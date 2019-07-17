U.S. Private Domestic Sector Books A Modest $3.54B Surplus In June 2019

One large positive is the global financial climate that has peaked into June and July and explains the better than expected result so far.

National markets can be expected to be flat to weak into July 2019 based on this weak result.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for June 2019 and determine what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy given there is a one month lagged impact from these flows into July.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flush of funds now from government spending or credit creation by banks will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X]

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of recent sectoral balance flows is shown below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

A recession has never occurred while the private domestic sector balance is positive and has always happened when it is in negative. It is the best-kept secret of the national balance of accounts accounting.

The chart below shows the newly released government budget data with the stock market superimposed over it.

One can see how the good sized federal government spend in May has pushed the stock market up in June despite ongoing middle east and trade war tensions and negative newsflows.

The result for June is much weaker with a tiny injection of funds.

This time last year the June budget spend was over $70B, this year it is less than $10B. A big drop.

Surplus budget months are always associated with the end of a peak or a trough in the stock market.

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period:

In June, $38B was added to the private sector from loan creation by commercial banks. A good result and buoys the weaker government injection.

The above figure adds to total credit created shown in the chart below that is reported only quarterly.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

The current account data is reported monthly and has recently been updated so we can recalibrate the fiscal flow model using the new data.

The US current account deficit narrowed to USD 130.4 billion or 2.5 percent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2019. Spread over three months, this is $43.46B per month.

One can take the numbers above and calculate the total financial flows for June and estimate how these will impact investment markets in July.

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private domestic sector balance:

[P] = [G] + [X] is an accounting identity true by definition.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [$9 billion] + [-$42.46*]

*Estimate

[P] = -$34.46 billion net drain.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation [C] for June 2019 to work out the net change in the money supply and aggregate demand.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand -$34.46 billion + $38 billion = $ 3.54 billion net add.

A positive addition to aggregate demand overall, and one can expect markets to be flat or rally into July, which they have mostly done.

The national fiscal flow pattern must be set against the global picture. The national finances are the weather, whereas the global financial flows are the climate. The chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and his PAM service, and in this article shows the global fiscal flows on a rate of change basis.

The fiscal flows in the rest of the world are peaking at present shown by the orange line for US M2 money supply and the black dotted line for the G5 most significant economies in the world M2 money supply. A positive fiscal climatic background and further helped domestic US markets through June, and July so far. One can stay invested in the stock market (SPY), (QQQ), (DIA).

Note that this background reverses into September 2019 where both US national financial flows and G5 flows make a synchronized decline and then rise again into Christmas. A stock market dip or flatline into September 2019 can be expected and afterward a traditional Christmas rally. One could look at moving to bonds and cash (UUP) and (TLT) into September and then back into the stock market (SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) after the September dip and into Christmas and the New Year.

One must keep in mind a possible disruption to markets caused by the upcoming Debt Ceiling Crisis that is discussed in this article and offer trading opportunities of its own.

