UGAZ: Shifting Weather Enhances Natural Gas Fundamentals

Natural gas fundamental picture improves, with Tropical Storm Barry halting half of the gas supply in the Gulf of Mexico and as warm weather continues hovering over the main populated.

U.S. gas injections into storage decelerate for the third consecutive week, thanks to ramping power demand.

Investment thesis

The Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) rebounded moderately following strengthening weather prospects that sustained U.S. demand for natural gas. Going forward, the fundamental picture remains strong, thanks to weakening supplies in the Gulf Coast, enhancing net speculative length and a slowing injection pace into storage which continue to sustain gas futures and UGAZ shares.

Source: Tradingview

About UGAZ - VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ is a tactical trading instrument providing 3x exposure to its reference index, the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Excess Return Index. This ETN is not intended like a buy and hold investment, since returns can vary greatly from its initial exposure, given compounding and excessive concentration on prompt month natural gas futures.

Source: Nasdaq

In terms of costs, UGAZ's offers an expense ratio of 1.65% and a 60-day average spread of 0.08%, which are slightly higher than its peer, BOIL. Nevertheless, the ETN copes with that with a greater gearing and vast liquidity.

Natural gas stocks

During the week, American injection into natural gas storage continued to lift, decelerating slightly (w/w), up 3.39% to 2 471 Bcf. With this third consecutive deceleration in a row, gas seasonality expands versus last year level, establishing in an excess of 12.2% or 268 Bcf, whereas the 5-year deficit shrinks to 5% or 130.4 Bcf. These evolutions continue to weigh on the natural gas complex and UGAZ shares, given the double-digit dry and marketed output, lifting by more than 12% since the beginning of the year.

Source: EIA

On the supply-demand side, aggregate demand remains 11.8% south of supply. In spite of a slight appreciation of total demand, up 0.4% (w/w) to 84.4 Bcf/d, supply totally offset this marginal advance, lifting 1.6% (w/w) to 95.7 Bcf/d on the July 4-10 period.

While the enhancement of total supply is mainly due to an acceleration of dry output, up respectively, 1.1% to 101.5 Bcf/d, surging net imports from Canada, up 15.2% (w/w) to 5.3 Bcf/d and ramping marketed production, up 0.8% to 90.3 Bcf/d, also contributed to this enhancement.

On the other hand, the moderate lift in power need, up 7.4% (w/w) to 39.3 Bcf/d, was partly offset by dipping residential demand, down 21.1% (w/w) to 7.5 Bcf/d and decelerating exports to Mexico, down 5.8% (w/w) to 4.9 Bcf/d, explaining the marginal gas demand growth.

That being said, U.S. storage picture loosens over the week, providing moderate headwinds to natural gas futures and UGAZ shares.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Net speculative length on Nymex gas futures advances for the second consecutive week, up 2.77% (w/w) to 158 877 net short contracts on the week ending July 9, according to latest COT report published by the CFTC.

This (w/w) acceleration is due to moderate short covering, down 4.51% (w/w) to 1365 269 contracts and is partly offset by long liquidations, down 5.81% (w/w) to 206 392 contracts. While the sentiment on gas futures slightly improves, this is unlikely to provide a healthy support to UGAZ shares, given strong cumulative shorts overtake by 1.77x long bets.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec positioning on Nymex gas futures dipped 19x or 150 925 contracts, whereas UGAZ YTD performance steadies on a monthly basis, down 52.07% to $19.21 per share.

Fundamental changes

In our last take, released on June 20, gas markets edged slightly higher, following yearly low gas pricing, warmer than average expected temperatures and weakening oil and gas output, as 38% of Gulf Coast manned platforms in the region have been evacuated due to the passage of Tropical Storm Barry.

Going forward, temperatures remain supportive for the natural gas complex and UGAZ shares. The forecast of the National Weather Service for the June 22-28 period continue to show heat lingering over most parts of the country, with increased heat expected in the West, Southwest and Southeast. With higher than normal cooling demand days, gas power generation is set for a boost in the coming weeks.

Source: National Weather Service

Besides, the BSSE shows that disruptions caused by Tropical Storm Barry on the Gulf of Mexico, halted 257 production platforms, almost 49% of natural-gas output, according to BSEE, which should weigh on U.S. natural gas output and provide accrued tightness for the complex.

In contrast, the nuclear capacity outage for this time of the year evolves at a yearly low, establishing below the 2GW threshold and should partly offset cooling demand.

Source: EIA

Given the above, all indicators point toward an appreciation of the natural gas markets and UGAZ shares, following weakening storage injections, improving net speculative length and strong cooling demand for the coming weeks.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.