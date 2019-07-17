Will Deutsche Bank Crash The Markets - With Dave Kranzler

We were fortunate to have Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics join me on the show.

Deutsche Bank had a big restructure over the weekend, leaving many concerned that a potential failure could be the spark to crash the markets.

Given their massive derivative position, a Deutsche Bank failure could also potentially be the break point in the precious metals manipulation.

Which means we were fortunate to have Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics join me on the show to discuss what’s happening, how it’s likely to play out, and how he’s positioning the investors in his fund.

Dave also commented on which type of mining stocks investors might want to own in that environment. And whether silver is one of the most undervalued assets he’s ever seen in his career.

