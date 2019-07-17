The New Currency Wars

The post-war international economic order on which most of the post-war prosperity was built is collateral damage and we wonder how long investors keep ignoring this risk.

The tariffs have put upward pressure on the dollar which is taken as a clue for 'currency manipulation' and risk setting off a second zero-sum race to the bottom.

The trade war threatens a zero-sum game of tit-for-tat race to the bottom in which everybody will be worse off.

Trade wars are now threatening to spill over into currency wars, producing not one but two zero-sum, tit-for-tat races to the bottom where everybody will be worse off and destroying the post-war international economic order on which so much of our prosperity depends. We have seen this film before and we wonder when investors will start to take notice.

The Trump government threatened to, or already imposed, tariffs on the imports from many regions, most notably China.

Insofar as it was the aim of the US government to reduce the US trade deficit with the help of tariffs and pressure on trading partners, this has spectacularly misfired:

This is of course no surprise as we wrote in a few previous articles about this subject. The simple reality is that the US trade deficit (or any country's trade deficit, for that matter) is the outcome of its savings and investment behavior.

Countries who save less than they invest have a trade deficit, and countries who save more than they invest have a trade surplus. It's as simple as that, and this isn't a theory, it flows from national accounting definitions.

If anything, it's likely that recent US policies have increased the trade deficit, most notably through the Trump tax cuts:

Increased public sector deficit

Increased private sector investment

The tax cuts substantially worsened the public sector deficit, which reduces national savings:

One "savior" is that the predicted increase in capital formation never really happened (something which isn't a surprise and we also predicted), so at least that part isn't boosting the trade deficit.

There is a third part of the tax cut which is that it makes the US more attractive for foreign capital (even if a third of the tax actually cut leaks abroad to foreign owners of US companies), boosting the US dollar and widening the trade deficit as a result.

Efforts to reduce bilateral trade deficits, insofar as they even succeed, will just produce a situation where trade deficits with other areas increase as long as the overall balance of US saving and investment behavior doesn't change.

So the tariffs on China (apart from hurting a host of US companies as they produce significant value add to Chinese exports, particularly in electronics, think of the iPhone) does chase plants out of China, but these relocate in places like Vietnam which then lead to a greater US trade deficit with Vietnam, from Business Times:

"Its trade surplus with the US widened to US$17.1 billion in the first five months of this year, from US$12.94 billion a year earlier."

The funny thing is, basically the only way tariffs might reduce the trade deficit is because they are simply a tax on domestic residents so increasing tariffs could decrease overall spending and thereby increase saving and the trade deficit.

That tax is actually adding up, at least on households. Including the last round of the trade war with China, a 25% tariffs on $200B of Chinese exports, the tax amounts to more than $800 per US household, according to New York Fed researchers.

Enter currencies

Yet, the trade deficit refuses to budge as the US economy is more solid than the weakening economies in Europe and China, keeping interest rates higher and strengthening the dollar.

The trade deficit is simply the reverse of the capital account surplus, and given the dollar's reserve status, US's deep capital markets and its solid economy, it's attracting capital flows from abroad which keep the dollar high.

In fact, a stronger dollar is itself the outcome of US tariffs and the tax cuts which reduce private and public sector savings, and we cannot stress enough that the trade deficit is simply the result of the difference between domestic investment and saving.

Insofar as tariffs weaken foreign economies, that too will put downward pressure on their currencies and automatically weaken the impact.

There are additional particularities with the EU and China that are material here. China experienced dramatic capital outflows in 2015 and 2016 which gave the world a big scare and China has since stemmed these flows with fairly draconian capital controls.

That is, in a more free market, the Chinese currency would almost certainly be a lot cheaper. That is, China is actually doing the exact opposite of what those who argue that China is manipulating its currency to gain an unfair advantage.

Insofar as China is 'manipulating' its currency, it's doing so to keep it up (it also spent $1T+ of its forex reserves in 2015 and 2016 to support its value), not to artificially deflate its value to gain a trade advantage.

Here is the thing, if trade tensions rise, expectations for the Chinese economy diminish, increasing capital outflows softening the yuan, it's like a safety valve.

There is considerable debate whether the Chinese authorities dare to let the yuan go beyond 7 to the dollar, but if the trade war escalates, this is certainly one way to soften the blow.

