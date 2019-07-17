MSG Networks Inc.: Engineer A Great Entry Price

That said, some of the problems I talked about in my previous article seem to be clearing up, and I would be willing to take a position in the company.

Since writing my neutral piece on MSG Networks Inc. last August (MSGN), the shares are down about 9%. Since then, the company has obviously released more financial information, and, since the stock is obviously less expensive now, I thought I'd look in on the name. I'll review both the latest financial data and the stock itself. I've developed a fairly simple rule to trade this name, and will be presenting that also. There is a price at which this company is very compelling and, unfortunately, the current price is not that compelling in my view. That said, I think it's possible to create a net buy price synthetically using short put options. Since I mentioned institutional investor behavior in the last article, I'll check in on institutional activity over the past year. It seems some big investors are more optimistic now than they were last year.

Background

For those unfamiliar with the name, MSG Networks Inc. owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSGN, and MSG+. These networks are home to 10 professional sports teams (New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, New York Liberty, New York Red Bulls, and the Westchester Knicks). In addition, the company airs programming relating to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

The company earns the vast majority of its revenues (90%) from affiliation fees from distributors that carry their programming networks. These fees are largely a function of the demand from subscribers for our programming. In addition, the company generates revenue from advertising through the sale of commercial time to advertisers, or through the sale of program sponsorship rights.

Financial Snapshot

In my view, there's a great deal to like about the financial history here. The company has grown revenues nicely over the past several years (up at a CAGR of about .5% over the past six years. More impressive in my estimation is the fact that the firm has managed to grow net income at an even faster rate over the same time period (up at a CAGR of ~12.5%). I like to see this level of scalability in a company that I follow.

The growth theme seems intact when we compare the first three quarters of 2019 to the same period a year ago, as both revenue and operating income were up nicely. I should point out that the net income declined dramatically in the first three quarters of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago because of a $104 million swing in income tax expense. In particular, the company went from enjoying a $62.756 million income tax benefit in 2018 to paying $41.103 million in 2019. Although the inevitability of tax isn't pleasant from an investor's point of view, this doesn't indicate anything about the health of the underlying business in my view.

The one issue I continue to have with the company is in the capital structure, although it's much improved over last year. At the moment, fully 84% of long term debt is due in June of 2021. Investors should be aware of this in case interest rates rise from these levels. On the bright side, the company has reduced debt by about $253 million during the first three quarters of 2019. In addition, they are sitting on a cash hoard that represents just under 20% of long term debt. Thus, I'm not worried about a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon, but I will become more strict on this point as June 2021 approaches.

Source: Company financials

The Stock

As I've said repeatedly, a great business can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it. With that in mind, I need to talk about the stock itself. Frankly, the stock itself doesn't represent compelling value in my estimation. In fact, given the history of the past few years, I'd only be willing to enter a position in this name at a price to free cash flow below 8 times. Those periods are circled in red in the image below which overlays price and price to free cash flow. I think an ideal exit point is when shares rise to 9 times free cash flow or above (circled in teal).

So, while I think the shares are neither excessively priced, nor are they underpriced. I will need to turn to the options market to see if it's possible to engineer a decent entry price at these levels.

Options As Alternative

The free cash flow per share over the past four quarters is $2.42 according to Morningstar. Given that I think 7.75 times free cash flow would be an ideal entry price, which equals a net price of ~$18.75. I like to have a bit of a buffer, though, so I'd be comfortable owning at a price below $18.75, obviously. At the moment, the February put with a strike of $17.5 is bid-asked at $.70 to $.95. I think selling these puts makes the most sense from these levels. If the investor simply takes the bid, and the shares continue to languish, the investor will be obligated to buy MSG Networks at a price that represents ~7 times free cash flow. The stock has traded at this price for a few months over the past several years, and the subsequent returns from that level were quite good. While history may not repeat, I think it's quite obviously better to buy the shares at a net price of 7 times than the current 8.7 times free cash flow.

Institutional Investor Activity

In my previous article on the company, I made much of the fact that institutions seemed to have been selling shares. It seems that they are a bit more sanguine this year about MSG Networks, given that both Joel Greenblatt and Hotchkis & Wiley (the institutions I focused on last time) are both buying again. Greenblatt has added 57,678 shares since last fall and now owns just over 167,800 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley have added ~14,000 shares and now own just under 181,500 shares.

This may not be as relevant, but I think it wise to at least be aware of the activities of some of the world's most talented investors as it pertains to companies of interest.

Conclusion

I think there's much to like about MSG Networks. The company seems to continue to grow, and the capital structure is much improved relative to the same period a year ago. Additionally, growth seems intact, given that the first three quarters of 2019 saw a nice improvement over the same period a year ago. In spite of an aggressive debt reduction program, management has done a fairly good job of reducing share count, suggesting that they're fairly shareholder friendly. Finally, institutions seem to be buying the name at these levels. The problem, from my perspective, has little to do with the company. My problem relates to the fact that, as retail investors, we buy a company's future cash flows via the stock. The stock is sometimes (often?) a poor proxy for the underlying business. Although the shares are inexpensive relative to the overall market, they are not well priced relative to their own past, and so I can't simply buy the name at these levels. That said, I think it's possible to generate a potential entry price that is compelling via put options. That's the strategy I'll be employing, and I recommend investors do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm neutral, given the current price, I will be selling the puts referenced in this article. If the shares rise from here, I'll pocket some premium. If the shares languish, I'll be "forced" to buy in at a reasonable price.