Petrofac Rests On Tendering Activity Improvement But Backlog Not Up Yet

Petrofac Faces Regulatory Troubles

Petrofac Limited (OTCPK: POFCF) provides engineering services including conceptual and feasibility studies and front-end engineering and design (or FEED) for the onshore, offshore, and downstream energy facilities around the world. As the bidding activity in the upstream sector heats up, particularly in the E&C segment, the company can see its value improving. In the medium-to-long-term, I expect the stock price to recover and yield positive returns. However, in the short-term, it may continue to stay depressed due to the regulatory overhang and the lack of strong catalysts.

What's worrying for Petrofac is that the name of its former employee is being dragged in an alleged case of bribery in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, where the company has significant bidding opportunities. By May 2019, its backlog has steadied; although it remains significantly lower than in 2016. The company divested non-core assets to clean up its leveraged balance sheet and is on course to achieve the net debt reduction target. It is also making efforts to expand into complementary sectors and geographies. In that aspect, it won projects worth $1.9 billion in India and Thailand. It also has several petrochemical and refinery projects in the Middle-East.

E&C Segment: Drivers And Outlook

Petrofac's Engineering & Construction (or E&C) segment accounted for 70% of its 2H 2018 revenues. In the second half of FY2018, revenues from this segment declined by 11% compared to the same period in FY2017. The company's lump-sum projects phased out, which resulted in the revenue fall in FY2018. Lump-sum projects refer to projects where Petrofac is rewarded on a ﬁxed-price basis. The segment operating margin remained declined over the previous year as a result of a higher share of lower-margin projects in the mix and cost overruns.

E&C segment outlook: In FY2018, POFCF received $4.5 billion contract awards. The company is positioning to increase market share in refining, petrochemicals and offshore wind. The problem in the segment lies with the fact that a few contracts were canceled, as many projects were delayed and moved to 2019 and beyond. Despite that, in more recent times, the company won 40% of the tenders in late-2018. According to the company's latest estimates, in FY2019, the segment revenues are expected to be ~$4.5 billion, which would 10% higher than a year ago.

The main projects that can drive the segment performance in FY2019 include the RAPID natural gas project in Malaysia, the upper Zakum field development in the UAE, the KNPC Clean Fuels project in Kuwait. In Saudi Arabia, while one of the tank farm projects is almost complete; two similar projects are nearing completion. The other noteworthy projects in this segment include an engineering, procurement and construction management (or EPCm) project in the UAE and two such projects in Oman. In Africa, the company is bidding for projects in Mozambique, Uganda, and Kenya.

EPC segment: Drivers And Outlook

In contrast to the E&C segment revenue fall, the Engineering & Production Services (or EPC) segment revenue increased by 4% in 2H 2018 over a year ago. The segment backlog fell, reflecting lower order intake as the brownfield projects market remained challenging.

EPC segment outlook: Expect a decline in the margin as the EPCm projects transfer to the E&C segment as high-margin contracts roll off in the East. The weakness in the segment reflects steeply lower order intake. In 1H 2019, the company could secure deals worth $0.1 billion in the EPC segment as opposed to $0.5 billion in 1H 2018.

Analyzing Integrated Energy Services (Or IES) Segment

IES deploys a range of commercial frameworks, including Production Enhancement Contracts (or PECs) and the equity upstream investment models including production sharing contracts (or PSCs) and concession agreements. In this segment, revenues in 2H 2018 increased by 11% compared to the same period in FY2017. Higher production, led by higher crude oil price realized, led to higher sales in this segment. The segment profitability also increased because of higher net cost recovery from the Magallanes & Arenque production enhancement contracts in Mexico.

However, net production in the segment is expected to decline significantly (32% down) in 1H 2019 compared to the same period in FY2018. The company's management expects the average realized crude oil price to increase by 23% in 1H 2019 compared to a year ago.

Strategies

Petrofac has several significant projects that are entering the final stages of completion. The company in the past few quarters has transitioned to a capital-light business. In FY2018, it reduced capital intensity by completing $800 million of disposal, which led to working capital improvement and return to a net cash position. Petrofac considers divestments of assets when the service contribution is diminished.

