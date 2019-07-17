Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions

Both companies will likely exceed Q2 expectations and the impact of the NBA Finals has not been taken into account for guidance projections, leading to value spikes upon earnings reports.

The 2019 NBA Finals brought the Toronto Raptors their first NBA Finals appearance, and their first NBA Finals championship. This victory was celebrated massively in Canada, as it was the first time a Canadian team had won an NBA championship, causing great excitement for Canadian basketball fans. While Canada celebrated the Raptors’ victory, the other two winners, Canadian communications companies Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) and Bell Communications (NYSE:BCE), have yet to be recognized, much less celebrated. However, both Rogers and Bell profited massively off of the NBA Finals and, as a result, are likely to beat their earnings estimates. Through this article, I will break down how they’ve done this, what it means for each company's near future, and why they deserve celebration.

Digital Viewership

There was loads of excitement in Canada as the Toronto Raptors made their first-ever NBA Finals appearance, causing viewership records to be broken multiple times. First, I’m going to discuss Rogers’ broadcast numbers, with Bell’s to come later. Rogers Media was granted the rights to exclusively broadcast games one, three, and five, in Canada, setting records with game one and five. The first game averaged 3.3 million viewers, with a peak viewership of 4.1 million people at the end of the game. Game three’s specific viewership numbers weren’t available, but they were likely around the 3 million mark, following the previous games’ success.

During game five, there was an average viewership of 6.4 million people, two million more than the Super Bowl received in Canada. Bell Media was given permission to broadcast the other three games of the series, two, four, and six. The second game of the NBA Finals improved upon Rogers’ previous record, with an average of 4.3 million viewers, peaking at 6 million. Game four improved upon game two’s performance even more, with an average viewership of 4.6 million, and a peak viewership of 6.5 million Canadians.

The final game of the series, game six, was the biggest of them all, with an average of 7.7 million viewers and a peak of 10 million Canadians tuning in to watch the Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors. Even the post-game coverage topped game five’s average viewership, with 6.5 million average viewers. The game also had 143,000 total viewers on TSN’s, owned by Bell Media, streaming service.

The introduction of a subscription service also creates quite an interesting dynamic towards the viewing of the NBA Finals. Both companies offer a subscription service, Rogers Media through Sportsnet and Bell Media through TSN. I would like to analyze how many people bought a subscription to each service in order to watch the games. The Sportsnet service has three subscription options, but only two of the three are of concern. The one-week plan and the standard one-month plan are the two probable candidates, though I would assume that 85% of people who bought the service just for the finals elected the cheaper one-week option.

This is due to the longevity of the NBA Finals, as buying two one-week plans would be just as much as buying one-month-long subscription and there was no guarantee that the Finals would last more than a week. However, I would also assume that of those 85% of people, 75% of them only bought the subscription for one week. Now for some numbers. I estimate that around 100,000 people bought a subscription solely for the finals. This would mean 15,000 bought a month-long subscription, leaving 85,000 to buy the one-week plan. Of those 85,000, only 21,250 bought the one-week plan twice.

Now onto Bell Media and its TSN subscription service. This likely saw a bit more demand, as its games were more desirable, which was demonstrated by the above viewership numbers. TSN only offers either a one-day subscription, or a month-long subscription to its service. Because of this, I would assume nearly 100% of people bought a one-day subscription, as TSN had only three of the games, making it the cheapest option, even if the series went a full seven games. Due to the higher demand of the games on TSN, and the cheaper service, there were probably around 175,000 total buyers, including recurring purchases, though most of which were for game six. While obviously not to the same scale, this principle is similar to HBO’s spike in membership around Game of Thrones, so I am only relating a proven trend here.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (“MLSE”) contributed even more towards the revenue generation of both Rogers and Bell during the series. Among the many teams MLSE owns, they own the Toronto Raptors, NBA Finals champions, and the stadium they play in, Scotiabank Arena. Rogers and Bell each hold a 37.5% stake in MLSE, a controlling majority, giving them the power to control all aspects of the series. One of the greatest advantages of their controlling majority, is that they were able to split the NBA Finals‘ TV rights, without any competition. The ability to exclusively show the NBA Finals was an unrivaled advantage, that paid off dramatically.

As I discussed above, the viewership of the Finals was incredibly high and, as I will discuss later on, was incredibly lucrative. Games one, two, and five were all held in Toronto, and allowed Rogers and Bell to further capitalize on the NBA Finals. Ticket sales are a leading revenue generator at sporting events, and the three sold-out nights surely generated a lot of revenue. But it doesn’t stop at ticket sales, when taking into account parking, food, beverages, merchandise, and anything else bought at the game, MLSE made even more from the three home games.

