Green Thumb: Prefer Winning Than Buying

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) went through a period of frantic trading when the stock reached as high as C$32.50 per share. The stock has come down significantly since then but the company has been busy executing on its growth strategy without missing a beat. We like GTI for its ability to win license through competitive application processes which are cheaper, faster, and that much more impressive!

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q1 Review

GTI reported strong 2019 Q1 results as it continues to expand through new store openings and strategic acquisitions in key markets. Revenue grew 34% last quarter to $28 million while gross margin kept up at 47%. The quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue was helped by two acquisitions including the $80 million acquisition of a Connecticut operation and the $290 million acquisition of Integrated Associates in Nevada and California. As is the case for all cannabis companies, it is almost impossible to assess organic growth given the constant new store openings and a large number of acquisitions.

(Source: Public Information)

However, we are encouraged to see that GTI has clearly defined its emphasis for the next few quarters in terms of its execution focus. There are a few key markets that GTI is investing heavily in:

Illinois : The Governor of Illinois recently signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis which will benefit GTI immensely

: The Governor of Illinois recently signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis which will benefit GTI immensely Pennsylvania : GTI just opened its 6th location in the state and won licenses for 12 additional locations in an RFP last December

: GTI just opened its 6th location in the state and won licenses for 12 additional locations in an RFP last December Ohio : GTI won licenses for 5 retail stores in Ohio and just opened two of them with the rest coming soon

: GTI won licenses for 5 retail stores in Ohio and just opened two of them with the rest coming soon Florida: GTI just opened its 3rd Florida location and has ample room for growth given the current limit of 35 stores per license

(Investor Presentation)

Another focus for the company would be its recently closed acquisition of Integrated Associates in Nevada and California. The deal brought to GTI three existing stores in Nevada with licenses to open 8 more locations throughout the state. Integrated Associates also operates two cultivation facilities with a combined 100,000 sq ft of growing and processing space. Nevada reported total cannabis sales of $580 million in 2018 and 2019 March saw revenue growing to $60 million. The deal also included two licenses awarded to Integrated Associates in California, one in West Hollywood and one in Pasadena. GTI also acquired the Beboe brand which is currently being sold in California and Colorado. GTI is starting small in California but we like the approach of building a presence in a new market through organic license applications and small acquisitions of established brands.

Valuation

GTI grabbed headline right around the time when we initiated coverage on the stock through "A Billionaire Just Invested In This U.S. Marijuana Stock" back in September 2018. After reaching as high C$30 per share, the stock fell hard and lost two-thirds of its value at one point. Since then, it has recovered some of the lost ground before stabilizing at C$15.0 during the current downturn.

(Source: TSX)

GTI currently trades at 25x EV/Revenue based on its latest quarterly revenue of $28 million. The stock is trading in-line with its MSO peers including Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF), Curaleaf (OTCQX:CRLBF), and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF). Cresco Labs and Acreage are the two outliers that trade at 35x with the latter being complicated by the arrangement with Canopy Growth to acquire Acreage upon federal legalization in the U.S. We think the valuation is appropriate given GTI's industry-leading revenue and profitability. Its footprint also includes all key markets with a strong runway for growth in the medium term.

GTI also led the cannabis industry by pulling off a $105 million issuance of senior secured notes. Compared to another senior secured debt issuance by a cannabis company - Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) raised $70 million with 9.75% interest rate and 1.5 million warrants - the debt bears an interest rate of 12% per annum. GTI had to sweeten the deal by issuing 1.8 million warrants with an exercise price of C$19.39 per share. We think the deal is still a good outcome for the company because debt is cheaper than equity and should become a permanent capital source for those capable of doing so.

Looking Ahead

We think GTI is a top U.S. MSO based on its revenue base, asset portfolio, and runway for growth. The management has been prudent with its capital allocation strategy and its M&A choices have been on the cautious side. GTI prides itself on its track record of winning licenses, instead of acquiring them. The result of GTI's proven ability in winning licenses is that it has saved capital for more targeted M&A and minimized dilution to existing shareholders. We like GTI's management as shrewd capital allocator and guardian of shareholder value. We think GTI's valuation is appropriate and we see additional upside from its ability to deliver growth organically. GTI's smaller reliance on large-scale M&A also helped the company close its acquisitions faster, avoiding the delay and uncertainty we are observing in the cannabis sector such as Harvest Health/Verano and Cresco Labs/Origin House. Overall, we maintain a favorable view of GTI and view it as a core holding for U.S. cannabis portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.