The Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is exactly the type of company we want in the portfolio.

A Short Review

The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio is a concept portfolio designed to supplement social security income for a retired couple. The couple needs income greater than can be achieved with U.S. Treasuries and are not experienced investors. The portfolio was first introduced in this article. The objectives of the portfolio are as follows:

Generate an income yield of about 4%. Grow income at least equal to the rate of inflation. Invest in financially sound companies. The S&P credit rating of A- or better will be used as a proxy. Be resistant to recessions. Show better price stability over time than the market as a whole to reduce risk of panic selling.

One can argue, as it relates to point 5, that volatility provides as much opportunity as risk. While true, the couple do not desire to see great price fluctuations and we use volatility as one type of risk that we will attempt to reduce in this portfolio. This means otherwise great DGI stocks may not qualify for the portfolio. Take a look at this article on UPS for one such example.

The initial screening for the portfolio has three criteria.

S&P credit rating of A- or better. Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. Market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Once a stock passes this screen, a more subjective business review and analysis is conducted. The analysis includes the following.

Dividend growth, recession performance and payout ratio Volatility Relative valuation

If the stock passes the business review and analysis, it is admitted to the portfolio. So far four companies have been admitted to the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio. They are

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Target Corporation (TGT)

The portfolio has one stock on the wait list

Federal Realty Trust (FRT)

You can find the article discussing (FRT) here.

With this article I will take a look at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The company

Source: JNJ 2018 Q4 and full year earnings presentation

JNJ is a global and diversified health care company.

The Pharmaceutical division is the largest with just over 50% of sales

Medical Devices at 33%

Consumer at 17%.

Pharmaceutical

The main products areas in pharmaceutical are immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular, and pulmonary hypertension.

Source: JNJ 2019 Q2 Earnings presentation

Total worldwide pharmaceutical sales in 2018 was $40.7 Billion. Volume was up 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019. Taking into account currency adjustments and pricing, sales were up 1.7%. Sales in all categories except cardiovascular were up with the strongest gains seen in oncology (sales up 9.8%), pulmonary hypertension (sales up 3.8%), and immunology (sales up 3.8%). Some of the drugs currently in growth mode are Stelara, Tremfya, Symtuza, Juluca, Trevecta, Darzalex, Imbruvica, Opsumit, and Uptravi.

They have an industry leading, 18 products with $1 Billion in annual sales. Additionally, they continue to invest in the pipeline.

Source: JNJ Global Pharmaceutical Overview 5/15/2019

Medical Devices.

The main product areas in medical devices are electrophysiology, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision. Total worldwide sales for medical devices in 2018 was $27 Billion.

Source: JNJ 2019 Q2 Earnings presentation

Volume was down 6.9% in the second quarter of 2019. Taking into account currency adjustments and pricing, sales were down 6.9%. Sales were up only in electrophysiology. Sales were down in all other categories.

Consumer

The main categories in consumer are baby care, beauty, oral care, OTC, women’s health and wound care. Total worldwide sales for consumer in 2018 was $13.9 Billion.

Source: JNJ 2019 Q2 Earnings presentation

Volume was up 4.6% in the second quarter. When adjusting for currency translation and price changes sales were up 1.2%. Beauty was the leader with sales up 8.4% and the laggard was women’s health with sales down 9.5%.

Growth drivers

JNJ has a very diverse product portfolio. Additionally, in the pharmaceutical and medical device segment there is some stickiness to their products. In medical devices, switching is costly and isn’t done for a percent or two on price, giving JNJ pricing power. In pharmaceutical, many of their compounds have pricing power. Although, when the CFO was making the television interview rounds after the earnings report, he was emphasizing that pharmaceutical gains came through volume increases and not pricing increases. So at the very least, they do not have to cut prices due to competition. Additionally, Morningstar makes the following comment regarding pharmaceuticals

The majority of J&J's near-term patent losses are for products that are hard to manufacture, which should limit generic competition.

JNJ also has 26 products with over $1 Billion in sales.

Source: JNJ 2018 Q4 and full year earnings presentation

Morningstar also give JNJ a wide moat.

