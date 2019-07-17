This May Be The Bottom For The Australian Dollar

In my analysis, I show how to trade this currency pair based on a technical pattern that is poised to send the Aussie breaking out higher.

The currency pair has also been rallying on bad news, which is a tell-tale sign that we are staring at a market bottom.

The Australian Dollar (FXA) is down but not under. Despite a deluge of negative news, the Aussie has been rallying, which is a typical sign of a market bottom. The second half of 2019 could well see the fortunes turn in a great way for the Aussie.

Readers will well know that my first port of call when seeking a market bottom is in the technical charts, so that is where I shall start first:

Weekly Chart: AUD/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

Firstly, the AUD is trading near a very key level against the USD. Notice in 2016 how the Aussie made a double bottom around 0.68 - 0.6850 levels. This tells me that these are levels where the probability of a rebound in the AUD are increased.

Next, notice as well how the AUD traded to just below 0.68 during the flash crash at the start of this year, before finding a cluster of buyers? This adds to my conviction that the 0.68 level is an extremely robust level.

Now, in June the AUD continued to trend lower to test the 0.68 levels again, and managed to find sufficient buying demand there once more.

Three times the 0.68 levels have been tested, and we have seen the currency rise up from there. As such, at least from a technical perspective, I am convinced we are staring at a market bottom in the AUD/USD.

AUD Rising on Bad News

Another tell-tale sign of a market bottom is how prices can rally in spite of negative news, and I want to share three key instances within the last 2 months which caught my eye. I will use the daily charts for this:

Daily Chart: AUD/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

In my annotations in the chart, I have shown how the AUD managed to close the day's trading session higher on 3 occasions even though it was hit with negative news:

4 June: Reserve Bank of Australia cuts interest rates to 1.25%

2 July: Reserve Bank of Australia cuts interest rates to 1.00%

15 July: China's growth slows to weakest in 27 years

For the AUD to rally on such bad news, it goes to show that the currency is finding demand and buyers, even despite a doom and gloom environment. This further supports my case that the AUD/USD has bottomed.

In addition, the bull case for the AUD is again supported when I look at the current investor positioning for the currency, where speculative net positioning is near its 5-year lows. This means the bulk of the market participants have already committed to selling the AUD, and are expecting further weakness in the currency.

This makes the short sellers very vulnerable to a squeeze as positioning looks very crowded at the moment. This could explain why the AUD has managed to rally on bad news recently, as there could be simply no one left to short the currency!

How to play this then? I have identified a technical pattern below that readers can trade upon, where the risk-reward is skewed to their favour.

Daily Chart: AUD/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

As you can see, the AUD/USD is in the midst of forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, and I have drawn out the neckline connecting both shoulders. A break of this neckline around 0.7050 should confirm the bullish case for this currency pair.

Readers can place a stop buy entry level at 0.7050, where they will enter the trade immediately when the market goes higher. This will be combined with a stop loss at 0.6950, and a take profit at the previous swing high of 0.7200.

The Aussie has taken a huge beating for the bulk of 2018, and has spent the first half of this year consolidating around familiar key supports of 0.68 - 0.6850. I am highly convicted based on what I am seeing in terms of price action and technical patterns that the AUD/USD is poised to move higher towards 0.72 in the next 3-6 months.

