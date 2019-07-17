Oil States International's Backlog Grows, But The Stock Lacks Any Clear Upside

Increased activity in the offshore market bodes well for growth, but a quick revival is unlikely because the deepwater projects have long lead times.

OIS Lacks A Catalyst In The Short Term

Oil States International (OIS) provides engineered capital equipment and products used in the onshore and offshore energy production and midstream operations. Investors are unlikely to see a quick turnaround from the stock in the short run. However, if the energy environment continues to strengthen, OIS can position itself in a firm footing for a robust recovery.

Many estimates suggest an upturn in the offshore market is ensuing, which reflected in OIS’s bulging backlog in Q1. Once the company’s integrated perforation gun system becomes operational after Q2 2019, it may recover some of the lost market share. On top of that, a higher book-to-bill ratio in Q1 indicates a favorable trend towards revenue translation. Also, the company’s low leverage will be attractive to the investors if the crude oil price slumps and debt servicing gets difficult.

In the short term, the headwinds continue in the following forms - the pricing weakness in the completions market and low utilization for the OIS’s onshore rigs. These factors are likely to hold back its stock price from rising for now.

Well Site Services: Analyzing The Performance And Outlook

Oil States International’s revenues from the Well Site Services segment decreased by 14% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2019. During this period, the upstream energy companies temporarily cut down their drilling programs, which followed ~7.5% decline in the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price in Q1 compared to a quarter ago.

On top of that, the onshore drilling utilization declined sharply to 12% in Q1 compared to 30% a quarter ago. Lower utilization also affected the segment margin adversely. So, the segment EBITDA margin deteriorated to 12% in Q1 from 15% in Q4. The Well Site Services segment accounted for ~43% of the company’s Q1 2019 revenues.

Outlook: OIS’s management considers the upstream activity level and the utilization levels to recover in the second half of 2019. Led by the improvement, the company’s management expects the segment revenues to range between $119 million and $126 million, which would be a 13% rise at the guidance mid-point compared to Q1. The segment EBITDA margins are expected to average between 14% and 16%, compared to 12% in Q1.

In Q1, much of the completions activity headwind was concentrated in the Mid-Continent region and the Permian Basin. However, since the company’s performance is critically dependent on the completed well count, the current slowdown can derail the company’s guidance.

Offshore/Manufactured Product Segment Drivers

The company’s revenues from this segment decreased by 8% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2019. The segment EBITDA declined even more sharply (16% down sequentially). Much of the deterioration in the result was due to a decrease in other product and service revenues.

Backlog: Quarter-over-quarter, the backlog has been increasing steadily since Q2 2018. In Q1 2019, backlog increased sharply (31% up) over a quarter ago. The $234 million backlog was the highest since Q2 2016. Approximately 75% of the backlog is expected to be converted into revenues in the next 12 months. The book-to-bill ratio totaled 1.6x on March 31, which indicates a favorable trend towards revenue translation from the backlog. Despite the recent commodity price volatility, the deepwater project award potential appears to be improving. In Q1, the company received a large order for production facility content destined for South America.

Segment outlook: OIS sees significant deepwater projects sanctions trending positively in 2019, as I already discussed above in the previous paragraph. The positive effects of higher customer spending in the latter part of 2019 can lead to the sequential improvement in the Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segment. The realization of the higher backlog can result in a 9% revenue increase in Q2 compared to Q1. The segment EBITDA margin can increase to ~13% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to 12% in Q1.

According to this report prepared by Rystad Energy, while the greenfield and brownfield projects together account for 58% of the total energy capex spend, there is significant growth opportunity lying in maintenance and operations. On the other hand, deepwater exploration spend is likely to see a low growth trajectory in the next several decades.

The accelerated project sanctioning in the offshore E&P activity can lead to an annual spend of ~$15 billion to $16 billion. Latin America is expected to be the most active region, followed by Africa (both East and West coasts), South East Asia, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Downhole Technology Segment Drivers

OIS’s revenues from this segment increased by 4% in Q1 2019 compared to a quarter ago. The EBITDA margin improvement was even more impressive (17% in Q1 versus 12% in Q4 2018). Increased demand for completion, intervention and perforating products benefited the revenue growth, while the EBITDA margin jumped as higher sales volume led to higher manufacturing facility cost absorption.

