans and mortgages and rising stock markets had a positive impact on our financial results and we delivered a return on equity of 16.6% in the quarter. NII will strengthen as a result of higher lending volumes. Net commission income improved and was seasonally stronger.

Expenses increased as expected and communicated last quarter primarily due to the ongoing investigations and our investments to further strengthen our AML capabilities but also to continue to develop the bank into the future. I’m satisfied with the strong set of results and that my colleagues continue to do a great job.

The board has as you saw this morning decided to change the dividend policy from 75% to 50% of the annual profit to further strengthen the bank's capital position. The change is made against the backdrop of a higher countercyclical buffer in Sweden. The negative impact on the pension obligations from lower longer market rates, continued loan volume growth and the uncertainty regarding the bank situation of the turbulence of the past months. We therefore decided to act prudently and in a timely manner to increase the capital buffer.

We also decided to introduce the intention to maintain a CET1 capital buffer exceeding the FSA’s requirements by 100 to 300 basis points. The dividend will be decided annually with respect to the bank's capital target and the outlook for profitable growth in our home markets. At the end of the second quarter Swedbank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.1% exceeding the Swedish FSA’s minimum requirements by 150 basis points. Our return on equity target of at least 15% remains.

By making these changes, we ensure that Swedbank will remain one of Europe's financially strongest banks. This is important for all our stakeholders, authorities, owners and we secure our ability to support our customers growth. When I was asked to become Acting CEO, I decided three priorities for the bank, focus on the customers, continue to develop the bank for the future and to manage the ongoing investigations and develop our AML capabilities further.

The Q2 results confirm the strength of our franchise but we are by no means complacent or take anything for granted. We know that we must work hard every day to regain the trust and we know that this will take time. The top priority in all our business areas is to maintain relations with our customers, contacting them, meeting them and listening to them.

Swedbank invests heavily in digitalization. We invest in our own infrastructure and just as importantly, we invest in new products and companies within our ecosystem. One example is the recent launch of our collaboration with KACHING Retail, a leading supplier and developer of mobile payment solutions for larger retailers. We have also made further efforts to contribute to and promote sustainable finances. We have invested in our own solar park and launched a new discounted loan for customers who buy solar cells in Sweden. In all three Baltic countries, we now offer a new green leasing product that will encourage both our private and corporate clients to choose newer and environmentally friendly cars.

Let me then update you on the ongoing investigations. Shortcomings have been found, the International Law Firm Clifford Chance, the assistant of forensic expertise is conducting an internal investigation. The purpose is to confirm facts and circumstances of any historical failings in AML compliance and money laundering exposure.

Clifford Chance also reviews the bank's current AML program to ensure that it meets industry best practices and regulatory expectations including U.S. standards. This investigation is comprehensive. For the Baltics alone, the review covers more than 18 million registered customers in the bank's database and 15 billion transactions between 2007 and March 2019.

We continue to cooperate fully with the authorities and the conclusions from the ongoing investigations will guide our continued work. We will continue to update you on the ongoing investigations in our quarterly reports. A successful fight against global money laundering requires increased collaboration between law makers, regulators and banks.

It is in this spirit that Swedbank together with five other large Nordic banks have launched a Joint Know Your Customer platform called Nordic KYC utility. To conclude the strong financial performance and the change to dividend policy contribute to a sound financial platform which we will use to create more value for customers, shareholders and for society.

With that, I hand over to Gregori.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, Anders. And let me start off with net interest income which is higher quarter-over-quarter mainly due to a lower resolution fund fee, a continued loan volume growth of SEK 21 billion both in corporate and private segments. Swedish Bank -- Swedish Banking's private mortgages continue to grow but slower than our back-book market shares. Corporate lending in Sweden and LC&I also grew by SEK 8 billion primarily in property management and manufacturing.

In addition, our Baltic operations grew lending by SEK 8 billion in the quarter equally in corporates and private individuals in all three countries. We are of course very happy with these developments. This quarter we received the final level of this year's resolution fund fees which is around SEK 100 million lower than anticipated. This led to a positive delta in the quarter of SEK 65 million. For the whole group, the fee level will be around SEK 1.1 billion for 2019.

As I mentioned last quarter at times when the short term interest rates are increasing, there are timing and facing in FX impacting NII within the group that is between the business and Group Treasury. During this transition period, Swedish Banking benefited in the first quarter as they were paid for the deposit margin expansion while Group Treasury was only partly compensated for the market funding increase and we talked about this last quarter.

