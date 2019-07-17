Resource Sector Digest: Osisko Raising Eyebrows

(Source; modified by author)

Setting The Scene

The sale of the Canadian Malartic mine back in 2014 provided the basis for the Osisko Group to become a driving force in gold mining in Quebec. Led and supported by the flagship company Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) the group has spawned several junior exploration and development companies, and has taken controlling interests in a number of others. The group has raised eyebrows on several fronts lately, and we were fortunate with the timing of a recent tour to certain projects in Quebec as we experienced some of the events on the ground.

We would like to take stock and discuss these developments in the following.

Let us start with the latest Osisko creation which goes by the name of O3 Mining after closing the reverse takeover of Chantrell Ventures. On the one hand, O3 Mining will be developing the hand-me-downs from sister company Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF); and on the other, O3 seems set on complementing this portfolio with exploration properties around Val d'Or. And this apparent intention has put O3 Mining at odds with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

To quote from a recent post we wrote for subscribers:

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is the dominant player in the Val d'Or camp and keeps close tabs on most of the juniors in the region, which became obvious in recent weeks when Osisko's latest vehicle Chantrell Ventures (or O3 for short) offered to take over ailing junior explorer Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF). Agnico took little time to make a superior offer, which O3 claims to have matched since then. There is no telling at this stage how the Alexandria story will eventually play out, but the chapters we have witnessed so far illustrate one aspect quite clearly: Agnico regards itself as the top dog in Val d'Or and it sure doesn't like another dog come in and piss on its trees.

Alexandria will hold a shareholder meeting on July 26 to vote on O3's latest offer and two-thirds of the cast votes will be required to give effect to the proposed takeover. Both suitors already have ties with Alexandria: Agnico Eagle holds a 5.6% equity stake and will presumably vote against the proposed O3 deal; and O3 is already engaged in a JV with Alexandria on the Siscoe East property on the Western fringes of Val d'Or.

And just as we are about to submit this piece we note the latest news release from Alexandria stating that Agnico's offer has expired, and the board is backing the latest O3 offer. We doubt this is the last we hear about this story with ten days still to go until the shareholder meeting.

Meanwhile, O3 has opened another front by reaching an agreement with Chalice Gold (OTCPK:CGMLF) over a swath of land a few kilometers to the East of Val d'Or, and located along the same geological structure called Cadillac fault as Alexandria's main project. It can be safely assumed that this move has not gone un-noticed by Agnico Eagle, especially since perhaps the most promising spot within said swath of land is owned by yet another junior explorer which sports Agnico Eagle as its largest shareholder, namely Cartier Resources (OTC:ECRFF).

Investors are well-advised to take note of Osisko's focus on that particular portion of the Cadillac fault. This group knows the area well from the times when it developed Canada's largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic mine; and Agnico's willingness to compete over these properties adds yet another layer of credibility to this emerging storyline.

(Mineralized core from the Chimo mine, located on the Cadillac fault; Source: author's archive)

The creation of O3 Mining and the associated M&A activities and competition with Agnico has over-shadowed another development connected to the very heart of the Osisko group, the flagship company Osisko Gold Royalties. We are referring to this news release, and we commented on the chat board as follows:

Surprisingly, this transaction has received little to no commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere; so here is a summary and some commentary from this humble scribe to fill the gap.

Orion Mine Finance Group holds a large stake in Osisko Gold Royalties stemming from the acquisition of a billion dollar royalty package back in 2017. The particular fund Orion is holding its Osisko investment in is due for closure in the not-too-distant future and Orion has been rumored to be looking for buyers in order to monetize its Osisko stake for some time. This situation has opened Osisko up to potentially unfriendly activities by third parties, and has represented an overhang for the royalty and streaming company.

The company's latest deal defuses the situation to a large degree. Osisko and Orion have agreed on a deal package reducing Orion's stake in Osisko from 19.5% to 7% whereby Osisko is purchasing back 12.4M shares for cancellation, and further 7.85M of Orion's shares are divested in a secondary offering.