We believe Johnson & Johnson carries one of the widest moats in the healthcare sector, supported by intellectual property in the drug group, switching costs in the device segment, and strong brand power from the consumer group. The company's diverse revenue base, strong pipeline, and robust cash flow generation create a very wide economic moat….. the company is not overly dependent on one particular operating segment; the pharmaceutical business, medical device group, and consumer products represent 50%, 33%, and 17% of total sales, respectively. Additionally, within each segment no one product dominates sales, as Pfizer's Lipitor did…. J&J maintains strong pricing power and has posted gross margins above 69% during the past five years, validating its strong competitive position.

Risks

There have been many lawsuits filed against JNJ in regard to baby powder safety and the opioid crisis in the U.S. Thus far JNJ has successfully defended itself and intends to continue to do so. It seems to me that these won’t significantly harm the long-term value of the company.

After this brief summary we will now compare JNJ to the requirements of the portfolio.

First the screens

JNJ does not meet the yield screen but is very close.

Credit rating of A- or better. (AAA)

Current yield is not greater than 2.9%. (2.87%)

Market capitalization of at least $5 Billion. ($357 Billion)

This is a good start, but further investigation needs to be done to see if it has a place in our conservative portfolio.

Dividend growth, recession performance and payout ratio

JNJ has a history of very consistent growth of earnings and dividends with only a few down years on earnings in the last twenty. The FAST Graphs chart below shows this graphically. Both the blue and orange lines track earnings. The white lines track dividends.

FastGraphs

As the chart depicts, the EPS is very consistently rising. There have been no decreases as far back as the chart goes. Dividend increases have been consistent over the last 10 years, running 6%-7%. The payout ratio has ranged from 35% to 48% over the last 18 years and was 43% for the most recent year. The chart below shows the dividend CAGR for the 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10-year time frames.

Source: Author

The dividend growth, recession resistance and payout ratio are appropriate for the portfolio.

Volatility and valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, the 24 and 60-month beta for JNJ are both 0.70 and 0.72 respectively. JNJ has a beta that is appropriate for this portfolio.

For this portfolio, purchases need to be made at fair value or better. Here is the GrayBeard Retirement DCF calculations.

Source: Author

The discount rate is 10% plus the ten-year Treasury rate for this DCF calculation and a margin of safety is applied to the final result to get a buy price. In the case of JNJ, the DCF value is about $129 with a buy price of about $123. At this price the yield would be about 3.1%.

Let’s see how JNJ up stacks to the portfolio criteria

Its credit rating is better than A-. (AAA).

Its yield is a little low (2.87%).

Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion. ($357 billion).

Its dividend growth is acceptable at 6%-7% projected.

Earnings did not decline and the dividend was raised throughout the last two recessions.

Its volatility is lower than market.

It is priced over fair value.

JNJ does not qualify for the Grade ‘A’ Retirement portfolio at this time based on valuation and yield. These disqualifications are due to market pricing and do not represent anything inherent with JNJ. Therefore, JNJ is put on the wait list for the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio and will be admitted when yield rises above the 2.9% minimum and price drops to $123.

JNJ is exactly the type of company we want in our portfolio. We continually look for other companies that qualify for the portfolio or wait list.

The following table summarizes the ‘Grade A Retirement Portfolio’ as of market close on July 16, 2019.

Source: Author

The yield on cost has risen to 3.84% as Target (TGT) announced a dividend increase of 3.1% from $0.64 to $0.66 per quarter. The yield also increased due to a favorable change in the CAD/USD exchange rate on the most recent dividend. The current equity yield is lower at 3.56% and is the result of the changes in dividends and share price increases, most notably TGT. The overall yield from the portfolio is 2.49%. So, while the equity portion of the portfolio is performing acceptably, it is too small at this time to meet the yield target of around 4%. This is due to the elevated valuation of the market. There are not many stocks right now that are fairly valued. We will continue to hold short term Treasuries in this portfolio until stocks are found that meet the criteria. I believe that in the long run this is the best way to meet the objective of the portfolio.

While there are not many that qualify for the portfolio right now due to the stretched market, we will continue to look at stocks to find those that otherwise qualify. When one is found it will be put on the wait list. The current wait list is below.

Source: Author

We need to be ready should there be a market decline so I am going to try to build out the wait list so that there are many options for the portfolio. I’d be delighted if you choose to follow along as we search for stocks like JNJ and the others in the portfolio or on wait list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, GPC, TGT, RY, BNS, SHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.