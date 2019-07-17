Callon Petroleum: Great Assets, Tone-Deaf Management

This morning, July 15th, 2019, Callon Petroleum (CPE) announced the acquisition of Carrizo Oil and Gas (CRZO). As I write this note, CPE's stock price is $5.40, down 15.6% and near its 52 week low of $5.31. The shares are not much higher than the 5 year low of $4.09 in December 2014, and far below the 5 year high of $18.53 in December 2016.

While I understand the logic of gaining scale, the better strategy is for CPE to run the company independently, not making acquisitions, but simply developing its existing asset base and then in 15 or 20 years winding down the company. This actually is the best strategy for most of the shale E&Ps given their intrinsic net asset values in many cases are 3x to 4x the current stock prices. Just produce cash flows and pay dividends and/or buy back the stock. This is the best way to realize shareholder value, although it may not be in the best interest of shale E&P management teams.

On May 22, 2019, I wrote a letter to the CPE board and management team, explaining in detail this concept (image of letter below). Clearly, they did not listen. So, now I am becoming more public in my opposition to CPE's strategic direction.

CPE shareholders should do the following:

1. Vote against the CRZO acquisition

2. Vote against all CPE board members during the next proxy season

3. Support an activist to replace the CPE board and CPE CEO, installing people who better appreciate how to maximize shareholder value

