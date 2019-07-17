Consorcio ARA: A Deeply Undervalued Mexican Homebuilder

ARA is cheap due to the highly politicized nature of the housing market in Mexico, the recent housing boom and bust, 2018 growth underperformance, and the large investment in land.

Investment Thesis

Consorcio ARA (OTC:CNRFF) is one of the largest homebuilders in Mexico. Despite a healthy financial position, consistent profitability, stable growth, and conservative management, the market values the company at 0.39 times book value, 0.24 times the value of its land bank and inventory (held on the balance sheet at cost).

Due to the highly politicized nature of the housing market, the recent housing boom and bust, 2018 growth underperformance, and the large investment in land bank relative to peers, the attractive opportunity has appeared with 161% upside from ARA's current share price of MXN3.94 to the target price of MXN10.23 per share.

Company Description

Consorcio ARA S.A.B de C.V. ("ARA") is one of the largest homebuilders in Mexico. Over its 42 years, it has sold more than 355,500 homes. It has a presence in 17 states, 23 cities, and 36 municipalities. ARA went public on the Mexican Stock Exchange in 1996.

As a homebuilder, ARA buys land, develops houses on that land, and then sells the built houses. The company invests in land for development known as a land bank. It is the second largest investment behind work in progress. At the end of 2018, it had a land bank of 33.6 million square meters ("SQM") with a cost of MXN4,590 million. From the 33.6 million sqm, management estimates ARA can build 126,581 units, 11.1 times the number of units sold in 2018. At 2018 prices, the estimated units to be built from the land bank would generate MXN86,248 million in revenue or 10.5 times 2018 homebuilding revenue. At the end of 2017, the company earmarked 2.2 million sqm of the land bank for real estate projects other than housing developments. Since 2011, ARA has been decreasing the size of its land bank from 43.8 sqm at the end of 2011 to 33.6 sqm at the end of 2018.

ARA builds homes for three different segments of the market: entry-level, middle-income, and residential. The company is trying to increase the middle-income and residential segments as a percentage of units built and revenues. At the end of 2011, the company's breakdown of homes to be built from its land bank was 79.2% entry-level homes, 14.6% middle-income homes, and 6.3% residential homes from its land bank. At the end of 2018, the breakdown changed to 71.2% entry-level homes, 19.1% middle-income homes, and 9.7% residential homes. The average cost per sqm of land bank increased from MXN126.7 at the end of 2011 to MXN136.6 at the end of 2018 equal to an annual inflation rate of 1.1%.

ARA's land bank is geographically diverse within Mexico, but the State of Mexico and Quintana Roo account for 32.9% and 27.3% of estimated units. No other state accounts for more than 5.8% ("Jalisco") of estimated units to be built from the land bank. MXN1,612 million of the land bank is held in short term assets and the remaining MXN2,978 is held in long-term assets. Land bank is valued at cost on the balance sheet.

ARA's largest investment is work in progress, which is land being developed and houses being built. Work in progress was valued at MXN9,693 million or 118% of revenue. Work in progress is primarily houses being built and land being developed (≈95%) and also includes construction materials. Work in progress is carried at acquisition costs plus borrowing costs. Construction materials are carried at cost.

As mentioned, the company builds homes for three different segments of the market: entry-level, middle-income, and residential. Entry-level homes are priced between MXN320,000 and MXN550,000. Typically, customers have a monthly income between MXN7,700 and MXN20,500. In 2018, ARA sold 8,097 entry-level homes at an average price of MXN446,647 leading to MXN3,617 million in the entry-level revenue. Entry-level homes were 71.0% of the company's homes built and 44.1% of total homebuilding revenue.

Middle-income homes are priced between MXN550,001 and MXN1,200,000. The normal customer has a monthly income between MXN20,500 and MXN46,200. In 2018, the company sold 2,242 middle-income homes at an average price of MXN922,926 generating MXN2,069 million in revenue. Middle-income homes were 19.7% of total homes built and 25.2% of homebuilding revenue.

The residential segment includes homes priced over MXN1.2 million and caters to customers with over MXN46,200 monthly income. In 2018, residential homes were 9.3% of homes built but 25.4% of revenue.

Over the past five years, entry-level volume increased at an annual rate of 1.8% while the average selling price ("ASP") of entry-level homes grew at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 6.4% leading to entry-level revenue growth of 8.3% per year. Middle-income volume decreased by 4.2% annually and middle-income ASP increased at a CAGR of 5.1% causing middle-income sales to grow by 0.7% per year over the last five years. Residential volume grew by 9.5% annually, residential's ASP increased by 2.5% per year leading to residential revenue growth of 12.3% per year. Over the past five years, total volume from house building grew at a CAGR of 1.0%, ASP increased by 5.8% per year, and revenue grew by 6.8% annually.

