Silver Weekly: The Alternative Haven Elicits Increasing ETF Investor Interest

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has moved slightly higher in recent days, but it has delivered a roughly flat performance so far in July, in part due to a stronger dollar, undermining speculative buying sentiment. At the same time, ETF investor sentiment has continued to improve substantially due to an increasing awareness among investors that silver could offer an alternative safe-haven to gold, with a possibly better risk-reward due to its extreme cheapness.

Since silver’s spec positioning is too light judging by historical standards, we believe that there is substantial dry powder to deploy on the long side, which could have a marked positive impact on SIVR.

Against this backdrop, we reiterate our July target for SIVR at $15.90 per share, marking a nearly 9% appreciation from its current level of $14.79 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The speculative community cut slightly its net long position in Comex silver in the week to July 9, marking a second straight week of decline in the net spec length.

Net speculative selling amounted to 825 tonnes over July 2-9, which represents about 2% of open interest. This was in our view caused by a stronger dollar, which traded close to its highest of the year.

But the speculative community has lifted substantially its net long position in Comex silver by 3.498 tonnes (10% of OI) over the past month, and by an even larger 4,146 tonnes (12% of open interest) since the start of the year.

That said, the net spec length is far from being stretched on the long side, representing just 12% of open interest, compared with a historical high of 61% of OI in April 2017.

Ergo, we believe that there is plenty of dry powder from the speculative community to deploy on the long side, which would produce a marked appreciation in the silver spot price.

Implications for SIVR: Since silver’s spec positioning is far from being stretched on the long side, we see plenty of room for additional speculative buying the coming months. This should produce a strongly positive impact on silver spot prices, which in turn will lift the value of SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 198 tonnes of silver last week, according to our estimates. This marks a 7th week of uninterrupted net inflows into silver ETF holdings.

Over the past month, ETF investors have bought 765 tonnes of silver, which is significant in the sense in which this amount corresponds to 6% of annual physical silver consumption.

As the chart below shows, ETF investors have accelerated significantly the pace of their silver buying since late May.

Source: Orchid Research

In the year to date, ETF investors have accumulated around 450 tonnes of silver, marking an increase of 2.3% in total silver ETF holdings.

Since there is not fundamental catalyst driving the accelerating pace of ETF inflows into silver, we believe that there is merely a growing realization that silver prices have become relatively too cheap compared to gold prices and since silver has also safe-haven characteristics, some smart investors move funds into silver as an alternative gold play.

As we show last week, silver is at its relatively cheapest level compared to gold since 1992, which makes silver an interesting value proposition.

Source: Macro Trends

Momentum-based flows are also driving ETF inflows, in our view, after silver spot prices moved clearly above their 20 daily moving average.

Implications for SIVR: The aggressive wave of ETF buying in silver pushes monetary demand for silver higher, which therefore lifts silver spot prices. As silver spot prices move higher, SIVR gains in value.

Seasonality

The seasonality in the silver market is favourable for July.

Source: Bloomberg

Over 1998-2018, silver spot prices recorded an average gain of 1.4% in July. So far this month, Comex silver has increased marginally by 0.2%.

This suggests a strong upside potential, as the chart below shows.

Source: Bloomberg

Our closing thoughts

While the speculative community has taken modest profit recently, we think this is temporary. As spec positioning remains light judging by historical standards, there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side. ETF investors have bought silver at an accelerating pace since June, suggesting an increasing awareness among investors that silver, relatively very cheap compared to gold, could be a safe-haven alternative, offering a relatively more interesting reward-to-risk ratio.

We therefore maintain our favourable outlook for SIVR, with a target of $15.90 per share for July – a nearly 8% from its current level.

