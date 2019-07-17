Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF) CEO Guido Oelkers on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCPK:BIOVF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guido Oelkers - Chief Executive Officer

Henrik Stenqvist - Chief Financial Officer

Milan Zdravkovic - Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eun Yang - Jefferies LLC

Richard Parkes - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Uhde - SEB

Johan Unnerus - Pareto Securities

Jon Berggren - DNB Market

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SOBI Presentation of the Q2 results. I will now hand over to Guido Oelkers, CEO; Henrik Stenqvist, CFO; and Milan Zdravkovic, Head of R&D. Please go ahead.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you so much. Good morning, everybody. It's really my pleasure to kick off our Q2 result presentation. Let’s go straight to Slide 3. The presenters, as mentioned. Forward-looking statement obviously as per usual. But the presenters today are myself, Henrik, CFO and Milan, our Head of R&D, and I’m quite blessed to present some what we believe are strong results. So if we go straight into – on to Page 4.

So basically when you look at it, what are the main thesis and that's the reason why we call it strong performance, sharper focus. We think that we are presenting here today a very strong quarter results, financials as well. And what we also, let's say, show is that we strengthened our organization, particularly in United States, but also in other countries where we have invested into our business, hence, you don’t see the operating leverage at the bottom line as much. And we are building on our future in R&D, particularly our late-stage pipeline, and we need to mention in this context our programs with emapalumab, in particular.

And we focus also on what matters, that means if we sharpen our focus on our core areas in Haematology and Immunology, Haematology out of Sweden, Immunology out of Switzerland and that resulted into an alignment of our structure. So when you think about it, bringing the results now into context, 38% revenue growth in the quarter is quite strong. And what is gratifying here is that our Haemophilia franchise with Elocta growing at 42% and Alprolix growing at 45%. I mean, shows, in a good way, we see strong patient uptake in Haemophilia demonstrating that what we are doing now with our Liberating Life campaign and also the focus beyond those products and the clinical work is paying dividends.

And when you look at the financials, we have a 25% uplift on the EBITA, so demonstrating strong financial growth or earning growth, but we are also investing into our future and we believe that this is what you want us to do to strengthen Sobi also in the years to come. For us, very gratifying in the Immunology field was the uplift of Gamifant, even though it's early days, but we felt that SEK 205 million in Q2 demonstrates that we are entering an area with a very high unmet medical need in HLH and we got very positive feedback from the numerous physicians who are using the product now, and very pleased with the uplift of Gamifant in Q2 and that increases our confidence around the product and supports our decision to acquire this product.

We have also concluded – or we have signed a purchase agreement with regard to emapalumab and related assets and we reported on this earlier. You know that we got an organization as part of this transaction and very proud of it, that is now the nucleus for our Immunology franchise out of Switzerland, and we think that this is an organization that can be leveraged in the future significantly, and we also got an option for two immuno-oncology assets that we are also very pleased about.

So that's really gives you a little bit of flavor. So it’s really about today strong financial performance, it's about building our organization, but it's also building tomorrow. And now to – go a little bit more into the meat of the presentation and show you a little bit on the next page what we do by the different business areas.

So in Haemophilia, as I mentioned, we think that we have a very strong momentum. We see strong penetration in the existing markets. We accept that there is – obviously there's increased competition out there. But we are convinced and we are gratified by the products that we have that these are really state-of-the-art products and that ReFacto treatment is here to stay and remains the standard of care in this area. And we benefit from further internationalization and we got some further, first, really nice uplifts also in Central and Eastern Europe. So this shows that we believe our growth story has a couple of more legs.

We see also that the – there is a concept of individualizing and intensifying therapy, and with this, allowing patient to have a more normal life that this also resonates because it is not about making patients forget about the disease, but it is about improving outcome and allowing patients to live the lives that they elect to live. And we feel that ReFacto replacement plays an important role in this context.

And we believe that ReFacto treatment will remain the standard of care, and when you see later the results that were published at ISTH on BIVV001. We see that – and we look at the areas under the curve that you can achieve with those newer treatments, we think that we have not by far reached the end of the lifecycle for this treatment and that we will be part of the future in this regard as well.

