Reports Of HBO's Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

With HBO’s two biggest series ending their runs this year, a big question was if it could stay competitive with Netflix off its remaining roster, but those concerns have lessened.

Netflix, which edged HBO out in total nominations last year, also had a strong showing with nominations but less overall series pulling in big numbers.

HBO was always expected to do well largely off the final season of "Game of Thrones," but the company’s large breath-and-depth of content pushed it to record levels.

(Image Credit: HBO)

Don’t call it a comeback.

If we’ve learned anything from Tuesday’s Emmy nominations – it’s that HBO still controls the Iron Throne of TV, even though some doubts had crept in over the last year. While Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had a very strong showing, what HBO pulled off should be a huge relief to investors in its parent company AT&T. (NYSE:T) Yes, the network will be hard-pressed to repeat this high level of success next year, but by overperforming this year, it made a statement that shareholders needed to see and hear right now.

First, as always, some background.

Remember, the expectation going into the nominations was that it would be a close race between HBO and Netflix in terms of total nominations. After Netflix edged out HBO in that field last year (112 to 108), this became a big story with analysts – however, did it become bigger than it should have been?

I mean, I get it, I got caught up in it also, but the simple truth was the fact that both a traditional cable network AND a next generation streamer were able to earn so many nominations says a lot about the power of TV and how the two networks are co-existing.

Yet as these things tend to do, the “feud” snowballed, but somewhere along the line ended up turning into a legitimate conversation about the future of TV – especially with HBO becoming an integral role in Warner Media’s streaming future.

With so many streamers in the space from major companies, eventually, something’s got to give and people may no longer see these solely as complementary services simply because of the economics of it all.

You also have to take into consideration that while you can have multiple services, those services are locking in content creators at a record clip meaning if your favorite talent goes somewhere (exclusively) you’ll be more likely to follow them forcing a choice in an increasingly cluttered space.

It changes the dynamic considerably.

The Emmys are that gut check for TV. For some people it makes them want to watch/pick back a show, while for others the added exposure given because of the awards will ensure new viewers are aware of it for possibly the first time.

If you’re a shareholder in AT&T, you expected two things out of the nominations – Game of Thrones to dominate and the network to have a good showing. Both happened, but what’s fascinating to me is the breakdown.

This wasn’t just a small win – it was a statement.

HBO earned a record total of 137 nominations with 32 coming from Thrones. Netflix earned 117 nominations, eclipsing its personal best from last year. However, if you look at the Top 5 most nominated shows, not a single one is Netflix-owned/aired, but three are from HBO (Thrones, Chernobyl, Barry). You have to go down to the number seven slot to find Netflix’s highest total which comes from the mini-series When They See Us.

The based-on-actual-events drama had a remarkable showing with a number of well-deserved nominations, but to me it speaks volumes that the streamer’s biggest hit was a series that’s not coming back. If you dig deeper and look at the entire list, only focusing on the ones that have five nominations of more, HBO really has a sizeable advantage.

My point isn’t to take anything away from Netflix, but to call out the breadth and depth of HBO’s roster when it is being outspent in every area. Again, in all fairness, Netflix was without Stranger Things and The Crown, but HBO was without Big Little Lies and Westworld. It actually balances out surprisingly well given those four shows, plus Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale (and Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) ever-present Mrs. Maisel) will likely be the talk of next year’s nominations.

And that’s the name of the game – consistency. Building a roster of returning shows to support new shows is vitally important, especially returning shows that win over Emmy voters. Do not forget the value of prestige in this field, which is backed up by the millions and millions (of shareholders dollars) in award campaigns.

HBO outmatched Netflix in multiple categories this year and while Thrones was a factor, it wasn’t the only factor. My biggest question – and that of a lot of analysts - towards HBO was what will step up with Thrones and Veep bowing out? Well, based on today’s nods, Barry just moved into the catbird seat. The well-crafted comedy scored 17 nominations for a season that had quite possibly one of the best episodes of the year – if you watch the show, you know exactly which one it is (and it was also nominated in the writing/directing categories).

Drama is a little harder. Yes, Succession snuck into the Best Drama race but its equally strong cast got shut out – largely in part because of Thrones' collection of accolades. That will change in 2020 and could prove to be a difference maker. Big Little Lies will also be forced into the drama race (versus limited series) so combined with Succession and Westworld, HBO is already set – notwithstanding all of its yet to debut content.

With Netflix’s earnings coming soon, I’m sure the executive team will crow about their nods (and they should) but to me, it’s a case where the sum of its parts may be stronger than anything individual. The exclusion being When They See Us which has a clear path to victory, but it’s hard to look at a limited-run series as an example of why your network will continue to be competitive in future years. It helps, but again consistency of shows keeps viewers around and “Netflix and cancel” has become a concern.

It ties back to the old expression – “jack of all trades, master of none.” It’s not out of the realm to apply that here to Netflix. Supporters have often pointed out that the service no longer needs to prove itself to get talent and creatives – that’s true. However, it is really telling that both of its main rivals (Hulu and Amazon) have had significantly more success in this type of race. Nominations are one thing but it’s hard to keep banging that drum when you don’t convert them into wins in the key races that truly matter.

In an earlier piece this year, I explained why Netflix has a Game of Thrones problem and part of that theory comes back into play here. It really makes a statement that so many traditional weekly-episodic series did so well. Even if you want to call the past 2018-2019 season an off-year for Netflix, it doesn’t really justify the difference. And yes, Netflix did increase its nomination count year-to-year, which is of course impressive, but also less relevant in a few important measures.

Also, remember – When They See Us dropped on May 31, 2019, the cut-off for Emmy consideration was the same day. This wasn’t by chance, this was a (smart) calculated move by Netflix to sneak one in under the radar and at the same time was when Emmy voting was opening. In the end, it made a huge difference in the way things shook out.

I also want to touch on HBO’s equivalent one-and-done horse in the race here. Limited-run drama Chernobyl wasn’t just of note because it was a well-produced (and acted) series. It’s of note because it was one of the first series to debut under HBO’s expanded programming push. Traditionally, HBO uses Sundays to push its big titles, but recently, HBO decided to move some of that content to Monday as a test and audiences followed. It makes the nominations take on an extra level of value for the team and it shows investors the strategy can work.

We are still a long way from the September awards and a lot of campaigning is still to come, but this race certainly got more interesting than I anticipated and for AT&T shareholders it should give you a big boost of confidence as we near the launch of HBO Max in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.