Perforating Gun Systems Sales Decline: Starting Q4 2018, the low perforating gun systems sales adversely affected the Downhole Technologies segment performance. OIS’s GEO Dynamics business provides oil and gas perforation systems and downhole tools for completions and related activities. It is generally believed that today’s complex well completion designs require more guns, increasing perforating charges, and frac plugs compared to a few years back. So, despite the company’s falling perforating gun system sales, there is substantial demand in the market. There are concerns over the safety and security features of the guns sold, which might have led away some of OIS’s market share in this product.

As the energy producers and drillers shift to integrated perforating gun systems, OIS has started to field trial its new systems. The company expects to complete the developments and start deploying in Q2 2019. It manufactures both long guns and short guns, which will be part of the integrated package. While the new perforating gun system is still not field-ready, the company’s management expects it commercialize it soon.

Outlook: Completion activity has resumed in the unconventional shales. The EIA DPR data shows that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells increased by 21% in the past year until May, although it has dropped in the past couple of months. The number of drilled wells is also showing a weakening trend in the past couple of months. Now, demand for OIS’s Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies businesses depends on the number of wells drilled, total footage drilled, and the number of completed drilled wells. So, the downhole technologies segment business can see reduced revenue and margin, if the current trend in the industry continues.

According to the management guidance, revenues will range between $53 million and $56 million with segment EBITDA margins ranging between 17% and 19%, which means the top line and the bottom line is expected to remain steady in Q2 compared to Q1.

FCF And Capex

In Q1 2019, OIS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $34 million, which was a significant improvement over a year ago when the CFO was negative. Although the revenue growth was muted (1% down) year-over-year, working capital decreases due to a reduction in accounts receivable, partially offset by a decline in accrued liabilities, led to the CFO improvement in Q1 2019.

The company's free cash flow (or FCF) in Q1 was $16.3 million, which was also a sharp improvement over a year ago, due primarily to the rise in CFO. In FY2019, OIS’s management expects capex to range between $65 million and $70 million, which would be 23% lower than in FY2018. Besides maintenance-related work, it plans to spend the growth capex on upgrading the Completion Services equipment and the Offshore/Manufactured Products facilities.

Balance Sheet And Debt

OIS’s debt-to-equity stood at 0.23x as of March 31, 2019. Oceaneering International’s (OII) debt-to-equity ratio was 0.54x on the date. Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) debt-to-equity ratio was 3.0x as of March 31.

OIS has $26 million of debt repayment remaining in FY2019, while another $320 million would be due for repayment in 2022 to 2023. Also, a $119.8 million of share buyback remains in place under an existing share repurchase program, which is set to expire in July 2019. The company’s liquidity (cash & equivalents plus borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $148 million as of March 31. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its share repurchase program without stretching the leverage ratio too much in the short term.

What Does OIS’s Relative Valuation Say?

Oil States International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.5x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.5x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 16.5x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

OIS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper than the peers’ average multiple expansion because sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to improve more sharply than the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (OII, SPN, and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)) average of 7.3x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated OIS a “buy” in June, while ten of them rated it a “hold”. One analyst rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $21.4, which at the current price yields ~33% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its ratings are high-to-moderate on EPS revisions and growth, while they are moderate-to-poor on profitability, momentum, and value. I do not agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on strong positive rating on EPS revisions, because its earnings missed analysts’ estimates a couple of times in the past four quarters. I also do not agree with its low ratings on value because the relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article. Its top line is higher than some of its peers, but it has been inconsistent quarter-over-quarter in the past several quarters. I concur with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of moderate ratings on growth and below-par rating on profitability.

What’s The Take On OIS?

OIS’s backlog has been consistent over the past few quarters and saw a nice bump in Q1 2019. Many estimates suggest a turnaround in the offshore market is in the swing. While new drilling activity has hit a pause, the trend of longer lateral lengths, increased frac stages, and more perforation clusters should lead to higher demand for OIS’s products and services. A much-improved backlog and book-to-bill ratio in Q1 indicate a favorable trend towards revenue translation.

However, the pricing weakness in the completions market is not over yet. The management expects onshore rig utilization, which has reached a multi-year low, to improve in Q2. I think OIS’s stock will remain subdued in the short run. If the energy market scenario continues to strengthen, OIS is up for a robust recovery.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.