So now we go to the financials. And as you can see, Alprolix doing extremely well. On the year-to-date basis, we have 66% growth. Now in the quarter, we had 45%. Growth is driven by France, Italy and Germany as depicted here and we have now a nice franchise of countries.

And basically for us, the main theme is here to make sure that in factor IX, it's not just about trust, it is about the distribution of the product and Alprolix has demonstrated that in the clinical benefits in the extra-vascularization. And we were quiet gratified to see in our recent publication that was published at ISTH, where Alprolix even showed zero bleeds unlike other EHLs. And this confirmed our view that Alprolix is really a fantastic product in the factor IX treatment and more patients should benefit from it.

Next slide maybe we go to our performance with Elocta. So in Elocta, we had a very strong quarter as well, this 42% growth also surprising mainly driven by the main markets in Europe, but also very positively effected in the Middle East. We have now very nice – already distribution by countries with 27 and you will be thinking that yes, there is a lot of noise in the Haemophilia A market, but people also recognize in daily practice that factor treatment has an important role to play.

Then we go maybe to the next slide and I'll throw it to Milan, who will share with you some exciting data that were recently published at ISTH.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thanks, Guido. So this slide shows the data from the completed single dose study with BIVV001 in patients with Haemophilia A. Now BIVV001 has been designed to have a half-life that is decoupled from the von Willebrand factor mediated half-life ceiling, thereby, not only prolonging the half-life, but also giving greater exposure and thereby potentially also enabling better protection.

So what's shown here on the slide at the clinically relevant dose of 65 units per kilogram, the half-life of BIVV001 was 43 hours versus 13 hours for traditional recombinant human factor VIII. And this was associated with factor VIII levels with BIVV001 of 38% and 17% after five and seven days respectively.

In addition, as can be seen from the figure, normal factor VIII levels were obtained in the first days after dosing with BIVV001. So in summary, these data supports the BIVV001 may have the opportunity to bring unprecedented protection and to liberate the lives of people with Haemophilia A.

And if I can have the next slide. So Immune Tolerance Induction is the standard of therapy for eradication of inhibitors and our experimental data and retrospective clinical data suggesting that there maybe immunomodulatory effects and also favorable effects on ITI of Fc-fused-factor therapy.

And this slide shows the interim results from the prospective clinical study with the Elocta. For first time ITI in subjects with severe Haemophilia A and high-titer inhibitors. And what we saw was that in six out of 15 patients we saw an ITI success after a median of 11.7 weeks, suggesting that Elocta may offer rapid time to tolerisation.

Now while these data are early and not all patients have completed the studies, the time to tolerisation compares very favorably to the international ITI study. So we are very encouraged by these interim data and we look forward to sharing the full dataset when it's available.

And then back over to you Guido.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you so much. And now it's time to talk about our other leg, main leg, which is Immunology. And you've probably seen very strong results with all three products and I’ll start with Kineret, where we had now 24% growth in the quarter. And this demonstrated that we were able to overcome some of the turbulences that we had with the distributor change and now repositioned the product for growth.

Gamifant obviously as I already alluded to at the beginning, very high unmet medical need and this is propelling our growth in the sector. And we are obviously continuously looking for opportunities to expense this franchise and report back to you when it's the right time. So maybe we go into the meat of the presentation. Here you can see the step change that we inflicted to our business with the acquisition of Synagis being – primarily in Q1 and obviously now the launch of Gamifant. So we are really now resetting the base of the business on a completely new level.

Please take note that obviously Synagis is a very seasonal product as we reported back, so the main sales are happening in Q1, but also for us this year particularly will be Q4 and depending on the biology, there will be an onset already in September. And please also take note that we didn't have maybe already close to transaction on the January 24, so we are missing an important part of the January sales in our books.

But notwithstanding this, what we can say is that business is really taking off very nicely so we have some still nice sales of Synagis in Q2, but really what is the shining star now emerging is Gamifant and very positive trend now for Kineret in Q2 and this is driven by our U.S. performance, but also by the rollout of Still’s indication in Europe.

