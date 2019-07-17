Cannabis 3.0 With Dooma Wendschuh, Province Brands

Summary

Dooma Wendschuh is co-founder and CEO of Province Brands, a Toronto-based startup that created the world's first beer brewed from cannabis.

Before entering the cannabis industry, Dooma was co-founder and co-CEO of sekretagent Productions, which helped develop and launch the popular Assassin's Creed franchise.

He joins the show today to discuss cannabis as a less harmful alternative to alcohol, why long term winners in the space will be in branding - not cultivation, and the new guard of cannabis companies.