This quarter we see the opposite effect as Swedish Banking pays Group Treasury for the increased funding cost as the asset side is being repriced. It is what you see in the Deltas on this slide. The margins component is being lower in the business and income being higher in Group Treasury. Overall at the group level, two quarters into the year following the repo rate hike in December, we have a positive net effect in NII of around SEK 250 million and in the second quarter, we see the full effect from the asset side repricing.

Now if we look at Swedish mortgage margins specifically, the three month fixing saw as expected around 10 basis points decline this quarter as market rates continue to increase in average terms. On the other hand however the longer fixings saw 10 basis points increase as long as market rates decreased. We have seen margins stabilizing at these levels towards the end of the quarter.

If you look at the Baltics, the mortgage margins expanded further while corporate lending margins were stable both in the Baltics and in Sweden. The day count effect had a positive effect of SEK 40 million this quarter. Group Treasury’s NII for the remaining part of the year is expected to gradually move back to a level in between Q1 and Q2 everything else being equal.

Now let's look at commission income which was seasonally higher this quarter. We see the usual seasonal effects in cards as usage is typically higher in the second quarter. Our asset management business benefited from the overall positive market development in the quarter. And we also see continued inflows in numerous mutual funds, this quarter primarily in fixed income and index funds while there were outflows from equity funds, amidst the choppy markets especially in the month of May. Corporate finance and real estate brokerage both improved in the quarter as a result of higher customer activity.

Turning to net gains and losses and other income. Both income lines were characterized by good customer activity. In LC&I following exceptional trading conditions in the first quarter of the year, we returned to normal but still solid activity levels especially in FX and fixed income. In Group Treasury, the holdings of Visa and Asiakastieto shares which are held at market value led again to a positive delta of around SEK 220 million in the quarter.

And lastly looking at some of the other core products of the bank, the insurance and credit card business. We see that both continue to demonstrate steady growth. In the insurance business, sales were good and we did also see lower claims. In Entercard, the credit card joint venture we have with Barclays, we saw a seasonally higher activity.

Now turning to capital. As Anders already mentioned, the change dividend payout ratio boost the CET1 capital ratio to 16.1% and the buffer to the Swedish FSA’s minimum stands at around 150 basis points. This past quarter net profit excluding dividend impacted the CET1 capital base positively while the pension liability valuation again impacted negatively following the significantly lower long dated interest rates.

Just to give you the numbers, the discount rate was lowered by almost 50 basis points in the quarter at the same time as the inflation expectations increase with almost 20 basis points, a strange situation indeed. Positive asset development mitigated somewhat but all in all, the CET1 capital base was negatively hit by SEK 2.7 billion.

Looking ahead as Anders also mentioned, the countercyclical buffer in Sweden will increase to 2.5% as of September 2019 leading to around 40 basis points increase capital requirements for Swedbank. And with regards to the pension obligation, the FX impact just to give you the magnitude during this past 18 months, currency and interest rate movements have impacted our CET1 capital buffer negatively by more than 100 basis points increasing REA in our pension liability.

The risk exposure amounts in the quarter increased by almost SEK 2 billion. The main effect for the increase was the continued loan volume growth where total volume increase that I said earlier by SEK 21 billion. Mitigating this were positive rating migrations in the Baltics and Sweden, we also saw positive collateral valuation that decreased REA in Swiss Banking and LC&I and primarily.

Now summing the quarter up before I hand over to Helo, we delivered another set of strong results with the full positive effect from the repo rate hike now visible in the net interest income figures. Customer activity was good across products and geographies. We continue to see solid underlying loan demand in corporate activity underpinned by relatively benign macroeconomic conditions in all our home markets despite the uncertainty surrounding many parts of the global economy.

Expenses were expected higher due to the ongoing investigations in initiatives to strengthen our AML processes further. This quarter the specific expenses amounted to around SEK 250 million. Our underlying expenses guidance for the full-year remains at SEK 18 billion. The last couple of quarters we talked about headwinds on expenses from FX movements and we've seen this quarter the Swedish Krona weakening further which adds a bit more than SEK 50 million for the full-year at the current FX rates reminding you however that a weakening Swedish Krona is net positive for the banks result.

Asset quality remained resilient and I will hand over to Helo who will walk you through the details. Helo please?

