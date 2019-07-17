Nanotech Breakthrough To Usher In Revaluation Of CyberOptics

CyberOptics is world leader in high-end MRS-equipped systems for AOI (automated optical inspection). The company's new 3-D sensor will greatly advance its potential reach to include mid-end applications.

Metrology was emphasized in the contest. By chance, the day before the award, CyberOptics was granted a patent entitled 'Point Cloud Merging from Multiple Cameras and Sources in Three-Dimensional profilometry'.

On July 10th CyberOptics was awarded the 2019 Best-of-West Award at SEMICON West for its new NanoResolution MRS Sensor. The new nanotech sensor operates at 75 million points/second.

The next day CyberOptics revised its revenue projection downward for Q2 to $15-15.2 million vs. earlier guidance of $15-16.5 million. On news of this revision, shares of CyberOptics dropped 23.4%.

CyberOptics rose 14.1% on July 1st due to news Semi.org had named CyberOptics' NanoResolution MRS Sensor one of the three finalists for new products in the electronics manufacturing supply chain.

On July 1st three finalists were named by Semi.org for having noteworthy new products serving the electronics manufacturing supply chain: CyberOptics (CYBE), Advantest (OTCPK:ADTTF), and Edwards Vacuum (ADTTF subsidiary). On that day CyberOptics jumped to a high of 18.52, up 14.1% and on volume at 13.2x the previous day's trading.

On July 2nd CyberOptics announced that Q2 revenue will be about $15.0-15.2 million -- at the low end of its earlier $15-16.5 million guidance. On the revision news, shares of CyberOptics fell 4.18 points to 13.71 per share, down 23.4% on the day. Inasmuch as the company reported sluggish semiconductor markets, it also stated that "...the company is experiencing strong year-over-year sales of 3D MRS-enabled SQ3000 AOI inspection systems". The new winning NanoResolution MRS Sensor is in the same advanced MRS AOI market as the SQ3000 but will address the mid-end market.

On July 10th CyberOptics did indeed win 1st place Best-of-West Award at SEMICON West. To get a sense for CyberOptics' competition for the SEMICON West award, here are the market caps for the three finalists:

$89.3 million CyberOptics

$5.3 billion Advantest

$24.7 billion Atlas (parent of Edwards Vacuum)

CyberOptics is clearly running with the elephants in the $400+ billion global semiconductor industry.

NanoResolution MRS Sensor and Recent Patent News

Companies that introduce technologically break-through products may often not be in a position to sell those products. That is not true for CyberOptics. The new nano-resolution 3D sensor is a major extension of its MRS-equipped inspection and measurement product line...and runs at a far higher level of accuracy and speed. Here are a few significant operating characteristics:

sub-micron accuracy for features as small as 25 microns

2-3x faster: data processing speeds in excess of 75 million points/second

100% 3D and 2D metrology and inspection in just one pass

MRS (Multi-Reflection Suppression) is CyberOptics' patented system whereby multiple cameras, each at different angles, focus on the same point simultaneously. Then, fusing algorithms reject spurious reflections due to shiny and mirror-like surfaces. Here is a link to CyberOptics' most recent patent.

The above patent grant dated July 9, 2019 relates to measuring surfaces using MRS system and creating 3-D point clouds so as to create computer-based measurements. This patent appears to be significant because the claims address how to measure the characteristics of surface objects. This point cloud process is part of the new nanotech sensor that runs at speeds of 75 million points per second.

The above patent grant is the first time that CyberOptics has been assigned a broad patent which covers the whole process of creating a 3-D point cloud with points that allow accurate measurement of the items addressed. This could become an important long-term asset of the company since measurement becomes increasingly important as circuit boards become miniaturized and speed increases. It is one thing to say yes/no on a defined inspection; but generating all the coordinates for 3-D measurement allows design problems to be solved and key data to be generated for further analysis. CyberOptics has already introduced an AOI MRS-equipped CMM system that features advanced metrology capabilities.

