Anglogold Ashanti: Time To Ring The Register On Some

While the majority of the gold sector had their alarm clocks go off in June, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) was one of the first names to wake up in a big way last year. This significant outperformance vs. the other miners can be attributed to its strong earnings trend and powerful growth in earnings per share going into FY-2020, and it has certainly been a nice run the past year for shareholders. There's no debating that further gains are quite possible over the intermediate-term (6-12 months), but short-term I think the stock is susceptible to a pullback after a 160% run in just 12 months. For this reason, I believe this is an opportune time to take profits on 1/3 of one's position to lock in some gains.

Just over nine months ago I wrote my first installment of "GDX: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly", and AngloGold Ashanti was one of three names on the good list that looked to have promising futures (see chart below). The stock was trading at $9.30 at the time, and was just beginning to reclaim its key weekly moving averages. Since that time, the stock has enjoyed a tremendous run, now up over 95%. The reason I liked the stock was that the stock was set to see a surge in annual earnings per share [EPS] in FY-2019, with earnings expected to nearly double year over year from FY-2018 levels. These FY-2019 estimates proved to be conservative, with current forecasts for the year coming in at $1.05.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on this massive revision higher in earnings estimates, it's not surprising that the stock has done very well. FY-2020 EPS estimates are expected to come in at $1.46 which would translate to a 3-year growth rate in EPS of nearly 360%. We can take a look at what the current picture for annual earnings per share looks like below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart, Anglogold Ashanti's earnings trend has exploded out of a prior range into a new uptrend, with forward estimates remaining strong. If the company can deliver on current estimates of $1.46 for FY-2020, this will translate to 39% growth year-over-year, an impressive rate when up against difficult comps like 228% the prior year (assuming they hit $1.05 in EPS for FY-2019).

While the earnings growth is impressive, the company is really nothing special when compared to other miners. The company has all-in sustaining cash costs of $923/oz for its international operations, and $1,139/oz for its South African assets. It is encouraging to see that the company is considering divesting its South African operations and is in a review process relating to this currently. However, a $950/oz to $1,000/oz cost producer is average at best within the major producer peer group. Besides, I would argue that their assets are in the least attractive jurisdictions among peers like Agnico Eagle (AEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM). It's worth noting that costs are expecting to come down, and margins are clearly increasing with the gold (GLD) price tailwind, but I wouldn't place the company anywhere near the same class as a name like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) which is a sub $600/oz all-in sustaining cash cost producer with over 100% margins.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While AngloGold Ashanti was a medium-risk, but high-reward opportunity under at $9.00 per share, I believe it's now transitioned to a medium-risk, with medium-reward opportunity at over $18.00 per share with the market having caught on in a big way based on the stock more than doubling. This does not mean the stock has to top out here, but I believe that it's wise to take profits on the way up vs. being greedy and going for the home-run on a full position. This style is not for everyone, but it's been my experience that bulls make money and bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered. For what it's worth, I am not alone in this view, and Kelvin Dushnisky, an executive director of AngloGold recently took advantage of the share price strength and sold $1 million worth of shares in May at well below current prices.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So why take some profits on a stock that is trending up on all time-frames and looks to have significant blue-sky potential? Simple. Because most people are not thinking that way and are now getting greedy at current levels, in my opinion. AngloGold Ashanti is currently trading 50% above its 200-day moving average, and I believe any continued strength into the $18.35 level to be an opportunity to take some partial profits. This does not mean one should sell out their full position, but there is nothing wrong with ringing the register along the way. Taking a look at the monthly chart, we can see we are heading towards a potential resistance level currently, and some backing and filling on the chart wouldn't be surprising.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The $18.20 level acted as support in both 1999 and 2008 before the stock crashed below this level in mid-2013 on gold price weakness. Since then, this area has been a sticky spot for the stock as selling has shown up almost immediately in this area. While it is entirely possible that the stock pushes through this level thanks to the added tailwind in the gold price, I'm not sure it will get through on its first attempt here. For this reason, hedging one's bets here and selling a portion of one's position seems prudent.

AngloGold Ashanti earns itself a seat in the top 10 of 40 miners on the US Market thanks to a great looking earnings trend, and robust technical strength compared to its peers. Having said that, the stock looks like it might be getting a little ahead of itself short-term, and for this reason, taking a little profit seems like a wise move. If the stock goes higher, then selling out only 1/3 of one's position is not going to be a big deal. If the stock does correct, however, selling out 1/3 of one's position here allows one to add back if we do see a sharp pullback during earnings given that a chunk of this forward growth is likely priced in here.

I continue to believe AngloGold Ashanti is a hold, but I don't see the value in holding a full position at current levels. If I were holding the stock, I would be ringing the register on 1/3 here at $18.00 or higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.