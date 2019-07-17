United Airlines And Delta Beat, Buy JetBlue; Sell Blue Apron, Caution On Roku And Netflix

United and Delta Air Lines are Doing Great, Buy JetBlue

After Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) blew away their numbers and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) did equally well, I think JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), which reports July 23, should do as well. Why? They are standardized on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), so they don't have issues with the grounding of the 737 Max.

I don't like to initiate a trade going into earnings, so you might want to initiate a "Buy/Write" strategy, meaning you buy the equity but you sell a call that is sufficiently out of the money to both give you enough premium so that it can cushion a sell-off yet give you enough upside to warrant the trade in the first place. Or you can just decide that this is a fast trade and you are going to sell the day before or the day of earnings.

Really, this trade makes the most sense as an options trade. Please be an experienced options trader, but if you aren't and want to try it, please take a quick course or two with your online broker. They all have them. Analysts don't think much of this stock; the consensus is "Hold", so if there's a surprise, there might be some good beta in this name.

Blue Apron is a terrible stock, here's why

Tremendous churn and high customer acquisition cost. Difficult to scale. Because the meal kit is perishable and must be fresh, it requires hyper-local logistics. Poor management, they are spending huge amounts of money and built a great brand, but they are not extending product or services against that brand. Where are the Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) aprons? Where are the pots, the condiments, or even Blue Apron cooking events? It's a total loser.

I would never in a million years advise buying this dog with fleas, so what do I mean buy sell? If you are thinking that I am talking options again, you are right. I would never advise actually shorting a stock, in this case, the borrow would be prohibitive so let's leave aside shorting. Just let me say, I don't ever remember being successful with a short.

Okay, so what makes it a great options trade? Let's talk about the technical situation first. APRN just recently did a reverse split, meaning that this name's shares fell so hard they went under a dollar and were under threat of being delisted. This is a monumental red flag. So, after it executed a 15 to 1 reverse split, the shares were once again trading above $5. This was the siren song for short sellers because they can short once a stock is above $5. Naturally, this stinker was heavily shorted. In case you are having trouble wrapping your head around this, if you had 15 shares the day before June 17, you know own 1 share, albeit at the equivalent value, voila you no longer own a penny stock.

Okay, now the setup

Yesterday, APRN had an announcement that it was going to put Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) on the menu and the stock shot up THIRTY-FIVE PERCENT. It's clear to me that this was a short squeeze. A short squeeze is when a stock that has a lot of short interest delivers positive news; short sellers run to cover at whatever price they can pay to get out.

Once that short covering is done, I expect APRN to continue its long march downward. The simple bet would be to buy a put. There are other strategies to mitigate the cost of the premium. Again, if you are interested in how to set up an options trade, use your broker's training first.

If for some crazy reason you are actually long this name, I am sorry but you need to cut your losses. The only savior is a grocery chain buying it, but I suspect they all kicked the tires by now. I could possibly see a private equity group buying it for the brand equity, but they should wait until they are about to run out of cash.

Caution on ROKU with NFLX reporting tonight

I am sure long-term readers are tired of my crowing about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and how I got behind it right from the IPO when it was a $17 stock... see, I'm doing it again. Sorry. Anyway, it has now gone up exponentially, and my concern is that no matter how well Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) does, traders will take profits in ROKU. I am not dumping on NFLX, I expect them to kill it with international subscriptions. The problem is, so does everyone. So please if you are long NFLX, trim going into earnings, consider some hedging. I would say the same for ROKU; look at its chart, it has gone hyperbolic. Take some profits. As a matter of fact...

Tesla shrugged off the negative news

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as predicted, shrugged off the bears and is now trading above $255 in the pre-market. I still think TSLA will rise towards $280 and above. This in part because of so many shorts in this name. The higher it goes, the faster it rises. A prudent speculator will begin to lighten up as we close in on $280, perhaps $270. Perhaps write a call against your long position. Or decide that you will start trimming once TSLA gets into the $260s.

In any case, have a plan, don't sit there and watch it rise and fall without doing anything. Let me be clear, I am a bull on TSLA, but this is a very volatile name, treat it accordingly.

Please trim all your speculative positions

I have been lagging in my discipline to generate cash. My opinion is that this rally is strong and long, with a bump going into the end of the month, the Fed meeting might present a "sell the news" situation.

Obviously, if you've put on a long in the last week, it doesn't make sense to trim them unless you have a decent return. So, trim some of your profitable older positions. Work towards generating cash for up to 25% to 35%. There is no big reason for the market to sell off, but that is the perfect time for overaggressive long positions to build up. Remember January-February 2018? Everything was perfect and awesome until it wasn't. A speculator/trader by definition is someone who takes profits. If you are in it for the long term, maybe skip your July and August allocation and wait for September to invest, it's the worst month of the year.

Don't fight the Fed, be a bull but understand the risks you are taking. Are you completely invested? Do you have any hedging going on? The VIX is below 13, hedging is cheap right now, think about "insurance". Also, cash is your cheapest hedge. Take some profits in hyperbolic names like ROKU. Be mindful of stocks that are going into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.