Osisko's share price for this transaction is pegged at C$14.10, or C$0.46 less than assumed for the mentioned 2017 transaction. Not a bad results on the one hand, and confirmation of our view at the time that Osisko was likely over-paying. Nevertheless, the share buy-back comes with a total price tag of C$174.6M and Osisko's payment will consist exclusively of equity in various junior exploration or development companies currently held by Osisko. Stakes in Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) and Dalradian Resources make up the majority of this payment, bumping Orion's shareholdings up to 37.1% and 100% in the two juniors respectively.

And here we would like to point to another reason for Osisko shareholders to be pleased. Osisko originally acquired its Victoria Gold stake at a deemed price of C$0.50 per share, a discount to the market price at the time. And it is selling these shares at a deemed price of C$0.46 per share, a 15% premium over the market price. Sure, this represents a small loss on this position, but overall Osisko has fared much better than most shareholders in Victoria Gold as onerous financing conditions and cost over-runs have taken their toll on Victoria's share price. Osisko retains a 5% NSR on Victoria's Eagle mine, and it is ridding itself of a high-risk and non-core equity position. And by the same token, the decision to retain a stake in Dalradian when Orion took the junior private last year is also paying off now. Full points for strategic corporate moves here for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Actionable Ideas

The developments described above provide fertile ground for speculation with regards to various juniors with properties on the Cadillac fault east of Val d'Or. Some of them have already seen their share price appreciate as the situation has unfolded over the past few weeks, and we are especially happy to see Cartier Gold's performance as we have been recommending the name to our subscribers.

Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) is another name worth mentioning in this context. The company has entered into a JV with Alexandria exploring a large portion of prospective strike on the Cadillac fault, and it also controls a number of interesting projects a few kilometers to the North.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF) and JV partner Teck Resources (TECK) for selling the Halilağa copper-gold project in Turkey to Cengiz Holdings, a local conglomerate. The total consideration of $55M will be split according to the 40:60 JV interests, and the $22M boost to Liberty's treasury was well received by the market.

Data by YCharts

Drill Result Summary

Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) continues to expand the high-grade zone at the Leprechaun zone of its Valentine lake gold project in Newfoundland. The latest results appear to add high-grade material on the one hand, and reduce the strip ratio on the other.

(OTCQX:MGDPF) continues to expand the high-grade zone at the Leprechaun zone of its Valentine lake gold project in Newfoundland. The latest results appear to add high-grade material on the one hand, and reduce the strip ratio on the other. Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) continues to hit high grades at its Dixie project in Ontario's Red Lake district. The latest set of drill results expands the hinge zone by 150m down-plunge.

(OTCPK:GTBDF) continues to hit high grades at its Dixie project in Ontario's Red Lake district. The latest set of drill results expands the hinge zone by 150m down-plunge. Contact Gold (OTC:CGOL) reported first results from summer drilling at Pony Creek, Nevada. The reported near-surface intercepts serve to expand the oxide portion of the Bowl zone and provide a promising start to this year's program.

(OTC:CGOL) reported first results from summer drilling at Pony Creek, Nevada. The reported near-surface intercepts serve to expand the oxide portion of the Bowl zone and provide a promising start to this year's program. SilverCrest Metals (SILV) reported bonanza gold and silver grades from sampling at the Babicanora vein at its Las Chispas silver project in Sonora, Mexico. Sampled grades exceed the PEA resource model by a significant margin.

(SILV) reported bonanza gold and silver grades from sampling at the Babicanora vein at its Las Chispas silver project in Sonora, Mexico. Sampled grades exceed the PEA resource model by a significant margin. Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) reported 11.04m at 17.58g/t gold among other high-grade hits from its Fenelon project in Quebec.

Wheelings and Dealings

Generation Mining (OTCPK:GENMF) has closed the acquisition of a 51% interest in the Marathon PGM project in Ontario from Sibanye Gold (SBGL). Generation is now the operator of the project and can earn another 29% stake if it meets certain exploration milestones worth at least C$10M including the preparation of a PEA.