Next slide. So here basically you'll see the Kineret in more detail. We also have very strong growth in the quarter. I mentioned the U.S. now which is pulling through we’re also leadership change in the U.S. and refocusing of the team and overall, very, very gratifying results. What we can see is you know, that we improve the fill rate, but also new patients now enrolled and we have improved the stickiness of the product by basically working better with these new distributor, special distributor and this is now paying dividends.

Next slide. So if you now just – it was SEK 148 million, very strong sales for this off season quarter, effected also by one-off of 81, which is related to a more informed understanding now on what basically is Medicaid and Medicare. And hence we felt that it was indicated to have this one-off of 81 that's reversal, but still the entire season lasted longer this year and that helped us to achieve this result.

But I think for you, more importantly, I think you should understand that the product underlying demand is still increasing at 2.5% and we’re obviously working very intensively to improve the product. That was our, let's say main objective when we did the acquisition that we wanted to show by focusing on this product that we can do a better job and thrive growth. And our main focus is obviously reducing the leakage and improve adherence to the protocol and we think that we are by far not yet – we have reached the end of this objective, so we hope that we can do better and proof is in the pudding particularly then in Q4.

So with Gamifant, let's say, very strong Q2 and let's say, it's really, it's early days, so we wanted to also to have more of a measured approach, let's say we – but we can see that there's a very significant uplift efficiencies and a lot of utility for this product. And basically it's too early for us now to revise our guidance. But obviously as you can see, we are very positive when it looks to the future of the product and that we are on the right track.

In Europe, we had a dialogue with CHMP and we think based on the normalized approval timelines that we should have an approval more like mid 2020. But this is not obviously in our hands. We would do everything we can to make sure that CHMP can make an informed decision. So this gives you a little bit of a flavor on the products.

And now I refer back to Milan, who will share you the clinical trial program, which is very important to us.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thanks, Guido. So this slide gives an overview of the completed ongoing and plan to clinical activities with emapalumab. So we have the original pivotal trial and primary HLH including the extension study, the 04 and 05, as well as the 09 study in primary HLH to accrue more information also on long-term outcomes and quality of life. The study in malignancy and non-malignancy associated HLH in adults is about to be initiated and finally we have the secondary HLH study that I'll share more details with you on the next slide.

So this slide shows the design and outcomes from the ongoing study in patients with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis developing secondary HLH or macrophage activation syndrome. sJIA is part of the juvenile idiopathic arthritis diseases and also has systemic features beyond arthritis such as fever and rash.

And around 10% of patients with sJIA, a secondary HLH or MAS may develop and this is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. And that is today no treatment available for this secondary HLH, MAS and patients that typically initially treated with high dose steroids.

As we have presented previously patients with this form of secondary HLH, they have an elevated interferon gamma levels and this was the rational for initiating the study. And as shown here, we enrolled patients with MAS secondary to sJIA having failed high dose steroids. They were treated with an initial dose of emapalumab of 6 milligram per kilogram for two weeks, followed by a dose of 3 milligram per kilogram for the subsequent two weeks.

The dose of steroid could be changed during the course of the study. And what we observed in this difficult to treat population with high morbidity and mortality was quite remarkable in our view. We saw a complete response to emapalumab in 6 out of 6 patients, all of whom had failed conventional steroid therapy.

We saw a rapid decrease in CXCL9 demonstrating complete neutralization of interferon gamma. We saw the treatment of response occurring early and also with a clinically meaningful tapering of the steroid dose already from week-one.

Finally, emapalumab was well tolerated. There were a few infections. There was one case of CMV reactivation that was considered related and serious, but this was resolved with conventional antiviral therapy with no sequelae. So in summary, we are very encouraged by these interim clinical data and we plan to share this with the FDA to discuss a potential way forward for this indication.

And now I hand it over to Henrik, I believe for the presentation of the financial results.

Henrik Stenqvist

Thank you, Milan. So let's start with the financial summary of the quarter. Revenues for Q2 as we saw amounted to SEK 3,163 million corresponding to an increase of 38% and 32% at constant currencies. The year-on-year growth was driven in almost equal parts by Haemophilia and Immunology. And in terms of organic growth that is suggesting for Synagis, it was 25% for the quarter.