While trade tensions between the US and the EU are still more latent than manifest, the euro adds an interesting dynamic to the situation. The euro has given the eurozone export powerhouses like Germany and the Netherlands a big advantage, actually a double advantage:

Most of the eurozone periphery have lost a large amount of competitiveness versus Germany and the Netherlands. The periphery accumulated a large inflation differential with the core countries as a result of capital inflows (which were largely the result of these countries joining the euro) and were no longer able to devalue that loss of competitiveness away.

Germany and the Netherlands also benefit from the euro's shaky foundations providing them with a much weaker currency versus the rest of the world.

The result is that both Germany and the Netherlands have insanely large trade surpluses (theglobaleconomy):

That of the Netherlands is even considerably bigger (theglobaleconomy):

Not only the size of these trade surpluses is remarkable (vastly greater than China's really quite modest surplus in relative terms), it's also clear that they have grown (or in the case of Germany, materialized) since the start of the euro.

In short, without the euro, these countries would have experienced sharp appreciation of their currencies (the D-mark and guilder), but being in the euro prevented that, ballooning their trade balances instead.

To argue, like the US President does, that the EU is a currency manipulator isn't entirely without merit, although we're not sure whether he grasps finer details of how internal dynamics of the euro gives countries like Germany and the Netherlands a huge trade advantage while much of the rest of the eurozone lingers with deficits.

Trump exploded when the ECB hinted at easing and accused them of currency manipulation. In itself, this is not a viable charge to make against the ECB.

The eurozone economy is decelerating sharply (most notably Germany), and given the precarious situations with Italy's public finances and a possible disorderly Brexit, it's natural for the ECB to consider policy relaxation.

After all, that is what Trump demands of his own central bank while the US economy is considerably more robust at the moment.

But on the other hand, there is no doubt that a further ECB policy relaxation is likely to lower its value and prolong the trade advantage for countries like Germany and the Netherlands which are already basking in outsized trade surpluses.

Zero-sum games

This is where the new currency wars are emerging. Trump has woken up to the fact that tariffs haven't cut the US trade deficit and that currency movements soften the impact of his tariffs abroad.

So he threatens to open up a second front, the arena of the forex markets, lambasting other countries or economic areas like the EU as currency manipulators and pressing the Fed to lower interest rates and thereby lower the dollar.

This is alarming because after the distinctly zero-sum game of tariff wars, we are now faced with the real possibility of another zero-sum game, that of competitive devaluations.

We know from theory and history that both really are zero-sum games, that is, both in tariff wars and currency wars, nobody is actually benefiting and everybody will be worse off in a tit-for-tat race to the bottom.

This is why we had international conventions and institutions like Bretton Woods and GATT and WTO to help solve these collective action problems. But we know what the Trump government thinks of these international institutions and conventions, which can be summed up under the banner "America first."

This is likely to throw the whole international economic order back a century, when tariffs and beggar-thy-neighbor competitive devaluations were much more common and we will all be worse off as a result.

How could the US weaken the dollar?

Monetary easing

Verbal intervention

Selling US dollars in the forex markets

The one saving grace is that the Trump government doesn't have direct influence over the tools of US monetary policy, which is likely to be the most enduring of the three instruments.

But we shouldn't take too much comfort from that, the pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates is enormous, and given time, new board members will be appointed who share Trump's soft currency approach.

Here is Pacific Investment Management Co.’s global economic adviser Joachim Fels (Bloomberg):

While near-term intervention by the U.S. government to weaken the dollar remains unlikely - given unresolved questions like whether the Treasury has adequate firepower - the greenback can still be weakened by policy signals. “Even the threat of outright dollar sales, coupled with continued verbal and tweeted “weak dollar policy” interventions and, importantly, easier monetary policy by the Fed, could well do the trick,” according to Fels.

Conclusion

The post-war international economic order has been designed to solve the collective action problem where countries could try gaining an unfair advantage by embarking on trade restrictions and/or currency manipulation, risking tit-for-tat reactions by others and a race to the bottom in which they all lose.

It has been doing that by building institutions, conventions, conflict resolution mechanisms and channels for multilateral negotiations, but this approach isn't favored by the US government anymore.

While there are legitimate grievances against China, imposing tariffs on them (and many others) isn't likely to resolve much and has produced a trade war in which everybody will be worse off.

This has worsened economies abroad and softened their currencies, which is taken as a clue of currency manipulation, bringing the prospect of another zero-sum currency war race to the bottom that much closer.

All the while the old international economic order on which so much of the post-war prosperity depended is thrown out with the bathwater. It might not be too long before investors start to take notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.