Over the past ten years, entry-level volumes decreased at a CAGR of 4.2%, while entry-level ASP increased by 4.8% per year causing entry-level revenue to increase by 0.5% per year. Middle-income volume decreased by 7.0% per year while middle-income ASP grew at a CAGR of 5.8% leading to annual middle-income decline of -1.6%. Residential segment volume grew at a CAGR of 11.8%, residential ASP increased by 2.5% per year, and revenue grew at a CAGR of 14.6%. Over the past ten years, total volume from house building declined at a CAGR of 4.1%, ASP increased by 6.3% per year, and revenue grew by 1.9% annually. Management guided for revenue growth of 4-6% in 2019.

Volume growth over the last five years and ten years tell two drastically different stories. The Mexican housing market went through a period of rapid volume growth, which ended for ARA in 2010 when it built a total of 18,244 units generating total revenue of MXN7,371 million. During the boom period, developers borrowed heavily to grow rapidly. In 2008 and 2009, the four largest developers sold over 340,000 homes.

In 2013, the recently elected government changed its housing policy from suburban sprawls to urban developments. INFONAVIT, which consistently provides 70-75% of mortgages in Mexico followed government policy favoring urban mortgages. Developers were stuck with unsold inventory. While ARA always maintained a healthy financial structure, its three largest peers were more aggressive with their funding. In 2013, Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos ("URBI") filed for bankruptcy. In 2014, Desarolladora Homex ("HOMEX") and Corporacion Geo ("GEO") followed suit. In 2016 and 2017, the same four developers sold over 27,000 homes, only 8% of units sold in 2008 and 2009. ARA accounted for 84% of the sales in 2016 and 2017, up from 10% in 2008 and 2009.

Despite the financial difficulties of ARA largest peers, Mexicans still need houses. According to Elaborado por la Dirección de Análisis Sectorial y Desarrollo de Negocios ("DASDN") and SHF, the Mexican demand for housing was 1.1 million homes in 2016 and 1.0 million homes in 2017. Mexico's estimated housing deficit is 11 million homes.

Demand for housing remains, and the three largest suppliers essentially left the market. The problem for profitability is the market is fragmented with a large number of developers illustrating a lack of barriers to entry. Additionally, customers self build. Due to the need to build land banks, the industry is capital intensive.

In addition to its developing houses, ARA owns a number of other shopping centers with a total gross leasable area ("GLA") of 180,633 sqm. In 2018, shopping centers generated MXN326.5 million in revenue and MXN227.9 million in net operating income. The company's shopping centers consistently operate near full occupancy. At the end of 2018, the occupancy rate was 94.6%. Since 2006, the average year-end occupancy rate is 94.0% with the occupancy rate never falling below 90%.

100% owned shopping centers are carried on the balance sheet as investment properties at cost. At the end of 2018, investment properties were carried at a cost of MXN929 million with an appraised market value of MXN2,301 million.

Shopping centers that are 50% owned joints ventures ("JVs") are on the balance sheet under the investment in JVs and are accounted for using the equity method. At the end of 2018, investment in JVs had a value of MXN168 million and generated MXN86 million in income on the income statement. Over the last five years, the average income from investments in JVs was MXN73 million.

In 2018, ARA's gross margin was 26.6%. Over the past five years, the company's gross margin averaged 26.9% and it averaged 27.4% over the past ten years. Over the past five years, the trough gross margin was 26.5% in 2014 and the peak was 27.2% in 2017 illustrating consistency indicating potential pricing power.

The company's 2018 selling expenses were 10.3% of sales similar to the average of 10.2% of sales over the past five years. Selling expenses have tracked sales with a low of 9.8% in 2015 and a max of 10.4% in 2017. Administrative expenses were MXN384 million also comparable to the average of MXN377 million over the past five years. Administrative expenses have remained stable despite the consistent increase in sales.

In 2018, ARA's operating income was MXN959 million equal to an operating margin of 11.7%, which is just above the five-year average operating margin of 11.6%. The company is consistently profitable. The lowest operating profit over the past ten years was MXN517 million, which also equaled the lowest operating margin (9.0%) over the past ten years. Due to low operating expenses as a percentage of sales in 2008 and 2009 and higher gross margin in 2010 and 2011, the period of 2008 to 2011 brought higher operating margins. After which there seems to be a permanent step down in operating margin between 9.0% in 2013 and 12.2% in 2017. Management guided for stable margins in 2019.