CyberOptics is now an OEM supplier of MRS sensors to KLA-Tencor (KLAC) and Nordson (NDSN). As well, CyberOptics has the world-leading MRS-based SQ3000 which is considered the highest standard in AOI semiconductor inspection and measurement equipment. The company's current line of products address the back-end markets, and now the new nanotech breakthrough sensor will allow the company to address mid-end market applications which demand even higher levels of precision and speed. Here are some of the new manufacturing areas they will now address:

CPU sockets

IC package

solder balls and bumps

copper pillars

In the first quarter of 2019 MRS-related products accounted for 29% of CyberOptics' revenue. It's estimated that the potential market for mid-end MRS sensors could be as large as 8-10x current back-end sales. This new market could significantly propel CyberOptics revenue and earnings growth. Unlike when CyberOptics first introduced MRS in 2015, the company now has over 100 customers who have purchased MRS-equipped products. Many of these same companies are extremely knowledgeable with MRS' capabilities, and I suspect the sales process for the new nanotech sensor systems will be faster than it was on first-generation MRS products.

WaferSense Wireless Measurement Devices

WaferSense sensors travel through the fab and transmit wireless signals to a computer outside the fab regarding operating conditions such as leveling, vibration, humidity, particle, gapping, teaching, and various combinations of these. The Wafer Sense family of devices is a long-established product line with proprietary and patented technologies. Some years ago the company indicated on a conference call that the only competition for the WaferSense was the human eye.

In the March quarter WaferSense sales accounted for 27.3% of sales.

A good metric to use when following CyberOptics stock is following the combined revenue of MRS and WaferSense products. These are two high-growth products with highly proprietary and patented product attributes. In the first quarter these two product lines accounted for 56.3% of CyberOptics' total sales.

The total annual market for WaferSense products is about $1 billion. Please see page 23 of the company's investor presentation where the company quantifies how that $1 billion total annual market was derived:

• "About 170 active fabs today with 5-10% CAGR

• On average, each fab has about 500 ‘tools’, and each ‘tool’ can use 6 WS/RS with price of about ~$20k/unit, however, there are mitigating factors: shared WS/RS by engineers, older fabs may not need yield/productivity improvement tools, etc. – Assuming we can get only 10% of the available slots, TAM is still 50k units or ~$1B – Adding applications increases TAM." [source:CyberOptics]

CyberOptics gross margin is about 46% but gross margin on WaferSense may be higher.

Key customers for WaferSense are Intel, TSMC, Lam, Samsung, KLA and Brooks.

Summary Financials per March 31, 2019 10-Q

The following calculations are based on the market closing price of $11.63 on July 16, 2019:

Market Cap: $85.2 million (on fully diluted average shares of 7,322,000)

Short- and long-term debt: 0

Current Ratio 4.97x

Cash and marketable securities: $25,687,000

Current Ratio with cash and marketable securities deducted: 2.38x

Cash and marketable securities as % of shareholders' equity: 44.93%

Cash and marketable securities as % of market cap: 30.1% [extraordinarily high]

Book value per share: $7.81 per share

Price/Book at $12.19 per share: 1.49x

Quarterly sales: $14,976,000

Market Cap/Annualized Sales: 1.42x

EPS on diluted average shares: $.07

EPS, annualized, on diluted average shares: $.28

Price/Earnings Ratio on annualized earnings: 41.5x

Cash Flow: $978,000

Annualized cash flow: $3,912,000

Market cap/Annualized Cash Flow: 21.78x

Enterprise Value: $59.5 million

Stock Price

Shares now trade at $11.63 at the low end of its 52-week price range of $22.61 high and $11.55 low. Twenty-year closing high price was $47 on June 29, 2000. Its recent high close was $39.50 on Feb. 6, 2017. The sharp rise in 2017 was driven by the success of MRS technology which was first introduced by CyberOptics in 2015. I suspect when the market focuses on the mid-end potential of the new nanotech sensor, shares will recover sharply from its current level.

Institutions own 58.3% headed by Wellington Management with 8.3%. There is no control position by outsiders or insiders.

I think the $11.63 current market price of CyberOptics over-discounts the effect of sluggish industry conditions and under-discounts the significant impact that CyberOptics' new nanotech sensor will have on ongoing operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.