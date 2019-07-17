Aurora Cannabis: Standout In A Sea Of Mediocrity

The company is being weighed down by negative market sentiment for the cannabis sector from recent events and news regarding Canopy Growth and CannTrust.

The cannabis sector has taken a hit over the last couple of weeks from the announcement former Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton was forced to leave the company, and CannTrust got caught growing and distributing unlicensed cannabis, resulting in them halting sales and distribution of its cannabis.

Predictably this has weighed heavily on the market, and the overall industry has taken a hit; and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) hasn't escaped the damage.

In this article we'll look at why this will only be temporary for Aurora Cannabis because the fundamentals of its business haven't changed; why it's decision to forego a huge investment from a big player in exchange for board seats and reduced control, was the right one; and how the company is rapidly approaching positive EBITDA.

Fundamentals remain in place

One of the strengths of Aurora Cannabis has been the consistent adherence to its core business, which is to build out a sustainable, medical cannabis business. Nothing that has happened in recent weeks has changed that.

I mention that because a lot of investors tend to sell on negative news, making decisions outside of the actual fundamentals of an individual company like Aurora. Since nothing has changed in that regard, investors should consider this a buying opportunity. I believe once Aurora becomes profitable while still growing revenue at a healthy pace, it's share price is going to take off.

It has also managed to consistently lower costs, with primary catalysts for that being its world-class Aurora Sun and Aurora Sky facilities, along with its Medreleaf Exeter facility in Ontario. Combined they produce over 350,000 kilograms of cannabis on an annual basis. By early 2020 it guides for production capacity to reach about 625,000 kilograms annually.

The company expects costs per gram to fall under $1.00 in the near future. None of this is affected by what's been going on with its competitors.

Market sentiment

The ouster of former Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton shocked the market because he had largely become the face of the industry, and was highly regarded by a lot of analysts and pundits (I'm on record before that happened that I wasn't one of them). That resulted in a lot of confusion and backtracking by some commentators and gurus that has been extremely positive toward Linton.

The seeds of the change in leadership were planted from the time Constellation Brands invested billions into Canopy Growth. With some of what I've pointed out as poor decisions on capital allocation apparently being agreed with by executives at Constellation, it was only a matter of time before action was taken.

Acreage Holdings, in my view, was a huge mistake. It suggests to me Linton and others really don't understand the American cannabis market as it relates to the political will and sentiment within the country.

It's obvious to me Canopy management took media commentary as fact in relationship to America being close to legalizing recreational pot, when in reality, it not only isn't likely to happen anytime soon, but it's quite possible it may never happen.

I believe medical cannabis could become legal in the U.S., but recreational pot is a very different thing, and many Americans and the polticians that represent them don't approve of it. While I'm not aware of this being a factor in the dismissal of Linton, it wouldn't surprise me if it was. There were a lot better things he could have done with the billions at his disposal.

Another thing on that front is the seeming schizophrenia of Linton in is various comments. In one breath he has stated he is going to build its Canadian business up first and scale from there, and other times he has went back and forth between recreational pot and medical cannabis being the focus of the company. I really think he didn't know how to go forward, and it shows in a number of his spending decisions.

Because so many analysts supported Linton, it shocked many in the market when he was fired. That caused a lot of consternation and confusion, which continues to weigh on the cannabis sector, including Aurora Cannabis.

The CannTrust debacle

Not long after that event hit the marijuana industry, it was discovered that CannTrust has been growing cannabis at unlicensed facilities and delivering some of it to the market.

Worse, a former employee says the company put up walls to hide the pot from being seen in photos by a regulator.

Now CannTrust has stopped sales and distribution of its pot, and is facing at least 14 lawsuits, with 13 of them originating in the U.S., and the other in Canada. We're probably going to see more, as the company sent some of the unlicensed pot to Denmark, which could come back to haunt it at the international level.

Whether or not it retains its Canadian license, is fined, gets hit by losses from lawsuits, or other companies will want to be associated with its brand, remains up in the air, among other things.

These are the two major events that happened in the industry that put downward pressure on the share price of Aurora Cannabis.

Profitable EBITDA

In the last quarter Aurora guided that the company would probably generate profitable EBITDA. While I think it will achieve that, even if it misses, it should be very close to reaching that goal.

As mentioned earlier, this is the result of its numerous world-class facilities that have been driving down costs per gram. If it is able to continue to boost revenue, which I have no doubt it will, generating profitable EBITDA will be yet another moat and differentiator for the company.

This was recently shown in its announcement that it has been granted two licenses in Quebec and British Colombia, Canada, "to study best-in-class cultivation techniques and advance plant science."

The company added that they "will be used for cultivation research to develop new technology, genetics and intellectual property in order to drive sustainable, high-quality outdoor production."

It is these types of moves that will ensure the long-term viability of its business model and consistent and sustainable profitability.

Conclusion

I consider these two events as being very positive for Aurora Cannabis in the long term, as it underscores and confirms its own decision to forego a big investment from a large company, instead choosing to use other means to grow and expand its business.

With its major competitor Canopy Growth under direct control of Constellation Brands, I don't think it'll be able to keep up with the nimble, entrepreneurial Aurora Cannabis. Canopy was already more traditional than Aurora, and it's going to become even more so going forward.

As for the impact of these events on the cannabis industry, they aren't going to last for a long time, and concerning Aurora Cannabis, they're non-events because the fundamentals of the company remain in place.

While the cannabis and Aurora Cannabis bears got their little moment in the sun, that is going to quickly dissipate as investors start to realize Aurora Cannabis is the highest quality cannabis company in the world, and is poised to start delivering some terrific results over the next several quarters, bringing the realization that it is a long-term growth machine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.