Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke

Company Background

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is most notably one of the world's largest producers of cigarettes and other tobacco products, owning brands such as Marlboro, Copenhagen, and Skoal, among others. In addition to tobacco, the company further holds positions in the alcohol and cannabis industries, through their ownership of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, and strategic investments in Anheuser-Busch and Cronos Group. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Altria employs 8,300 individuals and is a Fortune 200 company.

Altria found itself on my radar recently, as its price point of $49.00 per share at close on July 10, 2019 is currently yielding a dividend of 6.53%, which is well above the company's 5 year average dividend yield of 4.45%. A likely cause for the recent drop in price is a decline in the volume of cigarette sales. While this issue is not unique to Altria, it poses a definite threat to the company's bottom line. Q1 2019 sales of 'smokeable products', Altria's largest revenue source by far, had declined by 9% compared to the same period in 2018. Further, recent data from Nielsen Holdings, a British data and measurement firm, showed a drop in international cigarette sale volume for the past 18 consecutive months. More relevant, as Altria's sales are predominantly domestic, the most recent CDC data available for US cigarette sales showed a 3.5% decline in 2017 sales as compared to 2016. Further, Altria's 2018 annual report showed a decline in the volume of Marlboro shipments, MO's flagship cigarette brand, of 7% compared to 2017. While this is good news in the fact that cigarette smoke can be linked to a variety of different health issues, this news does not bode well for tobacco companies like Altria.

The company has taken proactive steps to further diversify out of cigarettes, as evident in their recent acquisitions of a 45% stake in The Cronos Group, a Canadian cannabis company, and a 35% stake in Juul Labs, a popular e-cigarette producer. The company also holds a 10% stake in Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewer. Still though, the vast majority of Altria's revenues come from smokeable products, and declining cigarette sales pose a definite threat to the company's ability to increase earnings to support dividend growth into the future.

After reviewing the revenue metrics above, I wanted to briefly review the balance sheet. In particular, metrics about the company's debt and liquidity. At March 31, 2019, Altria had a current ratio of 0.62, with current liabilities of $10.1 billion, and an additional $27.0 billion in long term debt. Total debt at March 31, 2019 had increased 10.5% since December 31, 2018, and 62.4% since December 31, 2017. While liquidity levels have been tightened a bit year over year, the operating cash flow of $2.3 million during Q1 of 2019 covered the payment of $1.5 million with room to spare, but was a decline from the operating cash flow of $2.8 million during the same period in 2018.

I already hold a position in the company, but with the current price below my cost and such a high dividend yield, I wanted to take a deeper look to see if this could be a good chance to average down the cost of my investment. Let's go ahead and run the metrics through the Dividend Diplomats stock screener and check out the results.

Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener

The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener is a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics, which are listed below.

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For my analysis, I am using Altria's metrics as of market close on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. At this time, the stock closed the day at a price of $49.00 per share, has a forward dividend of $3.20 per share, and has an average analyst EPS estimate of $4.19 for 2019. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data was obtained from Yahoo! Finance, and all other figures were calculated by the author, unless otherwise noted.

1.) P/E Ratio: With a P/E ratio of 11.7 times 2019 earnings estimates, MO is trading at a discount to the broader market. This does not come as much of a surprise, as the current price point of $49.00 per share is 26% off Altria's 52 week high of $66.04. As mentioned earlier, a big reason for the low P/E ratio is, no doubt, the concern over the decline in Altria's biggest revenue stream, smokeable products, which data has shown is declining at an accelerating pace. For this reason, even though the stock is trading at a discount to the market, I can't give MO a total "pass" in the P/E ratio metric.

2.) Dividend Payout Ratio: The dividend payout ratio gives a good indication of the safety of a company's ability to pay and increase dividends going forward. Typically, we like to see a payout ratio (computed as the annual dividend divided by earnings per share) of below 60% to indicate healthy room for continued dividend growth. However, tobacco companies have historically maintained high payout ratios in comparison to other industries. Altria's management even notes within their investor relations page that their target dividend payout ratio is approximately 80% of earnings per share.

Using Altria's current forward annual dividend of $3.20 per share and the current average analyst EPS estimate of $4.19 for 2019, MO's payout ratio is calculated to be 76%. Though this is higher than we typically look for in a company's payout ratio, this is actually slightly below management's target level. For this reason, MO gets a pass for the payout ratio metric.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: To examine Altria's dividend growth history is a little trickier than just examining the company's historical increase, stagnation, or decrease of dividend payout. This is due to the fact that the company had two major spin-offs in the 2000's that have caused dividend cuts. The spin-offs to which I am referring are the spin-off of Altria's 88% stake in Kraft Foods in 2007, and the spin-off of Philip Morris International in 2008. Although there was a decrease in Altria's ultimate dividend payout subsequent to each of the above-mentioned spin-off, on an adjusted basis MO has had 49 consecutive years of dividend increases, with 2018 yielding two separate dividend hikes. Further, over the past 5 years, Altria has increased their dividend by an average rate of 11%. Based on Altria's rich history of dividend growth, the stock passes this metric with flying colors.

Summary and Conclusion

Though the stock performed fairly well in our screener above, as I mentioned earlier in the analysis, there are some factors outside of those contained within the Dividend Diplomats stock screener that I factor into my consideration of whether to buy Altria stock for its dividend.

The decline in overall cigarette sales, the largest revenue source for the company by far, presents a unique challenge for Altria in my eyes. With management's high payout ratio target of 80%, if investments in smokeless products and cannabis do not prove to be catalysts for earnings growth, shrinking earnings could possibly lead to slowing dividend growth, or even a dividend cut. For these reasons, I will be sitting on the sidelines during the current price decline, especially as I already hold a moderate position in the company.

However, if trends reverse, or if other lines of business become a catalyst for Altria's earnings growth, I have no doubt the company would return those earnings to shareholders given their history of consistent dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.