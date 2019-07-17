A Surge For Oil Prices - My Forward Game Plan

I took a long position in oil last Tuesday afternoon as I noticed a perfect storm developing for higher oil prices. With my expectation for a heavy draw from U.S. petroleum inventory, which we got; Iran threatening to take possession of a U.K. oil tanker; and a tropical storm developing over the energy sector intensive northern Gulf of Mexico, a sort of perfect storm developed for higher oil prices. I took a significant percentage profit on my short-term trading position by Thursday, while simultaneously opening a new smaller prospective play for this week. That is because, while two of the three short-term catalysts have passed, I still see a longer-term upside bias for oil prices, with support over the short-term as well.

You can see here in the chart of the United States Oil (USO) security, which tracks the price of WTI crude, that it experienced a sharp surge last week. I was fortunate enough to have anticipated the move ahead of the first reporting of petroleum inventory, which catalyzed it.

Oil Inventory Draw

After a soft prior week for oil inventory data, I anticipated a sort of make-up draw from U.S. oil inventory stores last week - and we got it. I took a speculative long position in United States Oil (USO) security derivatives ahead of the data release.

On Tuesday afternoon, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an estimated draw of 8.13 million barrels of oil from U.S. inventory for the week ending July 5, 2019. That compared against its estimate for a 5.1 million barrel draw the prior week. The data sent oil prices up over 1.1%.

Then on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a draw of 9.5 million barrels of oil in the week ending July 5, 2019, versus its prior week report of a draw of 1.1 million barrels from U.S. stores. The consensus estimate for the latest week's change was for just a 3.1 million draw from U.S. stockpiles, so the data marked a significantly bullish catalyst for oil prices.

Gulf Storm Impact to Oil

The second catalyst that had me anticipating the oil price surge last week was the development of a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. By the time it was through, the storm led Gulf drillers to shut-in three-quarters of all Gulf of Mexico oil production. WTI crude gained by 4.5% on July 10 as the case for higher oil prices grew stronger on this threat, and while being helped by strong inventory data. Traders who have seen this before positioned ahead of the media blitz about the storm.

Iran Threatens U.K. Shipping

Following the Royal Marines seizure of an oil tanker, reportedly carrying Iranian oil, off the coast Gibraltar, an Iranian military official implied that a reciprocal taking of a British vessel would be appropriate. Prior to this, it seemed that tensions in the Strait of Hormuz might ease (and oil prices slipped a bit) after a significant strike was called off by the U.S. president, I suspect because of the possible catastrophic escalation that might have ensued. However, if a potential conflict in the Persian Gulf gains more probability weighting, then the price of oil is right to rise, and rise sharply. I called attention to the important reasons for this in my late June article, Oil Price Spike - The Iranian Bottleneck.

Why I Took Profits but Remain Long

So, the confluence of this perfect storm caused the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index (OIL) to spike 4.7% through last week. The data was a significant force for the positive turn in oil. The upturn followed a slight easing that came partly on a gain in U.S. dollar value and the calm that followed the near war between the U.S. and Iran. I took profits because of the short-term nature of the securities employed and my view that the week's powerful force must diminish. Other profiteers would likely take their profits, and that would work against my stake.

However, I also initiated a new long prospective position for the short-term and remain bullish over the longer term because of several important factors that still favor higher oil prices. First, I see a shift for the U.S. dollar that I believe matters.

A few weeks ago, we saw a strong U.S Employment Situation Report for the month of June drive doubts about the Fed rate trajectory (for cuts this year). However, after last week's testimony of Fed Chair Powell before two congressional committees, it is clear to me that the Fed remains on target for a July Fed funds rate cut. As the dollar case weakens on this reassurance, pressure comes off oil prices, and if the dollar softens, that would serve commodity prices.

Also, the Iran factor remains on the table. As Iran enriches uranium past the point of no return, or the agreed upon levels in the nuclear accord, it is less likely to have the support of Europe against the case of the United States. More importantly, Europe is more likely to side with the U.S. in the support of sanctions. The Iranian regime, given its economic crisis and lack of other recourse, will probably seek to impact the global economy via efforts to impact petroleum distribution, in my opinion. That means it will do what it can to disrupt oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. As indicated in my June report, that is a very bullish factor for oil prices.

In Conclusion - My Game Plan

We enjoyed a strong week for oil prices and energy sector shares, but some profit-taking followed. That said, other pertinent current factors remain favorable for oil both short-term and longer term, including two powerful forces. Those are: a softer U.S. dollar case, given the Fed's intact dovish trajectory; and the significant an intensifying possibility of Iranian disruptive efforts against oil flow. Thus, I retain a short-term long position at the start of this week, though it is through very short-term securities and could be divested at any moment. Over the longer term, will continue to look to take long positions on any significant weakness, which could be caused by profit-taking or other negative news drivers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position in USO is via short-term derivatives that may be divested at any moment because of the nature of the securities.