Gross margin jumped to 76%, positively impacted by the addition of the high margin products, Gamifant, Synagis and then the continued positive product mix effect driven by the Haemophilia franchise, and then at the same time, a lower relative sale from some of the Specialty Care products.

EBITA adjusted for the restructuring charge in Q2 of SEK 157 million, reach SEK 1,193 million for the quarter, corresponding to the margin of 38% versus 42% in Q2 2018. The seasonality of Synagis here has an impact and the revenue will negatively impact the margin in Q2 and Q3, whereas we will see the positive impact from the product in Q1 and Q4.

And finally, the adjusted EPS number was SEK 2.12 minus 17% for the quarter, 17% for the quarter, but growing 16% in H1 compared to last year. And furthermore, the operating cash flow is very strong during the quarter of SEK 1,275 million, catching up from the weaker cash flow that we add in Q1. And as a result, net debt amounted to SEK 4.4 billion at the end of the quarter, which is a decrease of about SEK 1.1 billion compared to Q1.

We go to next slide. On this slide, we have a crosswalk illustrating how we are building our business. We are comparing adjusted to EBITA for Q2 2019 with the same period 2018, again adjusted EBITA meeting excluding restructuring costs.

Overall, the adjusted EBITA of SEK 1,193 million corresponds to an increase of SEK 242 million year-on-year. First of all, the increase in revenues coming from highly profitable products in Haemophilia as well as Gamifant and Synagis as contributed an increase in gross profit of SEK 736 million.

However, as we have building the business that means also increasing efforts in SG&A. We've taken over the Synagis business and established a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. And we have loans governments opt in the same U.S. markets and at the same time, we've increased our investment into Haemophilia as we continue to drive that growth. And as a consequence, SG&A increased by SEK 377 million, but we are obviously dealing with a much larger and a growing business.

The R&D line increased by SEK 115 million, excluding the restructuring costs and it's relates to the increased activities in our R&D programs with emapalumab obviously being at the major driver. We expect to continue to see some increase in stand in both sales and marketing and R&D as we move into H2. And finally, I want to bring up the financial impacts of two important events this quarter.

Next slide, first, we have the intention to discontinue early research and R&D programs outside of core areas and restructuring costs for the quarter amounted to SEK 175 million whereof SEK 157 million impacted EBITA and SEK 18 million related to the impairment of intangible assets. We expect that this restructuring with release SEK 200 million to SEK 300 million in 2020 giving us the possibility to reinvest in our core areas.

And secondly there is the impact of the agreement to acquire emapalumab and the related assets. The consideration for the acquisition is CHF 515 million, of which CHF 400 million was previously committed in the emapalumab license agreement.

Through the acquisition, we again access to three main items. All assets relating to emapalumab including the in-house expertise, options for the shared financial rights of two immuno-oncology products and a priority review voucher with the FDA. This acquisition was debt financed and will increase our net debt position to SEK 9.3 billion on a pro forma basis as of Q2.

Leverage, however will remain below SEK 2 billion and as we can comfortably lever up to 3x to 4x EBITA and we continue to see very strong cash flow from operations, there a significant additional debt capacity for further M&A.

And with that I'll handover to Guido again.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you so much, Henrik. Let's go straight to the key messages. So basically we are committed to the strategic direction that we actually laid out as early as a September, 2017, obviously was a refinement in all that immunology is our second leg, but clearly we are committed to further drive penetration in Haemophilia.

We are excited about the opportunities related to BIVV001, and we see a lot of excitement still on our existing franchise and recent data demonstrates that we have fantastic products.

When you look at the opportunities in the U.S., obviously you have a very different setup in the U.S. This you have seen also in the financials. So we strengthened this organization, but now we have a significant platform in United States and we are very well positioned obviously in EMENAR and we have strengthen this position by – particularly by the investment into our Haemophilia organization.

We are also working on our late-stage pipeline and we see a significant opportunity related to emapalumab beyond also HLH, but even Brazil. We are committed to M&A because we want to make sure that we remain also forward-looking as strong growing company in this rare disease space and assume – are on this pathway to assume a leadership position in a rare disease context.