As owners of the Raptors, MLSE also has the right to its merchandising, which likely saw a sales boost of around 50%, following the trend of past champions. Rogers’ and Bell’s majority ownership of MLSE propelled their revenue stream from the NBA Finals even further, with the presentation of unique revenue opportunities and exclusive deals. The MLSE was pivotal to the success of each company, and without it, neither company would have made an impactful amount of money.

Resulting Valuation

Both companies are communications giants in Canada, so how much of an impact will this actually have on their earnings? Well, the answer is quite a bit. First, let’s break down the financials behind these views. The average Cost Per Thousand (“CPM”) of a viewer is $20, for a 30-second advert, but this wasn’t an average event. Media companies are able to charge much more for events that garner more viewers, leading the CPM for a 30-second advert to likely be closer to $40 (author calculations with above CPM values, data from SQAD, and viewership comparisons). The average NBA basketball game is two hours and fifteen minutes. So, if every hour of television consists of 20 minutes of adverts, as is typical, Rogers Media racked in $45.72 million with their total average of 12.7 million viewers.

However, this doesn’t take into account pre-game viewers, or post-game viewers, which likely averaged a total of around 6 million, for two hours, across all three games, bringing in an additional $19.2 million. This brings Rogers’ TV viewership revenue to $64.92 million. However, all of the previous numbers, besides the CPM, have been in United States dollars, but both companies work in Canadian dollars, so Rogers’ TV viewership revenue totaled $85.46 million CAD. Bell Media totaled an average 16.6 million viewers across the three games, to bring in $59.76 million, but with pre- and post-game viewers likely totalling an average viewership of 11 million (evidence of much higher viewership in game six than other games), for two hours, they brought in a total of $94.86 million USD, $124.89 million CAD. Assume all other monetary statements made from this point on are in CAD, unless otherwise noted.

Now onto subscriptions. Sportsnet’s subscription service starts at $9.99 for a week, or $19.99 for a month. Using the above analysis, subscriptions would contribute to an extra $1.36 million in Rogers Media revenue, bringing the total excess to $86.82 million. TSN charges $4.99 for a day, or $19.99 for a month's subscription to their streaming service, so based on my above analysis, they made $873,250 in subscriptions off of the Finals, bringing Bell Media’s total revenue surplus to $125.76 million. What makes these surpluses even more meaningful is what they mean to each company.

In the first quarter, Rogers Media reported $468 million in revenue. To add a surplus of $86.82 million would lead to an increase in revenue by 18.55%. This increase is quite significant, as Rogers is guiding for an annual revenue increase of 3%-5%, averaged across all platforms. However, with the NBA Finals alone, Rogers will see an overall growth in revenue of 2.42%. In Bell’s first quarter report, they reported the Bell Media brought in $745 million in revenue. Adding the surplus from the NBA finals would lead to an increase in revenue by 16.88%. Bell is guiding for an even less steep 1%-3% revenue growth, averaged across all platforms, making this 16.88 growth in Bell Media even more impactful. What is also quite impactful, is that this leads to a 2.19% increase in Bell’s overall revenue, relieving the pressure of other sectors to perform as well.

These companies don’t tend to see much growth in their revenue, due to the general stagnant state of the communications market, but large, unpredictable, events, such as the NBA Finals, enable higher growth. The unpredictability of this event is what allows it to have such a meaningful impact on the company’s revenue growth, so just how unpredictable was the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Finals victory? Well, the Warriors were 66% favorites with their injured players, or 73.5% favorites as a healthy team. Seeing the Raptors take home their first NBA Finals championship would obviously be better for TV viewership in Canada, but their being significant underdogs made this scenario unlikely.

Additionally, more games played in the series, the more viewers each network could pull, so what are the odds that the NBA Finals even lasted six games? Well, according to my calculations, with information accumulated by Wikipedia, there was a 37% chance that there would be less than six games played, making the total revenue generated from the series far from guaranteed. Most importantly, the Raptors weren’t guaranteed to make it to the Finals.

Although the favorites, they were just barely so, as the higher-ranked Bucks were given odds of +125, compared to the Raptors’ odds of +120. Looking at all of these uncertainties, it would have been irresponsible to price in the NBA Finals at the end of the previous quarter, which is why this additional revenue truly is a “surplus.” A surplus in each Rogers’ and Bell’s total revenue by 2.42% and 2.19% respectively, from TV viewership, enables these low-growth companies to post a meaningful earnings beat.

