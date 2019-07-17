O'Reilly Automotive Chugging Along Near Highs Might Struggle To Go Higher

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) will report earnings later in the month of July as investors grapple with what to do with the stock that has recently bounced off near-term highs at $414.63. Developing a bearish head and shoulders trend, ORLY now lingers around $385 after growing 36 percent in the last month. Price looks to be consolidating at the moment, but a couple of analyst downgrades in 2019, Atlantic Equities from Overweight to Neutral and Northcoast from Buy to Neutral, could signal the start of a bearish turn in ORLY trading. The upcoming earnings update will also be crucial to help determine whether ORLY’s recent fundamental weakening is a signal or just noise. Nevertheless, it looks like ORLY will have a tougher time reaching new highs as its high growth is likely priced in.

From Finviz

The glimmer of fundamental weakness came in the past two quarters where ORLY reported underwhelming revenue and EPS numbers. Last quarter, ORLY saw EPS in-line with Wall Street estimates, but also reported revenue well below what was expected. The year-over-year revenue growth wasn’t terrible at 5.6 percent and was relatively in line with what past quarters looked like, but it didn’t match the bullish sentiment that pushed shares to its peak in mid-April. In fact, the earnings caused a -4.2 percent drop in price that has since sent the stock into a phase of consolidation.

ORLY leads its first quarter 2019 conference call speaking on some temporary factors that caused comp store sales to come in at the bottom of guidance. In particular, management suggested that significant rain in Q1, a delay in tax refunds, and an extra Sunday (the day with the slowest traffic) in this quarter were to blame for the softness. However, managed expenses allowed the company to report operating profit higher by 5.2 percent and a margin rate of 18.5 percent, down 33 basis points sequentially, 7 basis points lower than a year ago, and 24 basis points than two years ago.

From Seeking Alpha

Like most companies in the US, ORLY is seeing an effect from tariffs on its prices; though, the company describes the movement as “rational inflationary pricing” and commented that those price increases have been “passed along in market prices.” Margin pressure from tariffs doesn’t seem to be as much of a problem than inflationary pressures from a tight labor market. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales grew 52 basis points over last year to 34.6 percent. As the job market remains tight, this pressure doesn’t look like easing, especially as the $15 minimum wage debate rages on.

ORLY’s plans for expansion include both opening new stores and acquiring smaller chains. In 2019, the auto parts chain plans on opening “at least 200 stores” across the country with 62 completed in the first quarter. In addition to this, ORLY finished completing its acquisition of Florida chain Bennett Auto Supply stores at the end of 2019, adding 33 stores. CapEx was $153 million and continues to be in line with the $625-675 million that the company sees for the full year.

Analyst Brian Nagel asked an interesting question regarding ORLY’s though process when deciding between opening completely new stores or acquiring new ones. Thomas McFall of ORLY responds in saying management remains “opportunistic in acquisitions” and willing to develop relationships with chains of any size. However it’s likely that its debt will keep it from making any outsized moves in new markets beyond organic expansion. In particular guidance for the debt-to-EBITDA remains at 2.5x which was just higher than the 2019 Q1 value of 2.24x. Cash flow is healthy and growing, but not robust enough to fund a large-scale takeover (like CSK Auto) adding to $5.1 billion of debt.

Overall, general sentiment feels tepid for ORLY since it’s been on a 33 percent rally over the past year. Analyst reaction’s in the Q&A section of the call suggested that the headwinds of temporary factors were larger than expected and coincided with some bearish analyst downgrades. Compared to its two main auto parts competitors AutoZone (AZO) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP), ORLY is slightly more expensive with a P/E ratio of 23.3x versus AZO at 19.2x and AAP at 20.8x. Ignoring a slightly higher valuation, the main concern with ORLY is that the company will have trouble accelerating its expansion going forward. Its current ratio is currently the worst among the three, and it has the least amount of cash available for use. This could lead investors to believe that AZO and AAP, both similar in size, might have an edge in expanding its network to capture market share.

Overall, ORLY is a solid company with a consistent revenue growth and cash flow that allows it to expand at a comfortable rate through acquisitions and the opening of new stores. However, technically, it appears the stock has run out of steam. This coupled with some bottom range numbers in profitability reporting suggests there may be a better option out there. At the current price point, ORLY looks like nothing more than a hold as investors might not want to enter near the top. Of course, the upcoming earnings in later July will be crucial in determining whether fundamentals are expansive enough for another leg up. But until then, it’s probably best to just watch from the sidelines right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.