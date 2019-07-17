4 Dividend Growth Stocks To Own For The Next Recession

We discuss four stocks with at least 25 years of consecutive dividend increases, that are likely to continue increasing their dividends in the next recession.

Even though the ups and downs of the market can shake investors, stocks are the best way to compound wealth over the long-term.

Certain economic indicators suggest the bull market has further to run, but an inverted yield curve could point to a recession happening sometime in the next six to 18 months.

Companies that are able to increase their dividends during a recession are very attractive to investors. The ability to grow dividends in a weak economic environment is often a testament to the company’s business and brand strength. A dividend increase can reassure shareholders.

This is why we find the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks with at least 25 years of dividend growth, so attractive. These companies have managed to increase their dividends through at least the last two recessions, including the Great Recession. You can see the full list of all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

While we are in a prolonged bull market, eventually the economy will weaken and a recession will occur. Instead of trying to time this recession, we suggest investors consider owning stocks that have long track records of dividend growth as their businesses are strong enough to withstands a downturn in the economy.

The State of the Bull Market

The average bull market has lasted just 4.5 years. The current bull market started in March of 2009, when the S&P 500 bottomed following the financial crisis. Though the markets have had some downturns during this time, most notably in 2011, they have reached new highs many times in the decade since the lows. The current bull market is now the longest in history.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, has accelerated in recent quarters.

GDP growth has really accelerated from mid-2017 through the first quarter of 2019. This is a positive sign that economy is still growing at a robust rate. Many investors see this as a signal that the bull market, though reaching 10 years of age, is not yet done.

On the other hand, the yield curve for U.S. Treasury Bonds inverted in March of this year. Most of the time, the interest rates of debt typically increases with longer maturity rates. The slope of the increase is generally up. Investors holding debt for longer periods of time are compensated at a higher rate than those holding short term debt.

But now short-term yields are higher than longer term yields. Here are the daily treasury curve rates for 2019. Starting in March, short-term yields, like the 3 month Treasury Bond, are above the longer term yields of the 10-year Treasury Bond.

An inverted yield curve doesn’t necessarily cause a recession, but it has been a fairly solid indicator of one occurring at some future point.

As you can see, each time the yield curve inverted a recession followed six to 18 months later. This is a relatively small sample size, but an inverted yield curve has been pretty successful at predicating a recession.

What Does This Mean for Your Investments?

The worst mistake most investors can make is panicking and selling the stocks that they own because they fear the markets are due to suffer a significant loss of value.

The future is uncertain, but we feel confident in saying that there will be another beat market in the future. Investors have to be disciplined enough when it comes to investing to be able to stay the course, because market declines are a certainty at some point in the future.

So, if you’re saving for retirement and have chosen to invest in stocks what can you do?

As it was stated at the beginning of this article, companies with long track records of dividend growth have managed to increase their dividends through multiple recessions, because of their competitive advantages.

These competitive advantages have allowed these companies to pay and raise dividends for at least a quarter of a century, and will likely allow these companies to continue to pay and raise their dividends in the next recession. We do not currently rate all four of these stocks as buy recommendations, due to their high valuations. But from the perspective of dividend growth these stocks should continue to raise their dividends each year even in a recession.

Stock to Own in the Next Recession #1: Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson & Co., or BD, is a global giant in the medical supply industry. The company has been in business since 1897 and has nearly 50,000 employees across 190 countries. BD is a truly global company, with 45% of sales coming from international markets. The company trades with a market capitalization of $69 billion, with annual sales of more than $17 billion.

BD has made several acquisitions in recent years, starting with its 2015 purchase of CareFusion, which was a leading supplier of diagnostic products and medical devices. BD followed that purchase up with a $24 billion acquisition of C.R. Bard in 2017, which provided products in the areas of vascular, oncology, urology and surgical specialties.

Following the acquisition of Bard, BD now consists of three divisions: the Medical division, which supplies products such as drug delivery systems and surgical blades, the Life Sciences division, which provides products for the collection and transportation of diagnostic specimens, and the Intervention division, which includes products produced by Bard.

BD’s key competitive advantage is that its business is fairly recession proof. Medical devices and other healthcare products are often in high demand to improve the quality of the patient’s life regardless of how the economy is performing. The addition of Bard has only added additional quality businesses lines to BD’s portfolio. Despite the large acquisition price, this should help the company to perform well in the next recession.

Listed below is how BD performed before, during and after the last recession.

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.84

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.46

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.95

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.94

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.62

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.36

As you can see, BD’s earnings-per-share actually increased 29% from 2007 to 2009. Even though the company was reducing its share count during the time, BD was still increasing its profitability. BD has been so successful at growing earnings-per-share, that only once in the last decade (2010) has the company produced a lower result than the previous year.

BD has a dividend growth streak that very few other companies can match. The company has increased its dividend for the past 47 years. BD is just three more years of dividend growth away from becoming a member of the Dividend Kings index. The Dividend Kings are an even more exclusive group of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend growth.

While BD’s yield stands at just 1.2% today, the company has managed to increase its dividend through the past five recessions. Again, few companies can make such a claim.

Stock to Own in the Next Recession #2: NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

NextEra Energy is an electric utility company consisting of two segments: Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources. Florida Power & Light a rate-regulated utility that provides electricity to 5.5 million customers in Florida. NextEra Energy Resources is a nonregulated power generator. This business provides power in the form of nuclear, gas and renewable energy. NextEra Energy Resources is the largest generator of wind and solar energy in the world. NextEra Energy has been in business for nearly a century and has a market capitalization of $101 billion. The company had nearly $17 billion in revenues last year.

Utility companies are very popular amongst income investors for their ability to maintain their profitability during the weak points of the economic cycle. While consumers may skip purchasing a new car or home in a recession, they are likely to continue paying their energy bills. NextEra Energy also operates in a very large state, giving the company an abundance of customers for their services.

NextEra Energy’s leadership position in renewable energy is also likely to benefit the company as this source of power becomes more popular in the future.

The following list shows how the company performed during the Great Recession:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.27

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.07

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.97

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.74

At a time when most companies were seeing significant decrease in earnings-per-share, NextEra Energy was able to increase its profitability during the last recession. Overall, adjusted earnings-per-share grew more than 21% during this period of time. The company produced a new high for earnings in 2010 and has mostly seen it grow in the years since.

Many investors hold utilities for their dividends. NextEra Energy is no slouch when it comes to dividend growth as the company has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. The stock’s yield of 2.4% is rather low for a utility company, but that is due in part to a share price gain of more than 24% over the last year. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend through the past two recessions.

Stock to Own in the Next Recession #3: PepsiCo, Inc (PEP)

PepsiCo is a global food and beverage giant. The company’s products include, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Frito-Lay chips, Gatorade, Tropicana and Quaker foods. While primarily known for its carbonated beverages, PepsiCo’s food and snack make up slightly more than half of sales. In total, the company has 23 brands that bring in at least $1 billion dollars on an annual basis. PepsiCo employees 267,000 people around the world, trades with a market capitalization of $187 billion and generated $65 billion in sales last year.

PepsiCo has several competitive advantages over the competition. For starters, the company is one of the largest in the food and beverage sector. This gives it a negotiation advantage when it comes to pricing and shelf space with vendors. As stated previously, PepsiCo’s revenue stream is also diversified between beverages and snacks. This separates it from its largest competitor Coca-Cola (KO), which receives nearly all of revenues from beverages alone.

Lastly, PepsiCo has adapted to changes in consumer consumption habits. The company’s line of “Better for You” products have been designed to meet consumers’ desire for healthier food and drink options. Products with less than 79 calories from added sugar make up ~45% of all PepsiCo’s revenues.

As a consumer staple stock, PepsiCo’s business holds up fairly well in a recessionary environment. The following shows how the company’s earnings-per-share results held up during the last recession.

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.34

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.21

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.77

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.91

While dipping slightly from 2007 to 2008, adjusted earnings-per-share actually increased 17% from 2008 to 2009. Outside of 2012 and 2014, PepsiCo has grown earnings-per-share in every year since the last recession.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend for the past 47 years. Like BD, the company is likely to become a member of the Dividend Kings in the very near future. Also like BD, PepsiCo’s dividend has raised its dividend through the past five recessions. Shares of PepsiCo yield 2.9% currently.

Stock to Own in the Next Recession #4: Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble is one of the largest consumer products in the world, with operations in more than 180 countries. The company sports a lineup of brands that are among the most well-known among consumers, such as Gillette, Tide, Charmin, Pampers, Febreze, Bounty, Oral-B and many more. Procter & Gamble has a current market capitalization of $287 billion and produced almost $67 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018.

As with the other companies on this list, Procter & Gamble’s products are in high demand even when the economics of the world are weakening. That is due to the company’s dominance across many different product categories. Procter & Gamble holds the top spot in categories such as tooth paste, laundry detergent, shaving, deodorant, diapers and many more. Consumers trust these brands as evident by their top rankings. Even during a recession, consumers are likely to continue to purchase brands that they know very well.

Because of its ability to maintain leadership in many product categories, Procter & Gamble often performs much better than other companies during a recession.

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.04

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.64

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.58

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.53

Adjusted earnings-per-share grew 20% from 2007 to 2008, before declining 1.6% in 2009. Procter & Gamble was able to produce a new high for earnings-per-share by 2011, just two years after the last recession ended.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend 63 consecutive years. Not only is the company a Dividend King, but it has one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the market. Procter & Gamble’s dividend has been increased through eight separate recessions. Given this track record, it is very likely that Procter & Gamble will be able to continue to pay and raise its dividend in the next recession. The company’s stock offers a yield of 2.6% today.

Final Thoughts

No one can know for certain how long the current bull market will last. Very few, if any, experts in March of 2009 thought that the S&P 500 would more than quadruple over the next decade.

While certain economic indicators suggest the bull market may continue for some time, other data shows that a recession could occur within the next year and a half.

Instead of timing the market, we encourage investors to own companies with track records of growing dividends during a recession.

Becton, Dickinson & Co., NextEra Energy, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble are all examples of companies that should continue to increase their dividends during a recession. While we do not have buy recommendations on all these stocks due to high valuations, they remain high-quality holds over the long-term for reliable dividend increases every year.

