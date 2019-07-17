Penns Woods Bancorp's Dividends Expected To Remain Stable

Using a P/B multiple of 1.4 shows that the stock is currently almost fairly valued and that there is limited room for price appreciation.

We do not expect a rise in dividends because of signs of slowdown in the economy.

The company has consistently given USD 0.47 per quarter since the first quarter of 2012. In the past the company remained committed to dividends even when earnings declined.

We are confident that PWOD will continue to give out USD 0.47 per quarter because we expect a rise in its earnings for 2019.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc, (PWOD), a bank holding company, provides a high forward dividend yield of 4.29%. We are highly confident that PWOD will be able to maintain its dividends in 2019 because we expect the company’s earnings to increase in 2019, and also because the company has a good track record of consistently paying dividends. Our valuation analysis, however, shows that the bank is currently fairly valued in the market. Details of our earnings and valuation analysis follow.

PWOD Appears Attractive Due to High Dividend Yield and Stable Dividends

PWOD offers a high dividend yield of 4.29% with a very consistent quarterly dividend of USD 0.47. The company has been maintaining this level since the first quarter of 2012. The Directors of the company appear to be committed to maintain a stable dividend level in dollar terms as when income declined to just USD 2.08 per share in 2017, the bank still paid this amount even though it took the payout ratio to 90.5%.

We expect the dividend to be stable in the future too because of our outlook on PWOD’s earnings, as discussed in detail below.

Earnings Likely to Grow in 2019 Leading to Stable Dividends

Like 2018, we expect PWOD’s earnings to grow strongly once again in 2019, albeit at a lower rate. While PWOD’s EPS grew by 50.9% in 2018 over 2017, we expect its EPS to rise 9.8% in 2019. Justification for our earnings estimate is given below.

We expect PWOD’s earnings to rise mostly on the back of a rise in net interest income. This increase in net interest income is expected to be driven by a rise in earning assets. Net interest margin, however, is likely to remain stable as discussed below.

We expect PWOD’s deposits to grow by 5.0% in 2019, which will lead to a growth in earnings assets of around 5.0% too. Our assumption is based on the historical growth trend of PWOD over the past five years. The company’s deposits have grown by a CAGR of 5.6% in four years from USD 981 million in 2014 to USD 1.2 billion in 2018.

We expect PWOD’s net interest margin to be mostly unchanged in 2019 compared to 2018. This is because we expect a rise in cost of funds to negate the rise in yields. Both costs and yields will rise due to higher Fed Funds rate in 2019 compared to 2018. Even though we’re expecting Fed Funds rate to decline by 50bps in the rest of 2019, the average rate for the year (2.31%) will be still higher than the average rate in 2018 (1.91%) because of the sharp rise in rates in 2018.

The rise in net interest income is likely to compensate for the expected fall in non-interest based income. PWOD’s non-interest based income has been declining over the past five years and we expect the trend to continue.

Net interest income growth is also expected to compensate for a slight growth in non-interest based expenses (mostly salaries). We expect non-interest based expenses to rise by 2.0% in 2019, in line with the last three-year trend.

The table below summarizes PWOD’s earnings in the past five years, and our expectations for 2019. (Please note that we have separated dividend income from interest income, as reported by PWOD, and added it to non-interest income)

Our expectation of a rise in earnings raises the question of whether or not the company will raise dividends in the future. We do not expect a rise in dividend level because the company is unlikely to commit to a higher dividend payout when there are signs of slowdown in the US economy. These signs include manufacturing PMI that is on the decline, and US 10-year break-even inflation rate, a market measure of inflation expectations, that is well below Fed’s target rate.

PWOD Appears to be Currently Fairly Valued

We have an estimated target price of USD 45.0 on PWOD which implies only a very small upside from the stock’s market price. We have arrived at our target price using a price-to-book multiple (P/B) of 1.4, and multiplying it with our estimated book value per share of USD 32.2 for December 2019.

The price-to-book multiple used in our valuation is based on PWOD’s historical P/B multiple, as shown in the table below.

The table below gives the sensitivity of our target price to different levels of P/B multiples.

Conclusion: Buy for the Dividend Yield

While our target price implies barely any upside for PWOD’s stock price, we do expect a forward dividend yield of 4.29%. Therefore, we advise investors to purchase PWOD for the dividend yield.

About the Company

PWOD is a bank holding company that owns two banking subsidiaries, Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. These banks operate in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union and Luzerne Counties, PA. The banks are engaged in commercial and retail banking, including taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The Banks also provide insurance, securities brokerage services, annuity and mutual fund investment products, and financial planning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.