Through their ownership of both the Raptors and the stadium in which they play, MLSE was also able to keep all profits generated inside the building during the event. This includes everything from tickets, merchandise, food, and anything else paid to the Raptors or the Scotiabank Arena. Tickets averaged $4,422 in Toronto across the three games, where the Scotiabank Arena was sold-out to 19,800 fans. However, both Rogers and Bell are Canadian companies, which deal in CAD, not USD, bringing the average ticket price to $5,842.57. That’s $341.79 million in revenue from ticket sales alone. A 2017 study found that a family of four spends an average $339.02 USD, or $84.76 USD for one person, at an NBA game.

However, this includes ticket cost, discussed above, and food, of which Scotiabank Arena gets royalties, so we first have to subtract the average NBA ticket price of $48.48 USD, and the average cost of food totalling $11.93 USD, minus royalties of 40%, providing an additional $29.12 USD going to MLSE per attendee, $38.56 CAD. While this is still likely a bit low, as the survey assumes no extra spending, it does create a reliable benchmark. This then leads to an additional $2.29 million in revenue from the game, bringing the total revenue generated for MLSE by the NBA Finals to be $342.65 million, or $129.03 million for Rogers and Bell each.

There’s also the added value in winning an NBA championship. Especially the franchise’s first. The new merchandise that can be sold as a result of the NBA Finals, with new urgency and pride in fans to purchase the merchandise, can lead to a 50% rise in merchandise sales. This rise in merchandise sales creates even more revenue for the business, although, unfortunately, there is no available information discussing how much teams make off of merchandise sales. However, a conservative estimate would place merchandise sales at an additional $15 million, an extra $5.63 million for both companies. Overall, each company received a total of $134.66 million from MLSE as a result of the NBA finals.

The value of the Raptors is also likely to rise with the addition of an NBA championship. Back in 2013, the Heat saw a value hike of 37% after winning their championship. A 37% value hike in the Raptors’ value would be worth $629 million. This value increase is due to the heightened brand opportunities that are available to championship teams and increased interest in the team overall. While this value increase isn’t directly involved with earnings, it does reflect a slight overall increase in the value of Rogers and Bell. But again, the real benefit is beating guidance.

With a total revenue surplus of $221.48 million, Rogers will increase their Q1 total revenue by 6.17%, surpassing the higher end of their guidance, which projected 5% growth. With a total surplus of $260.42 million, Bell will increase their Q1 total revenue by 4.54%, also surpassing the high-end of their guidance, which projected 3% growth. Based off of my calculations, of which were made with conservative estimations when needed, both companies are likely to beat their guidance for the second quarter.

This revenue beat is already pretty good, but it doesn’t take into account the additional revenue that each company would have generated regardless of the NBA Finals. Both companies have a past of being conservative with their guidance, as neither company has missed guidance in recent history, which further adds to the likelihood of an earnings beat. Due to the projection of 3%-5% growth in revenue for Rogers and 1%-3% growth for Bell, the additional 6.17% and 4.54% growth respectively will contribute to a substantial earnings beat for each company.

Now, even if either company misses the low end of their guidance, without the additional NBA Finals revenue, by over 1%, the revenue generated by the NBA Finals will still be enough to carry the companies above their higher-end estimates. Additionally, either company could miss their low-end guidance by over 3% (which hasn’t been done by either company since 2008), and still meet expectations. Basically, because of the NBA Finals, it is almost impossible for either company to disappoint on earnings, and it is incredibly likely for them to surpass expectations.

Now that I’ve analyzed how much of an impact the Finals will have on each company’s financials, it’s time to discuss if it’s been priced in yet. In the month after the NBA Finals, Bell was up ~1% and Rogers was up ~.5%, not very much at all. What this means, is that the Finals have contributed nothing, or very little, to the recent growth of either company, alluding to the fact that this growth opportunity has been overlooked by the market. But, as I discussed earlier, it makes sense for this to have been overlooked.

As a result, the impact that it will have on each company’s second quarter earnings has also likely been overlooked, making the earnings beat discussed above even more impactful. I predict that the NBA Finals could lead to a new share price of $59.13 USD for Rogers, and, for Bell, an increase of ~9.63% over its stock price the day prior to its earnings report. As the publication of this article is over two weeks prior to Bell’s earnings report, I found it would be more accurate and meaningful to provide the percent that Bell’s stock should rise, as opposed to a specific price target. Because of these increases, I would recommend taking a long position in Rogers prior to their earnings announcement on the 23rd. Bell releases their earnings of August 1, so if this thesis proves true for Rogers, there is even less risk in taking a long position in Bell, again, prior to their earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.