With regard now to our financials, we come obviously with very strong financials into this first half, and as a consequence, we felt that it was appropriate to uplift guidance from SEK 13 billion to SEK 13.5 billion. And basically, here the current trend that makes us more confident that this is appropriate and also on the EBITA, we think that the range – that we can uplift the range, excluding obviously the restructuring cost as explained by Henrik. So this updated outlook really reflects the feedback we get on the product sets in hemophilia, but also from the strong uptake of Gamifant in the U.S.

And I think now it's time to open the floor for questions as they may arise. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We now have our first question from Eun Yang of Jefferies.

Eun Yang

Hello.

Guido Oelkers

Good morning, Eun.

Eun Yang

Good morning. Okay, thank you. So I have a two questions. One is on hemophilia and second one is on Gamifant. So on hemophilia, you mentioned the most growth in the quarter came from major EU markets, but also it was positively impacted by the older patterns in the Middle East. Can you quantify the impact from the Middle East and comment on whether you expect that ordering pattern to continue in the second half of this year?

Guido Oelkers

Yes. I mean the Middle East, this is more driven by the ways these tenders go and we have obviously a very strong position in the Middle East, particularly in on markets like Saudi Arabia and UAE. But when you look at the let's say that overall, let's say performance, let's say in case of Elocta, now basically we have shown – if I just look at the first half, we have give and take, SEK 670 million gross in absolute terms in SEK. And basically the effect from the Middle East overall on the half year is a 5% give or take effect.

Yes, so it’s not some – it's not the main activity. So really, what drives the growth are the primary markets obviously in Europe where we still see strong patient uptake and then we have some growth now that we see in Central and Eastern Europe. And granted this is early days and also obviously they are the legacy, these are more traditional plasma markets and there we basically see a gradual shift now towards more modern therapy.

Eun Yang

Okay. But do you think that the Middle East ordering pattern that you saw in second quarter to continue in the second half of this year?

Guido Oelkers

Yes, maybe basically there's nothing unusual let's say to this because it's just the way these legal setups are in the Middle East, and so yes, you will not see every months, but on a half year basis, yes, you should see the business repeating. Absolutely.

Eun Yang

Okay. Thank you. And then Gamifant with the previous strong growth since launch in the U.S., so do you think that that the growth is largely driven by only when used in primary HLH? Or do you think that it's also coming from off-label use in secondary form?

Guido Oelkers

I mean, what we see is that there's a strong uplift obviously in primary HLH, but you can also see that there is utility of the product in very severe cases in the overall HLH indication and their physicians obviously make decisions, let's say to basically rescue patients, and we respect this.

Eun Yang

Okay. And then last question on Gamifant. You mentioned that you may work with EMA and now approval is expected middle next year, that's about six months of push from year end of this year. Is that because approval process is more standardized than accelerated as you expected?

Guido Oelkers

Milan, you want to comment because you have been in close contact with the authorities.

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. So I think this is just based on the way the clock stop works and our ability to provide questions and answers to this. So that's why we have postponed, you can say, when we expect the approvals from mid 2020.

Eun Yang

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Parkes from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Richard Parkes

Hi. Thanks very much for taking my questions and congratulations on a great quarter. Firstly, I've got a few questions, but firstly on Haemophilia, can you talk about any geographies within your Haemophilia authorities where you're seeing the access to reimbursement for Hemlibra in the non-inhibitor setting, it’s been approved or you're expecting it to be approved imminently and it could start to impact your growth prospects. So that's just the first question.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. So Richard, I mean I think you may want to understand that, yes, we have obviously some visibility on this. But I think this will be a very good question for the earning call of Roche, I think, which is happening I think the one of those days. And I think then you get a much more profound answer to this.

Richard Parkes

Okay, no problem. And then second question on the Gamifant EMA process, I just wanted to push you a little bit more. So if there's been a clock stopper, I assume there are questions or data requests from the EMA as part of that. So I just wondered if you could give us some kind of clarity on what the issues the EMA has and how confident you are that that can be addressed based on the current dataset?

Guido Oelkers

I think before Milan answers, if we wouldn't be confident that we can resolve it. We would not give you a timeline obviously as the way we have done, but maybe Milan you can provide some more color?