Helo Meigas

Thank you, Gregori. I shall give now a short overview of asset quality. We recorded solid credit growth in Q2 with loan portfolio increasing by SEK 21 billion of which SEK 3 billion was FX effect. Aside from mortgages, growth primarily came from property management, the majority of it in Sweden. We see growth in all real estate segments while our exposure to housing developments which we have been talking about in previous quarters is slightly down.

We are comfortable with the growth in property management as we are focusing on our core customers and projects to capacity to serve interest and amortization also in a stressed interest rate scenario and are cautious with retail properties as well as properties with high leverage.

Moving now to credit impairments. The total gross amount of Stage 3 loans as of the end of Q2 is SEK 12 billion which is an increase of SEK 1 billion quarter-on-quarter. This constitutes 72 basis points of total gross loans in the Group, credit impairments in Q2 were SEK 109 million. This comes primarily from SEK 106 million impairments recorded in large corporates and institutions.

Credit impairments in Baltic banking were SEK 25 million, in Swedish Banking we have small covers. The increase of provisioning in large corporates is related to provisioning of few cases which is partly then offset by positive rating migrations. So all in all, I reiterate what has been said earlier credit quality in all our four markets stay strong. With that, I will hand back to you, Gregori.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, Helo. And operator, we are ready to take questions from the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay. And our first question comes from the line of Magnus Andersson from ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Magnus Andersson

Thank you and good morning. Just started with the changed dividend policy. Can you at this stage, if you start where the increased capital requirements from potentially increased capital requirements for commercial real estate. Do you have any further insights into this what the impact could be for you, what the kind of definition that will be used and what the timing will be because I guess this is one point that has impacted you in your decision to lower the dividend payout ratio. I will stop there.

Gregori Karamouzis

Hi Magnus, it’s Gregori here. Let me take the first part of the question and then I'll hand over to Anders where he answer the second part of the question, definitions are still unclear with regards to exposures in geographies, when startup is having spoken to Swedish have to say that their intention is to clarify these definitions before year-end. There are as we speak gathering complementary information from the banks, we understand and they intend to include this aspect of the capital requirements in their 2020 abstract process. So that's the information that we have. So it's too early to give you an impact number. It’s a very wide range depending how you interpret the definitions.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, okay. And secondly then on the ongoing abstract process under discussions you're having with these Swedish FSA right now ahead of your upcoming capital requirement is have you got any indication in any direct sense or are you concerned that you might get any additional company specific add-ons has that been a part of your decision as well?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Magnus. As you know, we are in the midst of that process where they are trying to finalize their view on the minimum capital requirements for the bank going forward. When they do that and they also take into consideration, our forward-looking capital planning. So and we are in discussions with them frequently to calibrate these questions.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. So you had no indication there does this have any impact on that?

Anders Karlsson

As I said we are in the midst of doing it.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And then what happens now you introduced a range for the management buffer, what happens above 300 basis points. Do you think it will increase the dividend or are you considering buybacks or have you is it too early to think about that?

Gregori Karamouzis

Yes, we have today the board has made the decision to change the dividend policy and that is what stands until further notice. But it's also important that we are reiterating our ROE target of at least 15% and the buffer range that we are talking about 100 to 300 is a target. But the ROE target, the profitability target is something that prevails as well under these circumstances.

Anders Karlsson

And just to add to it Magnus, Anders here. We had said that this before with that target you would not accumulate excess capital.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, thank you. And then just on costs you mentioned that you had some additional FX obviously this quarter from the weakness in Swedish Krona. So I guess that your target implies around SEK 18.9 billion in costs for this year. Last quarter you talked you gave us kind of an outlook statement for 2021, 2020 to 2021 saying that roughly 50% of their AML related cost inflation would disappear once the investigations are over. But in terms of timing is that really anything that's realistic to expect in the coming one to two years or shouldn't we just used SEK 18.9 billion as starting point for looking ahead?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Magnus. As we have touched upon there are two or three aspects of the investigation. One is internal to get to the bottom with what has happened and if there are deficiencies that needs to be corrected as we speak that will continue into the early 2020. And you have seen what the Swedish FSA and the Estonian FSA have said in terms of their timing. But the big unknown is as you are probably aware of the timing for the U.S. authorities. So it's difficult to answer your question. If we move into 2020, when it will pan out or disappear it’s not in our hands at this point.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Finally just on costs, you have had a very rapid increase in capitalized IT investments per year since start of 2015 with very high levels in 2017 and 2018, do you think that we have peaked here or will it continue to increase and thereby result in significantly higher amortization of IT intangibles going forward?