The company has devised a strategy to expand into complementary sectors and geographies. In that aspect, it won projects worth $1.9 billion in India and Thailand, particularly for the E&C segment. In the EPS segment, it secured various works in Turkey, Iraq, and Kazakhstan. In late 2018, it signed an engineering contract involving well plug and abandonment work.

In 2019, the company estimates that the tendering activity can potentially increase to $32 billion. Approximately, $20 billion of this has already been activated. The project pipeline is well diversified, foraying into the complementary sectors like downstream and offshore wind. However, in the short-term, such projects may not yield the desired result because of the long-term nature and the current weakness in the energy environment.

SFO investigation and its effects

In June, Petrofac disclosed that it might have lost out to $10 billion of bidding potential the Serious Fraud Office's (U.K.) wider investigation that has a bearing on the company's dealings in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Petrofac's former head of sales had pleaded guilty to 11 counts of bribery related to oil deals in Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The investigation is on-going.

Petrofac's Backlog

The backlog is typically a measure of the visibility of future revenue, which measures the uncompleted portion of the E&C segment project and the EPS segment project. From FY2018 to FY2019, the company's backlog can decline by 5%. It targets a book-to-bill ratio of >1x in FY2019. The E&C segment accounts for the majority of the company's backlog. If the company can secure a sizable portion of the projects as mentioned in the article, its book-to-bill ratio can even exceed 1.2x.

The Dividend Yield Is High

Petrofac pays $0.38 annual dividend. Its forward dividend yield is 6.9%, which is higher than its peer FTI (1.04%) and WDGJF (5.76%). The company's forward dividend yield is even higher than industry leader Schlumberger's (SLB) yield of 5.01%. In the past five years, the company's dividend has decreased at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Cash Flow And Working Capital Improvement

Petrofac plans to spend $125 million in capex in FY2019, which would be 39% higher compared to a year ago. Petrofac's working on a strategy to reduce capital intensity and moving towards a capital-light model. It realized ~$500 million in cash consideration from the disposal of non-core assets in FY2018. The company plans to eliminate net debt by 2020. To this end, the net debt is estimated to be $100 million at June 30, 2019. It had $1.9 billion available borrowing facilities on December 31.

Petrofac's debt-to-equity or leverage was 0.63x on December 31, which was higher than its peers' average comprised of John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF), Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMY), and TechnipFMC (FTI).

Petrofac's cash flow from operations in FY2018 was 15% higher compared to a year ago. Its free cash flow also improved in the past year. In FY2018, operating cash flow improved due to a reduction in the billable elements of working capital. It also achieved the free cash flow target two years ahead of schedule. It plans to improve working capital further in FY2019 by closing posting guarantees to release retentions, commercial settlements, streamlining and automating invoicing, and better contracts.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Petrofac is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.7x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.3x. From FY2013 to FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 6.9x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Petrofac's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper compared to the peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is considerably lower than its peers' (SAPMY, FTI, and SBFFY) average of 8.5x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated POFCF a "buy" in July 2019 (includes "outperform"), while 14 recommended a "hold". None recommended a "sell". The consensus target price is $6.88, which at the current price yields ~25% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Its rating is high on profitability, while they are moderate-to-poor on growth, momentum, EPS revisions, and value. I agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a low rating on growth as the company's half-yearly revenues have generally been on a decline since 1H 2017. I also concur with Seeking Alpha's assertion on a relatively high rating on profitability. However, I think Seeking Alpha's rating on value is too conservative and its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I have discussed earlier in the article.

What's The Take On Petrofac?

As many of its Middle East customers are looking to invest more in the refining and petrochemical industries around the world, Petrofac is aligning its assets into various project management activities in this segment. In FY2018, its backlog steadied and provides relatively improved revenue visibility in the near-term. The company divests non-core assets to clean up its leveraged balance sheet and is on course to achieve the net debt reduction target.

The company is making efforts to expand into complementary sectors and geographies. In that aspect, it won projects worth $1.9 billion in India and Thailand. It has also received several petrochemical and refinery projects in the Middle-East. As the bidding activity in the upstream sector heats up, particularly in the E&C segment, the company can see its value improving significantly. But, it might want to clear its name from any potential involvement in a bribery case in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, where a significant part of its bidding activities lie. In the medium-to-long-term, I expect the stock price to recover and yield positive returns. However, in the short-term, it is unlikely to yield positive returns and may move sideways.