Milan Zdravkovic

I agree, Guido. I mean based on the visibility we have, we expect an approval by around mid-2020 and this is as far as we can, you can say, discuss today, I think.

Richard Parkes

Okay. No problem. And then finally, I just wondered if you could talk around scenarios for the secondary HLH setting and potential for high – I know you’re trying to discuss that data with the FDA later this year. But what's your kind of hopes around best case, worst case filing timelines? Is it possible that you could be able to file based on this clinical study or do you think further clinical trials will be required? Thanks very much.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thanks for your question. So I would prefer to answer that question once we have discussed with the FDA. And then I think we would be able to provide a bit more specificity around what it would really take. Needless to say, we are encouraged by these emerging six patients. But I prefer to get back with more specificity once we have discussed with the FDA.

Richard Parkes

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Richard. Yes, appreciate it. Yes, but you can see that for Gamifant obviously in particular, there will be some broader horizons that will open up in new indications, but also, over time we would like to update you on our plans for new geographies, because we think that there's a broader utility of the product.

Richard Parkes

Perfect.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Uhde from SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Guido Oelkers

Chris?

Christopher Uhde

Can you hear me?

Guido Oelkers

Yes, we can hear you now.

Christopher Uhde

Yes, great. So regarding Elocta, just to start with that and ITI, do you plan to apply for approval for ITI? I guess we can just take them one by one.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. I mean, obviously these are interim results of verITI-8 and we have another study ongoing for ReITIrate. So it maybe a little bit premature to talk about before the final readout of the study in what way this may suffice for application. But the way the studies were set up for us primarily to elucidate the overall knowledge in ITI and the benefit of treatment, but obviously very gratified, you know, to see the relatively fast response to tolerized patients. But Milan, maybe you can talk more about this.

Milan Zdravkovic

I agree. I think once we have completed the studies, we will evaluate the outcomes and then based on that, we will take a decision as to whether these data merits approaching the regulatory agencies. But as we said, we are quite encouraged by the early interim data in particular on time to tolerization.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, great. And then – so I guess, just wondering in terms of obviously very strong results so there's no signal in the numbers, but have you had any pricing pressure in the Sobi territory for Haemophilia, particularly, I guess, with respect to Hemlibra preparing to come on the market or something like that or...

Guido Oelkers

I think any data of warrants that we have learned so far indicates to us that the launch may not affect the negatively the price level. That basically is also question you need to refer to Roche honestly on the pricing strategy. But anyway, the data points that we have collected don't suggest this.

Let say the other thing is that, yes, there has been obviously a normal course of business, there have been renegotiations, but you know the overall demand growth has been strong, so that the mix effect, I mean, it's basically, it shows still a very positive variance, but we have not seen a dramatic shifts on the price level when you look at it on the business and its entirety here.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, great. And then so just with Synagis sort of details, but I mean we have in the past seen negative sales at AstraZeneca? Is this something that we could see in future off-season quarters, do you think? I mean was there a specific reason that, that sort of thing happened?

Guido Oelkers

Yes, I mean basically this is – that basically the accrual mechanisms, when you sell, you don't know sometimes how much goes into Medicaid and how much goes into the private channel and then you have to make a certain peck in the ground. I mean, we don't profess that we can predict these things with 100% accuracy. So this is not a science, this is to a certain degree is a judgment and an odd, but we think that we are very much on the board because obviously, for us obviously the relative impact of Synagis is much larger than it was with AstraZeneca, so we want to get it right.

So what you see now in the Q2 result is really emphasizing that you want to do it right and get it right and be basically used all the data points that we would – we were able to get our hands on and basically do this. So that's the reason we you have not seen the negative result. We got an advantage of the biology. There's always – you will never have 100% prediction on the results that could be – and as you know the way this works with Medicare, they can come back to you even up to two years later.

So there's always an opportunity for, let's say for surprise. But from our perspective, we just looked at the way we think the product is going. We studied it very careful, let's say at a detailed level, the data points suggest right now a demand increase of 2.5% of the product. And if we can increase demand and over a period of time, then obviously the actual sales will follow.