Gregori Karamouzis

Yes, the buildup Magnus is on the back of several projects regulatory many of them. And we there are many of them that we're still working on. So I think the current levels are levels that you should assume at least for the foreseeable future.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, so levels of around SEK 900 million to SEK 1 billion per year?

Gregori Karamouzis

That’s the level now, yes.

Magnus Andersson

Yes, okay. Thank you very much. That's all from me.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ermin Keric, Nordea. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ermin Keric

Thank you and good morning. So the first question is on expenses. So the guidance is intact for the full-year but I just wonder, is it sort of the disposition between different cost items also the same, do you feel you can still invest as much in sort of the underlying business but still deliver on your guidance or has sort of the investigations and consultancy and so on taking up a higher fraction of that budget you set for this year?

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you. Well, we had a plan which we are following parallel to the investigations, they are to large extent not all but to a large extent handled by external resources. We gave you forecast at best estimate. It holds for this quarter and the previous quarter and we see no indications of that changing at this point. So we are continuing to develop the bank in the speed we want and we are at the same time running the investigations.

Ermin Keric

Okay. Thank you and then there was some comments out from you that you're not satisfied with your market share on the new lending of mortgages. Could you say if there's anything in terms of processes you could do to sort of attract the higher fraction of the new lending or is it mainly the price component you have to adjust to achieve this?

Anders Karlsson

I think there are two elements. What you see is the net, there you have the new loan origination at the same time you have churn in the portfolios. And one way to manage the market share going forward is to be extremely proactive not only reacting to amortization requirements requested by customers but even be foreseeing that before the act. So that is something that we are working quite heavily on to understand the underlying signs to be able to get in touch with the clients before they even think about changing and that is a very, I would say efficient way of maintaining market share. So that is one component of it.

Gregori Karamouzis

And then Ermin, if we look at the long-term ambition of the bank, we are of course not happy with losing market shares in the long run. But as you know in the past six, seven months we've seen a repositioning in the mortgage market including the larger mortgage providers. And this calibration seems now to have stabilized when we exited this past quarter. So we will see how loan volumes and market shares develop from here going forward.

Ermin Keric

Okay. Thank you. And then I understand it could be hard to comment on this but I'll give it a try anyhow, on the investigations, you tell us that you have found some deficiencies in your own AML systems. Is there anything you could sort of give us any more flavor on. And also if this has only been historic deficiencies you've found that already been resolved or if it's still things you need to cater to?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. Yes, it’s difficult to get very specific but as I said in conjunction with the first quarter, we have seen deficiencies for example in KYC processes, in screening and transaction monitoring. And so that is sort of examples of the shortcomings whether we are perfectly clear today, I’m not in a position and I don't think any other CEO of any bank would be in a position to say that everything looks dandy today.

Ermin Keric

I understand, thank you very much. And that's all from me.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Andreas Hakansson, Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andreas Hakansson

Thank you and good morning everyone. There's some follow-up questions. Just back on that dividend guidance you gave. You said that you’re now going to decide your dividend annually. So you're talking about the payout ratio that you can decide annually or is it just that the outcome of the 50% of your -- whatever profit you're making down. Then on NII, you said that margin pressure was easing towards the end of the quarter. So going forward should we believe that volumes is now going to be the main driver of the NII given that we're seeing the rate impact fully and margins are stabilizing or what should be the drivers from here? Thanks.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Andreas. As far as dividend comes, it is a decision that is made annually. The dividend policy present stands, I'm not sure I can say more than that.

Gregori Karamouzis

Yes, and then on your question on margins Andreas, yes you’re correct assuming that rates do not move from here, if volumes should be the main driver for NII.

Andreas Hakansson

Good, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes, hi. Good morning. Just two questions from my side on the NII mainly, I think Gregori you mentioned that treasury, we should expect treasury in Q3 and onwards to be somewhere in between the Q1 and Q2 level. Did I hear you correctly and what does is there any offset in there in the divisions. And then on the funding side, you mentioned that you are postponing the issuance of senior unsecured and so on. Is that still the case and can you wait with that until 2020 and for how long really?

Gregori Karamouzis

Okay, on your first question about the treasury. It is as I said it's going to be somewhere between the Q1 and Q2 levels. I think in Q2, we were at 360 in Q1 we were at 125 roughly on that particular line, what you should expect from here is we have now a quarter where we have achieved the repricing on the asset side and the deposit margin expansion which we saw last quarter.

So this current level going forward is the level of the NII and volumes will be the driver from here. So you've understood this correctly. And then on the senior unsecured and the funding side we have altered our funding plans slightly as we talked about last quarter, we have a very solid liquidity position with NSFR this quarter actually going up a bit as well to 111% and we have opted to issue covered bonds and where spreads have not been impacted during this past six months.

And this doesn't mean however that our plans to do our inaugural eligible security have been changed. We’re still planning to look at the markets during the fall after the summer and see when the markets are there for us to issue. But having such a liquidity position, solid liquid position that we have we can afford to wait. So we haven't if you want to describe it is whether we haven't yet seen any P&L effects from the theoretical funding spreads widening that we've seen on senior paper.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. And then just to double check that I really understood the NII question correctly. So treasury NII will be down somewhat Q3 over the Q2 level but and there's no offset in the divisions and thereafter many volumes driving NII?

Gregori Karamouzis

That’s correct. Everything else being equal, that should be the development, yes.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Johan Ekblom, UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you. Just a few quick clarifications. To come back on Andreas question on the dividend. Should we take the 50% to mean 50% of reported profits, so that we can still have that kind of variability in the absolute level of the dividend that we've seen in the past. Secondly, just in terms of mortgage pricing, you're saying you want to be a bit more proactive to avoid the churn. And I think for those of us that have been around long enough there was policy Swedbank tried before the financial crisis with quite negative effects on Group NII. So how should we think about the sort of balance between defending overall margins and market share and then the final question is do you have any comment to the story in the media yesterday on potential linkages to new AML cases?

Anders Karlsson

Okay, thank you, Johan. On your first question the answer is definitely yes, on your second question my point is as you know how the market works, there are list prices that are announced in the papers. If you want to change those list prices, you get an impact on the full back-book quite quickly coming in. So the alternative would be to be more precise with very profitable customers that you do not want to lose when you where you might end up with a limited negative impact compared because you need to give them a discount.

But I would argue that that isn’t much more customer friendly and much more income protected way of handling this issue. That is my answer to your second question. The answer to your third question is I think it is quite clear that Swedbank should in no way be possible to draw any connection to things like this that we'll see in the media about Syria that we need to be clear, if we have failed in the past the internal investigations will find that.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sofie Peterzens, JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sofie Peterzens

Yes, hi. Here is Sofie from JPMorgan. So just to understand if you could give a little bit more flavor on the AML investigations, the external ones and internal ones. Does it only include or what is the scope of these investigations. Is it only the Baltics or does it also include investigations into businesses that you have exited like Russia and Ukraine?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Sofie. I would like to guide you through the interim report where we’re trying to be a bit more explicit when it comes to, it’s on Page number 10 in the interim report where we are trying to give you some flavor both of the scope of the internal investigations which is similar to the scopes of the external investigation to very large degree. As far as the markets where we have exited, that data is very, very difficult to get hold of. So what is -- what is in scope is Swedbank and branches globally including relevant wholly owned subsidiaries primarily in the Baltics.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay. And in terms of the investigations that you have done so far, can you comment if there has been any sanctions for each?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you again, Sofie. No I cannot comment specifically on that question.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay. And would you be publishing the report on the internal investigations?

Anders Karlsson

What we have said Sofie and I think that you will -- you saw first attempt this quarterly report to give you some more flavor. We will continue to update you on these issues over the next coming quarters whenever we have a quarterly result.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay. And in terms of your core equity Tier 1 buffer, it's -- the range is quite large, 100 basis points to 300 basis points. I know there have been a few questions that if you go above 300, doesn't mean your dividend is increased. But how come it's so large because most other Nordics banks have 100 or 150 basis points buffer. Do you think the -- or the potential fines could be of the size of 100 to 300 basis points, and is that why we should basically assume such a big buffer?

Gregori Karamouzis

Hi Sofie, it’s Gregori here. Let me give you first part of an answer. And the buffer range is there because we have some uncertainties still on the regulatory front in terms of future capital requirements and we wanted to be within comfort on that side. And the other part of the question, Anders will answer.

Anders Karlsson

It is not taken into account in the range of the capital buffer range. What I said and what I strongly believe is that, there are some underlying fundamentals that are driving the buffer down to the levels which are too low to be acceptable for any stakeholder including shareholders. That is the prime reason. But then you need to sort of accept the fact that Swedbank are under specific circumstances which also I think it is prudent to build capital buffer to send that signal taking responsibility at this point.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay. And then just a final clarification on Johan's question. So the 50% dividend payout is on stated profit. So hypothetically speaking, if you would get a big fine end of the year from the ECB or Swedish FSA or what if crime authorities that are looking in the Swedbank, that fine will equal your full-year's profit, would that mean that a dividend that you pay for this year is 0?

Gregori Karamouzis

It's a mathematical calculation Sofie, so it's 50% on the annual profit. So if there is a deduction in the profits due to a potential fine that would be hitting that bottom line facing the different policy.

Sofie Peterzens

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

Thanks. Thanks for taking my question. Just a couple if I may. The first one is the capital that we see in the first semester, what kind of dividend accrual has been has been logged into the number that is just disclosed, is it 50%, 75% this is the first question and the second question sorry to get back once again on the buffer. We have been seen you traveling around 150 basis of the next quarter, should we expect this to move progressively over the next quarters, one number more similar to 300 basis points in view of all certainty affect in Swedbank?

Gregori Karamouzis

Hi Riccardo, on the dividend or sorry on the CET1 capital ratio. Yes it's a year-to-date accrual. It's a 50% dividend policy that that is in that ratio. If the policy had not been changed this quarter, the ratio would have been 15.7%. And then on your -- the second part of the question was about the buffer right. And we will be building the capital buffer during the next quarters year, year and a half as we are continuing to lend to our customers. So that's you should assume is the case. There is however an underlying volatility that you have seen in our ratio stemming from the interest rate movements in the market and their effects. And so that is as you know we have a buffer to be able to withstand that volatility as well. So these are the moving parts. We will be building capital, continue to lend to our customers and catering for the volatility in the ratio.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jacob Kruse from Autonomous. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jacob Kruse

Hi, thank you. I will just start by just clarifying on the net interest income, the movements in Treasury and in the margins that you gave on Slide 5, should I look at the overall, if I try to think about the underlying margin movement, can I combine the Treasury movement of minus 207 plus sorry plus 207 and the margin of minus 182 which I think is subset of Treasury.

So could you just give some indication of how much kind of underlying margins before transfer pricing moved in the quarter and maybe a follow-up on margins. Your comments around volumes being the driver of NII from here on out. So should I read that to say you don't see sort of pricing pressure on your mortgage book if you look at the front to back book or if you look at the competitive dynamics. And then just a question on AML, the 15.7 billion transactions that you’re reviewing, could you give us a number for what that is in currency terms. And is the overweight of these transactions into looking at the high risk non-resident portfolio or is it more just a broader base of Group transactions example that you've taken? Thank you.

Gregori Karamouzis

Hi, Jacob. Let me start with your questions on margins. It's not as easy to just net those numbers, the Treasury and the margins. I try to give you the components earlier on this call where I said that when we look at the net effect in NII after these two quarters because you should look at these two quarters together combined around SEK 250 million of net positive impact.

And that is on the back of margin expansion net if you look at asset side and deposits. So that that is the number, if you look at this particular quarter in the margin figure you have as I explained some margin pressure on mortgages. But then on the other hand, you have margins expanding in the Baltics and corporate margins being stable. And then when the business now is paying Treasury, Treasury gets a boost in their NII as they’re incurred the funding costs headwind in the first quarter. So those are the moving parts, it’s not easy just netting that number but SEK 250 million is the number that you should be looking at on the back of the interest rate movements.

And then lastly before I hand over to Anders on the margins looking ahead, yes I describe the situation as having stabilized. There is a two, a couple two, three basis points of difference between the front and the back-book when we were exiting the quarter on the shorter durations on the three month fixings. If you look at the longer fixings however we actually saw a margin expansion this quarter with 10 basis points and we see that there is a gap meaning that front book margins on the longer fixings are higher than the back book margins. So it’s depending on the fixed as you’re looking at different situation.

Anders Karlsson

Yes, thank you. No, I don’t think it brings any value to the table, Jacob. The thing by mentioning this is that with the forensic validation requirements, they’re looking through everything to secure that they’re not missing something. So that is why they are looking through that. Of course there is a risk based approach for it when we dig further into it but it’s not that we can single out the specific part of it, if you want to do a comprehensive investigation you need to include everything into it. So giving you a number of that would be I don’t think there is any value to anyone on that front.

Jacob Kruse

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Marco Di Matteo from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Marco Di Matteo

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. I wanted to ask whether as a consequence of your updated dividend policy and capital target, you would expect a positive impact on your wholesale funding cost and on your rating any particular on some of the negative rating watch and outlooks you currently have?

Gregori Karamouzis

Hi, there. Thanks for your question. Of course, it’s impossible to give you an answer how spreads will move from here. But for sure, our bondholders are very important stakeholder that were sending a strong signal to where we are going to build our capital buffer further from here.

When it comes to rating agencies, we have not been put on a negative watch due to weak capital position. However though strengthening the financial position of the bank and the capital position specifically should be a positive review just positive by the rating agencies. But their credit watch or negative outlooks are more focusing on the ongoing investigation. So we will need to wait for those to be finalized by the regulators before they conclude their watches.

Marco Di Matteo

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Adrian Cighi from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Adrian Cighi

Hi there. Thank you very much. Most of the questions have been answered. I just have a follow-up question on NII. Can you provide your sensitivity to the NII from a potential decline in the rates by the ECB by say 10 basis points? Thank you.

Gregori Karamouzis

In our fact book, we have the usual sensitivity in the back. And that is as you know a group level. So it includes both Sweden and the Baltics. And so I think you just need to look at the assumptions there and the parameters that are Baltic specific and look at the balances on the Baltic specifically and then assume 10 basis, what 10 basis points move might do. So it's very difficult to split that out and isolate that 10 basis points move on particular ECB movements. But the difference in the Baltics is that, that the pricing varies on the asset side and the deposit side is more fixed in the sense that you don't have any reason to separate the same way as you have in Sweden. So the liability side and the asset side should be moving in tandem more or less.

Adrian Cighi

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Riccardo Rovere, Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes, thanks for taking my follow-up question. Just a qualitative one. Would you say that the AML cases and all the noises surrounding it is having an impact on the franchise and the customers of Swedbank. And if that is not the case, if we have to assume a timeframe, a time horizon during which clients may decide to stop a bank stop in Swedbank, would you say that maybe six or maximum 12 months if what someone has to decide to leave Swedbank, six or 12 months beyond which if nothing has happened probably nothing will happen?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Riccardo. Initially, when the media coverage was extreme, we saw some impact on our customers primarily in Swedish Banking and the private banking segment but also in some instances in large corporates that has gradually decreased. But you need to be humble on that question. But it has been limited, that is my answer to your question.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay. So basically when the press coverage was extreme and intense, you saw some pain and then when the press coverage started calming down a little bit, the situation got back to some more normality, do I get it kind of right?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, but I also need to be clear on the fact that one of the highest priorities that I set out was to get in touch with the customers, listening to the customers. So the business areas were clearly focused on reaching out and trying to manage the situation. So it's a combination of the fact that media coverage has come down to and it has calmed down and all our efforts to get in touch with the customers, I think that is the combination of things explaining it.

Riccardo Rovere

Thanks, thanks a lot Anders.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sofie Peterzens from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sofie Peterzens

Yes, hi here is Sofie again from JPMorgan. I have one more follow-up question. So in the past, you have always reiterated that the Baltics are core to your business. But hypothetically speaking, if we get a big fine or we find that actually, there is sanction and severe AML issues in the Baltics, would you consider exiting or scaling down significantly your Baltic business. Or how should we look at the Baltics going forward? What impact do you think all these investigations will have on your Baltics franchise, growth and commitment to the region? Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Sofie. I think we’ve been quite clear that we have defined four home markets and that stands. As far as impact on the franchise in the Baltics, it has been much less than you have seen primarily in Swedish Banking.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay. So you are fully committed 100% to the Baltics?

Anders Karlsson

Yes.

Sofie Peterzens

And also, I mean should we expect that investigations should lead that you have to exit certain client relationships?

Anders Karlsson

We are constantly and working with that and have said before, if anything turns up in the internal investigation that we find, that we need to act upon, then we will act upon it.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And there are currently no more questions registered at this time. So I will hand the call back to you speakers for your closing comments.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you. And thank you again everyone for participating actively on the call. We’ll see each other over the next couple of days, if not we wish you a good summer. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

This now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.