Atico Mining (OTCPK:ATCMF) is diversifying its portfolio into Ecuador. The junior miner is buying Toachi Mining (OTCQB:TIMGF) in a C$6M deal which will complement Atico's El Roble mine in Colombia with the La Plata project across the border.

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) announced a bought deal to the tune of C$18.3M with shares selling for C$1.22. The company is well-financed for the ongoing exploration and development program at the Railroad project in Nevada.

Golden Predator (OTCQX:NTGSF) is raising C$8.8M in a private placement with Sprott taking up the C$5M lion share of the offering. The capital will be put into the ground at the company's Brewery Creek and 3 Aces projects in the Yukon.

Auryn Resources (AUG) has raised C$1.9M in flow-through funds which will be spent towards development of the company's Committee Bay gold project in Nunavut.

K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) is raising C$18M in a bought deal. Funds will presumably be used to address the negative working capital reported in the latest financial statements.

Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD) is explicitly excited to close a $25M financing; existing shareholders probably less so as the company is adding a staggering 394M shares to the registry. The company seems equipped to continue mining its un-profitable mines for another period of time.

Other News

The appointment of CEO Mr Greg McCunn back in March was only the pre-cursor to a wide-ranging management re-structuring at Asanko Gold (AKG). The latest news release confirmed several other senior management appointments and redundancies, including the departure of former CEO Mr Breese. Overall these changes in management appear to align the junior miner with the namesake mine in Ghana even closer with its JV partner Gold Fields (GFI).

And talking of management changes we point to Hudbay Minerals (HBM) where a search for a new CEO has commenced after the resignation of Mr Alan Hair.

The POTUS appears to have postponed a final decision on the ongoing §232 investigation, but US-based uranium miners and developers plunged nevertheless on rumors regarding the president's apparent inclination to leave present rules un-changed. Affected companies include Energy Fuels (UUUU), UR-Energy (URG), and Uranium Energy (UEC). We are tempted to say "told you so", but will bite our tongue until issuance of the tweet with the final decision.

Data by YCharts

Orvana Minerals (OTCPK:ORVMF) was quick to follow up on the acquisition of the Taguas gold project in San Juan, Argentina, with a PEA. The full study has been filed on SEDAR and it documents a small and only moderately profitable open-pit project.

Inventus Mining (OTC:GNGXF) reported highly encouraging results from metallurgical test work on samples from its Pardo project near Sudbury, Ontario. 95.2% recovery for combined gravity and flotation; and 42.8% for gravity concentration alone are pleasing highlights, indeed. The photo below was taken on a recent site visit and shows the location of the upcoming bulk sample.

(Source: author's archive)

Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) released results for a resource update at its Yaramoko operation in Burkina Faso as well as a maiden NI43-101 compliant maiden resource for the company's new Seguela project in Cote d'Ivoir. To quote from a more extensive post we put out for subscribers on the occasion:

"Almost half a million indicated ounces at Seguela is a very good start, and the grade of 2.4g/t is also encouraging for this near-surface deposit. The ongoing exploration program at Seguela is aggressive..."

And sure enough, the company followed through just a couple days later with a highly promising first batch of drill results from Seguela.

Belo Sun Mining (OTCPK:VNNHF) continues to grind away in its efforts to obtain a final permit to develop the Volta Grande project in Brazil. The latest news release tries to reassure investors with news on a ruling by the Federal court of appeals, but also acknowledges the need for "completion of the Indigenous Study prepared following the protocols prescribed by FUNAI". And this task will continue to provide a steep uphill battle for the junior.

Orex Minerals (OTCQB:ORMNF) is intending to form a JV with PanAmerican Silver (PAAS) for the development of the Sandra Escobar project in Mexico following Canasil Resources (OTC:CNSUF) sale of its stake to the major. The previous agreement had Orex as the operator, and we wonder if this will also be the case in the JV.

And here we return to enjoying the summer doldrums, as always in great hope to see youse all next week or so for the next issue of this newsletter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM, ATCMF, CGOL, GSV, ROGFF,UUUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.