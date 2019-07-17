Expedia: The Stock Could Grow, But Competition Is A Risk

Should costs decrease from here, then there could be significant upside for the stock.

Expedia (EXPE) is a major name in the online travel industry, and the company has seen very strong growth over the past decade.

Particularly, we can see that Expedia has shown much more growth than that of rival TripAdvisor (TRIP).

Source: investing.com

However, the online travel industry is significantly more mature at this point, and we can see that returns for both companies have shown more or less stationary movement since 2017.

Source: investing.com

In this regard, it is hard to argue that one could potentially see such high levels of growth into the future. That said, the industry itself still remains very strong. Given the stationary trend we have been seeing in growth since 2016, could we expect further upside for the stock from here?

When looking at EBITDA trends for both Expedia and TripAdvisor, we can see that Expedia’s EV to EBITDA has been lower than that of its competitor over the past five years:

Source: ycharts.com

That said, when taking a deeper look at earnings, it is clear that this company incurs significant costs in terms of doing business

For instance, when we look at performance over the previous year, we can see that while the company saw modest revenue growth of 4%, Expedia in fact saw an operating loss of $131 million due to costs and expenses.

Source: Expedia Group First Quarter 2019

With this being said, less than 20% of costs and expenses came from the cost of revenue itself - the majority of costs for the business are related to overhead and fixed costs. In this regard, the company still remains significantly profitable in terms of its core offering, and a reduction in fixed costs would significantly boost Expedia’s profitability.

Moreover, the net loss from last year did in fact decrease by 25%, while the adjusted EBITDA grew by 42% on a year-on-year basis. Moreover, room night growth was up by 9% while gross bookings were up by 8%:

Source: Expedia Group First Quarter 2019

Looking forward, the online travel industry is set to continue growing significantly. That said, the industry is still competitive in spite of consolidation, and there is always the threat of competition from other large players. For instance, Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) have been touted as players that could eventually come to dominate this industry. For instance, Google ranked second to Expedia last year in terms of consumer interest, while Expedia saw a dip in preference down to 64% in 2018 from 67% a year prior.

In particular, where Google and Amazon could be particularly effective as a competitor in this space is the fact that these two companies are, in essence, two of the largest advertising companies in the world. As such, these companies hold vast amounts of information on potential customers, and could well have the capability of better targeting customer needs than current platforms such as Booking.com or TripAdvisor.

In this sense, we could see a situation emerge where online travel vendors start increasingly competing on price, and this would significantly reduce the profitability of the industry.

From a financial standpoint, I see Expedia as being reasonably valued on an EV/EBITDA basis, and should we see significant cost reductions going forward, then the stock could appreciate quite nicely. That said, growing competition from the likes of Amazon and Google could pose a significant threat to the industry, and this is a key risk that potential investors should bear in mind.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.