After work in progress and land bank, other operating assets are only 5.5% of land bank and work in progress.

In 2018, ARA generated a return on invested capital ("ROIC") of 5.6%. Its average ROIC over the last five years is 5.9%. The company's 2018 return on equity ("ROE") is 6.3%. Its average ROE over the last five years is 5.9%. The poor profitability is due to the lack of barriers to entry within the industry and the significant investments in land bank and work in progress.

Management

Building a land bank and work in progress is capital intensive. Homebuilders often fund the acquisition of land bank and work in progress with debt. Given the cyclical nature of the homebuilding business financing operations and investments in land bank with too much debt is an existential threat.

Human nature leads many management teams to be the most acquisitive of land when the industry prospects are at their best and financing is cheap. Strong industry prospects and cheap financing increases the competition for land from other homebuilders. As the cycle turns and interest rates increase, asset values decrease and the cost of debt increases. Decreasing asset values often forces companies to write down the value of land banks while the amount of debt remains fixed leading to an asset-liability mismatch. Adding to the problem is weaker profitability in downturns decreasing the capacity to pay debt. If a homebuilder takes on too much debt during cyclical upturns, land bank write-downs combined with weak profitability may bankrupt the company. This is evident by formerly three largest Mexican competitors going bankrupt during the industry's last downturn.

Given the rapid growth in the industry, the aggressiveness of competitors, and the focus on short-term earnings growth over financial health of many peers and market participants, Consorcia's management must have felt pressure to gear up its balance sheet. Despite the potential pressure, management maintains a long-term focus and financial prudence never putting the company under a great deal of financial risk.

At the end of 2018, ARA had a net cash position. Its highest year-end net debt to EBITDA was 3.0 times at the end of 2013. The company has maintained the highest credit rating in the industry for 13 consecutive years.

In addition to maintaining a strong financial position in a cyclical industry, ARA is consistently profitable. Over the past ten years, the company's average operating profit was MXN889 million with a low of MXN517 million in 2013.

Management's capital allocation is good. Other than investment in shopping malls, ARA has not made any investments outside of its core business of homebuilding. In 2018, the investments in shopping malls generated net operating income of MXN228 million with an investment cost of MXN1,096 million equal to a return on investment of 20.8%.

Some may argue that the company holds too large of a land bank and inventory but if the company is a going concern, it will eventually need the land bank to build houses. Given the continued demand, housing deficiency and inflation in the cost of land, the land bank should maintain its value going forward. The Mexican Central Bank has aggressively raised interest rates and many participants believe the interest rate cycle has peaked, which would mean a trough for asset values. If the interest rates turn, asset values and the land bank may appreciate.

The company has paid a dividend since 2015. From 2012 to 2014, the industry was under pressure with competitors going bankrupt. ARA's net debt to EBITDA grew to 3.0 times, so it suspended its dividend. Prior to 2012, the company paid a dividend from 2005 to 2008 and again in 2010 and 2011. The payout ratio could be slightly higher, but the company surviving industry difficulties is much more important than short-term dividends. In 2019, the company expects to pay a dividend of MXN0.27, at current prices that would equate to a 6.9% dividend yield.

The concern with management is its value extraction. Management remuneration is on the high side at 12.1% of operating income in 2017 and averaging 14.1% of operating income from 2013 to 2017. Related party transactions other than remuneration are insignificant averaging 0.26% of sales from 2013 to 2017.

Shareholder Structure

The founders of ARA own 47.5% of the company and the remaining 52.5% of share are free float.

Valuation

Absolute Valuation

Given the lumpiness of earnings, the reliability of the value of the company's assets, and the financial strength of the company, ARA's net asset value is the best measure of its fair value. Valuing the company on future earnings requires forecasts leading to a greater chance of inaccuracy and volatility in determining the company's fair value.

The only assets assumed to have value are cash and equivalents, trade receivables, land for development, work in progress, investment properties, land for development, and investment in JVs. All assets except investment properties are valued at the balance sheet value.

Cash and equivalents are liquid so their value on the balance sheet should be a good approximation of the fair value of those assets. The company's receivables have had an average impairment rate of 4.6%. In 2018, 4.0% of gross receivables were impaired. The historical lack of impairments provides comfort that the net receivables are collectible and their balance sheet value is accurate.

The company carries land for development and work in progress at cost on the balance sheet. The cost of per sqm of the company's land bank increased at 1.1% per year meaning land values are increasing. The demand for housing in Mexico persists with estimated demand at 1.1 million homes in 2018. There is also an estimated housing deficit of 11 million houses. ARA's ability to increase its prices points to continued demand for its products. The Bank of Mexico has aggressively raised interest rates from 3.0% in November 2015 to the current 8.25%. Consumers primarily finance a home with debt and higher interest rates leads to a higher cost of financing. Many believe the central bank rate in Mexico has peaked. A peaking interest rate cycle means asset values have troughed without the company writing down any of its land bank. Increasing cost of the land bank, demand for housing, the housing deficit, and the peak in the interest rate cycle should mean land bank should retain its value if not increase as interest rates fall.

Investments in JVs are valued at their balance sheet value despite generating income of MXN86 million in 2018 on a balance sheet value of MXN168 million. Investment properties are valued at their fair value as determined by independent appraisers.

Total liabilities are valued at balance sheet values.

ARA's current net asset value ("NAV") per share at the end of the first quarter of 2019 is MXN10.28, which is 161% above the current share price (MXN3.94). Over the past ten years, the company increased its NAV per share by 7.3% per year.

Relative Valuation

Compared to its homebuilding peers, ARA also seems undervalued.

Of all the homebuilders, ARA is trading at the lowest valuation on all metrics except price to earnings, where it is second cheapest. On an EV/(Land bank plus inventory), the company trades at 0.24 times compared to an average of 1.27 times at other Mexican peers. The closest homebuilder on the EV/(Land bank plus inventory) metric is Direcional Engenharia in Brazil valued at 0.69 times. All other peers trade at over 1.06 times. On a price to book, the company is the only homebuilder trading below 1.06 times book valued at 0.39 times book.

ARA is not as undervalued relative to peers on earnings multiples as it is on asset valuation but is still trading on lower multiples than its peers are.

ARA seems undervalued on both absolute and relative basis with a target price equal to the current net asset value per share of MXN10.28.

Why is ARA Cheap?

Weakness in the Mexican housing contributes to the company's undervaluation. Through April 2019, the volume of mortgages in Mexico declined by 7.9%. Despite the decline in mortgages, ARA believes it will grow by 4-6% in 2019.

Macroeconomics or industry issues do not fully explain ARA's undervaluation. If either were the primary reason for the company's cheap valuation, all Mexican homebuilders would be cheap relative to peers. As illustrated above, other Mexican peers are trading at similar valuations to Brazilian and US peers based on asset valuations, so it is not a Mexico issue or an industry issue. On a price to book valuations, ARA's Mexican homebuilder peers trade on an average price to book valuation of 1.75 times, while Brazilian homebuilder peers trade on average price to book of 1.68 times, and US homebuilders are valued at 1.63 times book value.

ARA's undervaluation seems to be an idiosyncratic issue. Management is not a problem. The company survived a boom-bust cycle while the three largest competitors in the cycle went bankrupt, which illustrates an ability to think independently and not fall into the current market trends that may be detrimental in the long run. Management does extract a lot of value via salaries, but there are no other issues with management.

Over the past five years, the company is growing revenue at a similar pace to Mexican housing peers, so longer-term growth is not an issue. Over the past five years, ARA grew its revenue at a CAGR of 7.4%. Over the same period, Casa Javer's revenue increased by 8.9% annually, Cadu's revenue grew by 14.3% annually, and Vinte Viviendas' revenue increased by 12.6% annually.

2018 revenue growth is slightly different with ARA unable to grow revenue as quickly as its Mexican peers were. Given the vast majority of market participants are obsessed with current earnings, this could be part of the reason for the company's underperformance. In 2018, ARA's revenue declined by 0.5% compared to Casa Javer's 10.0% revenue growth, Cadu's 7.5% revenue growth, and Vinte's 8.9% revenue growth. The revenue decline also causes ARA to miss management's 2018 revenue growth estimate of greater than 6%. In 2018, ARA's share price declined by 33.6% while Javer's share price was flat, Cadu's share price increased by 2.8%, and Vinte's share price appreciated by 11.1%.

The company is in a better financial health than its Mexican peers with a net cash position verse an average net debt to operating income of 2.59 times at its Mexican peers. Strong financial health may lead to a discount because the short-term nature of most market participants want a full leveraged balance sheet to maximize ROE without thinking about the repercussions across the cycle.

The company has similar margins to its Mexican peers, so this would not cause the undervaluation. ARA does hold a larger amount of inventory and land bank, which would depress profitability measures as a greater amount of capital is invested in the business. The large investment in land and inventory also may lead to write-downs of the land bank during cyclical downturns. ARA's land bank plus inventory turnover was 0.57 times in 2018 compared to 1.63 times at Javer, 0.69 times at Cadu, and 0.63 times at Vinte. Given where Mexico is in its development and the continued demand for housing, the larger land bank is not an issue.

ARA has investments in shopping malls something no other homebuilder has. The shopping malls are only 5.5% of the assets on the balance sheet. The investments are carried at cost despite having a much higher independently appraised value. Shopping malls generated an acceptable 20.8% return on investment in 2018.

The only other issue may arise from ARA being publicly listed for so long. It is the last of the largest homebuilders and the only one to survive the downturn at the end of the last decade and the beginning of this decade. While the other Mexican peers were in operation, they were not listed until 2016 so they may not face the stigma associated with the housing downturn.

ARA's undervaluation seems to be related to the poor revenue growth and missed guidance in 2018. The company mentioned that many of its developments are vertically integrated, which means revenues for the whole integrated value chain cannot be booked until the development is complete and handed over to customers meaning these revenues should be booked in 2019. Given market participants obsession with current earnings when the company performs and hits or even exceeds its 2019 guidance, the discount to peers and undervaluation should be eliminated.

The other factor leading to the undervaluation is the large land bank and inventory on the balance sheet. Given where the Mexican housing market is in its development and 11 million home deficiency in the housing market, it just means ARA needs to make less of an investment in the future.

Risks

The industry is cyclical. The Bank of Mexico has aggressively raised interest rates from 3.0% in November 2015 to the current 8.25%. Consumers primarily finance a home with debt and higher interest rates lead to a higher cost of financing. Due to the requirement to build a land bank and develop homes before sales, homebuilding is capital-intensive business. Homebuilders often use debt to finance their operations. Much of the debt is variable tied to the interbank rate in Mexico, which relates to the Mexican Central Bank's target rate making the cost of debt higher.

The cyclical nature of the industry and large investment in land banks may cause the value of a homebuilder's land bank to fluctuate with the cycle leading to potential impairments during the downturns. The devaluation of land banks during cyclical troughs is a major concern for overly indebted homebuilders because the asset values decrease but debt values are fixed.

Mexicans have a strong desire to own their home. In 2010, 76.4% of Mexicans owned their own home. The desire for homeownership makes it a political industry. As illustrated by the change in housing policy in 2013, the political nature of the industry can cause sudden shifts in government policy. INFONAVIT provides 70-75% of mortgages and shifts its issuance with government policy.

ARA is listed in Mexico meaning an investment in the company brings with it the risk of the Mexican peso devaluing. According to IMF's latest Global Financial Stability report (October 2018), Mexico has adequate reserve cover for foreign exchange debt and a low government debt to GDP ratio. The government is keeping reserves at 123% of the IMF's ARA metric and 271% of short-term debt.

The country runs a current account deficit. In 2018, the current account to GDP was 1.8%, up from 1.7% of GDP in 2017 but down from 2.1% in 2016. Since 1980, Mexico's current account to GDP averaged -1.8%, reaching an all-time high of 3.4% in 1983 and a record low of -6.1% in 1992. The IMF estimates a normal current account deficit for Mexico is 2.5% of GDP.

The current account is financed by net investment, which is primarily FDI. In 2018, FDI fell to 2.0% of GDP from 2.4% in 2017. Despite the fall in FDI as a percentage of GDP, it was still large enough to finance the current account deficit. Portfolio flows were an additional 1.3% of GDP in 2018, up from 0.6% of GDP in 2017.

Its latest External Sector Report (July 2018), the IMF stated there was little concern over the stability of the Mexican economy over the medium term with some concerns over trade with the US. It also stated the Mexican peso was fairly valued. At the time of the report (July 2018), the USDMXN exchange rate averaged 18.83. The exchange rate has not moved drastically since with the current USDMXN rate of 19.22. The biggest concern is the risk of portfolio flows.

The concern is a high risk of portfolio flows with foreign investors in debt accounting for 32% of GDP in Q1 2018, the highest among the Emerging Markets countries. According to the IMF (2018 External Sector Report- July 2018):

The long average maturity of sovereign debt and the high share of local currency financing reduce the exposure of government finances to depreciation risks. The banking sector is well capitalized and liquid and assessed to be resilient to large shocks. Non-financial corporate debt levels are low and foreign exchange risks well covered by natural and financial hedges. Nonetheless, the strong presence of foreign investors leaves Mexico exposed to greater risk of capital flow reversals and risk premium increases. The authorities have refrained from capital flow management measures. Capital flow risks are also mitigated by prudent macroeconomic policies."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.