The Return Of TINA

With the latest new highs in several major indices, fund managers who have spent most of this year in bonds are slowly warming up to equities. While there hasn’t been a stampede into stocks yet, more money is being allocated to stocks as advisors begin to realize that U.S. equities offer what is arguably the best bang for the buck among all major asset categories. In today’s report I’ll make the case that the return of sidelined money from low-yielding bonds and into stocks will ensure a vibrant market in the coming months.

Many observers are puzzled as to why the U.S. stocks have performed so well this year despite the many geopolitical and economic concerns confronting the market. In a July 11 New York Times article, Stephen Grocer suggested that the reason why stocks are hitting record highs is because of the TINA trade. For those of you unfamiliar with this acronym, it stands of There Is No Alternative. TINA was used by the mainstream financial media to explain the stock market’s meteoric run from 2012 to 2015, when the S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained some 45%.

Despite what is perceived by many analysts as a weak economic backdrop, equities keep rising and investors are struggling to make sense of how stocks can ignore this. So after the string of new highs in the Dow Industrials and SPX, TINA has made a comeback to explain what, to many observers, seems inexplicable.

In the NYT article, Mr. Grocer goes on to point out there’s plenty of things for investors to worry about in the coming weeks and months. This includes the usual litany of potential negatives, including the U.S.-China trade war, escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and the cooling global economy. Ironically, though, it can be argued that these fears are among the reasons why equities keep surging ahead. It’s because fear breeds short selling, and a huge buildup in short interest invariably sparks a short-covering rally when investors’ fears fail to materialize.

Along these lines, the NYT article also points out that a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers found them to be the most bearish they’ve been as a group since the 2008 credit crisis. So it’s not just retail investors who are feeling ill at ease about the global outlook. The difference between 2008 and now is that liquidity is far more abundant and credit markets aren’t reflecting the same level of concern as they were 11 years ago.

And unlike in 2008, the internal momentum structure of both the NYSE and the NASDAQ are in excellent shape. This is clearly illustrated by the daily cumulative NYSE new 52-week highs and lows, shown below. Heading into the 2008 crisis, this same indicator was downward trending. Thus, even from a technical perspective the fears of investors and fund managers are misplaced.

Source: BarChart

Mr. Grocer acknowledged in his article that the widespread skepticism surrounding equities today is a potential reason why the bull market might continue – even if the economy weakens. He wrote:

The weakening outlook for the economy means, in all likelihood, borrowing costs are coming down — and in the right circumstances, this can be good for stocks.”

I tend to agree with his prescient observation and the latest collection of sentiment and technical data are in support of it. Let’s examine some of it here.

One of the most salient observations that can be made right now is the steadfast refusal of retail investors to turn bullish no matter how high the market climbs. The latest AAII investor sentiment survey found that despite the recent string of new highs in the major indices, the percentage of investors who identify as bullish rose by a mere 0.5% last week to just 33.6%. This is below the historical average of 38.5% and well under the 50% or greater bullish reading typically seen at major stock market high. The refusal of individual retail investors to embrace an optimistic outlook can be considered a contrarian sign that the market’s “wall of worry” is still intact and that the bull likely has much higher to climb before the next major correction begins.

Source: AAII

Meanwhile, a majority of individual investors polled by AAII continued to fall into the neutral camp, at about 39%. When the major indices are at record levels and yet investors would rather sit on the sidelines rather than buying stocks, you know that the bull hasn’t completed his work of luring investors into the fray. The persistence of neutrality is yet another contrarian indication that there’s more upside ahead for equities.

Taking our analysis further we find that below the market’s surface, strength is abounding. In nearly every major sector there can be found instances of strong internal momentum, from conservative utilities and consumer staples to more volatile groups like semiconductors and gold stocks. As per our ongoing discussion, the internal momentum profile of the semiconductor stocks continues to rise and is supporting the turnaround in the major U.S. chip stocks. After taking a big hit in May, several leading semiconductor stocks have experienced impressive rebounds this month. This includes Dow 30 component and semiconductor industry leader Intel Corp. (INTC), whose share has gained 14% since bottoming in May.

Source: BigCharts

It was widely assumed that the trade war between the U.S. and China, and the subsequent controversy involving Huawei Technologies, would torpedo the semiconductor company profit outlook. Yet the semis are now on the upswing again as the U.S. ban on doing business with Huawei has been partially lifted.

Shown below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) for the new highs and lows among the 35 most actively traded U.S.-listed chip makers. As you can see, this indicator continues to make higher highs in reflection of the increasing demand for semiconductor stocks. It’s not small retail investors who typically buy stocks after a decline like the one the semis experienced in May, so we can reasonably infer that informed investors have been the ones doing all the buying. This increases the likelihood that the rebound will continue. As long as the 4-week rate of change indicator is trending higher, the near-term path of least resistance for the semiconductor stocks will be to the upside.

Source: Nasdaq

The continued internal strength of the semiconductor space is of particular interest, for it underscores my bullish thesis. Historically, strength in the semiconductor stocks has been an excellent leading or confirming indicator for the NASDAQ, as well as for the NYSE broad market.

A final consideration as the equity bull charges ahead is the midcap stocks. Midcap stocks, along with their small cap brethren, have lagged the large cap S&P 500 stocks for some time now. Normally this would be a worrisome proposition, but it appears that the S&P 400 Midcap Index (MID) may finally be poised to commence a recovery rally in the coming weeks. Shown below is the MID, which is in reach of its April high. A new high in the MID this month would be decidedly good news for the bulls and would provide yet another reason for adding to existing long positions in stocks this summer. As many of you know, I regard strength in the MID to be a powerful confirming indicator for SPX strength.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, although fund managers are waking up to the profit potential of the U.S. stock market, small investors are still reluctant to own equities. However, as long as retail investors continue to sit on the sidelines and remain haunted by memories of last year’s SPX correction, the bull’s “wall of worry” should remain strong enough to justify new all-time highs this summer.

Finally, widespread neutral sentiment among individual investors will, from a contrarian’s perspective, also support rising equity prices by adding to the buildup of short interest. This constant store of short interest will in turn serve as a powder keg for future short-covering rallies. As long as skepticism toward equities remains general, participants are justified in remaining bullish and maintaining long positions in equities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $53.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.