And we are – let say for us, you know, to be honest, yes, Synagis is the product in the United States and it still is the number one product at this point of time for Immunology. Maybe at one stage, Gamifant will surpass it, but for now, it is clearly the priority and we think that we should do a good job, let's say when you look at the later part of the year, obviously to be improvement.

And let's say nothing beats an approval, but you have to be patient a little bit with us to see the Q4 results and we are doing now in the off-season, obviously everything we can to build up the right patient flow.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, great. And then the last thing is sort of – relates to sort of strategy on R&D. So notwithstanding the sort of refocusing on Haematology and Immunology, you've stated very clearly you want to expand the late stage pipeline. Okay, fine.

But I guess the downside of focusing on late stages that there tends to be a lower return on investment at least assuming in-house origination BDs in our – business development for early-stage candidates be good. So I mean unless you're just trying to sell Sobi off, why sell off SOBI003 and the rest of the early-stage assets assuming you believe in them?

Guido Oelkers

Yes, I think when you think about in our pathway, I think strategy is as much about what you do as what you don't do. And here basically we said and when you read it carefully, let’s say what we tried to say anyway is that we stopped research in our non-core areas. But we didn't say that we stopped research in our core areas.

Yes. And let's say once you – and we basically, and what we now, obviously the emphasis is clearly on late-stage and when you look at, you do a risk adjusted with the probabilities on an early-stage versus a late-stage. I'm not sure that your ratios or your return ratios when you risk adjust them will be really much better provided you make smart buys as of late stage assets.

And so far, we feel that we have been actually reconfirmed by what we are doing and we see a much bigger opportunities in the development of emapalumab indications than we saw to be honest in the case of the assets that we now want to divest.

So what you will see is hopefully that over time we can articulate clearer that more projects will come our way. But we think that for the company size we are, you need to basically balance it off and clearly there is no mandate now to sell the company or to do the short-term. And when you look at our financials, how we have divesting in the business then actually no matter what you – what the gospel is you think we are spelling here.

Just look what we are doing then you understand what our real strategy is. And our real strategy is that we are investing into the business and we don't deleverage, and let's say, because if you want to get a leveraged P&L, obviously and we able to have a short-term ambition, you could arrange this, yes.

But we believe is the long-term a longitudinal nature of this business. Therefore, we're doing – we're investing into good projects that we are seeing. We think that SOBI003 could be a great project in somebody else's hand. But it leads us into an area that we think because then it's not then – where you need to build up an entire value chain. And we think that we have more to gain for us in the value chain in our core areas, yes.

So I mean I hope I didn't avoid you or the question, but let's say – but we think this is a pretty sound strategy. And when you look at some of the most prominent biotech companies in the world, one of them owned by our large big pharma company, you ask yourself, how many projects did they bring from the bench to commercialization?

Maybe not so many, yes, let's say but there are a lot of projects coming because they were interfacing and connecting competently with certain areas and that's basically we want to get entrenched in our core areas. So that we become the partner of choice and then can bring the scale to – let's say two those projects and then bring them to the market. Yes, so that's really the – what is the reasoning behind.

Christopher Uhde

Okay. Thanks very much.

Guido Oelkers

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Johan Unnerus from Pareto Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Guido Oelkers

Hello. We cannot hear you.

Johan Unnerus

Yes. I'm trying. Can you hear me?

Guido Oelkers

Yes. We can hear you now.

Johan Unnerus

Thank you. Congratulations. It's a great quarter. Yes, just a few questions on Gamifant. It seems to be an extraordinary good launch. Q1 was strong. You were pointing – alluding to some inventory effect as often is the case in the initial launch and Q2 is clearly very solid again. Can you provide us with some details what to expect you not guiding on particular products, of course, but should we expect a very sort of rapid uptake in the initial label or it's just a very good start? How should we look at it?

Guido Oelkers

I think, it's early days for the project, but obviously the Q2 data are very encouraging. And for me is, what is more important is that we got very strong data points from the physicians who treat patients. Now the reason why we are refraining right now from providing more detailed guidance, I mean obviously we normally don't provide product guidance anyway, but you have seen that we have more bullish obviously for the second half and clearly Gamifant plays a role in this context.

But it is also that you want to have a couple of more data points on the percentages on so to say repeat prescriptions and you have obviously now the product is used in numerous centers you have also – let's say in uptick across centers, but where you see repeat, you'll see us obviously satisfaction was outcome.

So that's the reason why we are at this stage. I mean we want to make sure that we get a dried. We think though that is a fantastic product in a showing – making a significant difference to patient's life in the broader HLH indication and that's the reason why we actually quite confident, yes.

Johan Unnerus

Thank you. And so I guess, now when you have more experience from the U.S. market even though, of course, Q2 is not in season, but in retrospect, Q1 when we're thinking about what's a reasonable baseline for a more typical Q1, if you would have had the product for the full quarter? Can you give us more details? It was obvious that you didn't have the support from the full Q1, but what's the reasonable baseline? How much more should we base it on Q1 going forward?

Guido Oelkers

You see there were two effects that we try to and we provided – quite a bit of data points as the Capital Markets Day, where and how to read the performance because there was an inventory effect and there was an effect that basically let's say, was driven by the later accruals on the 24 hours.

And obviously as we also explained, we've got a compensation of a lower purchase price that unfortunately didn't find its way into our P&L, but basically meant less cash out for the transaction. So we've got a compensatory effect of over SEK 30 million and so that basically I think you have to add back.

But I think for you U.S., a data point, I think it is – let's say and maybe what we could do is trying to provide you with the presentation from the Capital Markets Day, which is public knowledge and for you then maybe to do your own adjustments because when you then think this one offs through and we give you the data point of 2.5% ongoing demand. And I give you another data point that obviously we think is what we are doing, we can hopefully do better.

Yes, then you might be able to compute this, but because also here in the case of Synagis, we don't give guidance on an individual product. But we think that we – if you takeaway these one offs, we will be able to grow the product and let's say, and basically create a solid foundation for the product and make sure that within the guidelines that are have been established three years ago. We can basically grow the product by improving adherence and reducing leakage.

Johan Unnerus

So no changes as from the Capital Market then, and finally, you alluded too that we should expect some more – some growth then from R&D and S&A in the second half of the year, but that could be a broad indication. What is some growth? Is it 10% more or 5% or 15% more?

Guido Oelkers

Henrik, you want to answer this?

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes. We increased our guidance on revenue. So we think it's only natural that also the OpEx will increase. But this is no major increase. It's just slightly higher number for H2 that we expect for H1.

Johan Unnerus

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We now have our next question from Jon Berggren from DNB. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jon Berggren

Yes. Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. So I have a quick one for Milan. So if I understood your comment on the 001, correctly, I think you said that it has potential to offer not only longer half-life, but also greater exposure. So could you just elaborate a little bit on what you mean by a greater exposure? Thank you.

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. So thanks for the question. So I think if you look at the curve, I think historically there's been a lot of discussions about trough levels in the Haemophilia space. What we want to do is, we want to move the conversation to talk about the total area under the curve that they're providing of you can say Haemophilia protection.

And that's why when you look at the 65 units per kilogram dose and see not only a very good trough level, assuming a once-weekly dosing of algorithm, which is a speculation by now, but what you can also see as you see very, very high exposures in the beginning of the week supporting you can say more protection, a better ability for patients to normalize their lives. And this is let's say, the conversation that we want to move or the direction of the conversations that we want to take.

Jon Berggren

Okay, great. Thank you.

Milan Zdravkovic

Because it is the area under the curve that you can say provides a better measure of what level of protection you can get on top of the fact that you also have, you can say very, very good peaks that that normalizes at least in the beginning of the week, you can say the factor VIII exposure. And that essentially means that in that period of the week, these patients would be normalized essentially.

So we want to move – to a trough discussion and we want to move towards the full exposure and describing that because I think we think that's more meaningful clinically. And we also think that that is connected to our fundamental vision of being able to liberate the lives of people with Haemophilia A and B. Thank you for your question.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to hand back to our speakers.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you so much for your interest. And I know that this was probably an inconvenient hour for those dialed in from the U.S., so we try to do this better next time and – but we expected your interest and we very much appreciate it. Look forward to staying in contact with you and keep you tuned. Thank you so much. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. This now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect.