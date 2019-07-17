Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic

Source: Forbes

Honeywell (HON) reports quarterly earnings July 18th. Analysts expect revenue of $9.35 billion and EPS of $2.08. The revenue estimate implies 5% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Is The Growth Story Real?

Bulls seem to fancy HON as a growth stock. Parsing through its earnings fundamentals requires an understanding of the economy and company specific issues. After trillions in stimulus from central bankers, the global economy has to peak at some point. If we are at peak economy, then industrial names like Honeywell may have seen their best days. In Q1 2019, Honeywell's revenue fell 15% Y/Y. Aerospace and Building Materials were hit hard, experiencing double-digit revenue declines.

The company has been hiving off underperforming assets and becoming more strategically focused. Last year, the company spun off thermostat maker Resideo Technologies (REZI) and turbo charger maker Garrett Motion (GTX). The divestitures triggered the revenue decline.

However, Honeywell's organic sales were strong. Aerospace generated 10% organic revenue growth on the strength of aviation and defense orders. Given the strength of commercial air travel and President Trump's emphasis on defense spending, this segment could show strength for several more quarters. This is important, as Aerospace represents Honeywell's largest segment at 38% of total revenue. Organic revenue growth from Building Technologies, Performance Materials ("PMT") and Safety, Production and Solutions ("SPS") was 9%, 5% and 10%, respectively.

Given the noise created by asset sales, revenue growth sequentially could also be important. The company's revenue growth Q/Q was also off by 9%. Building Technologies revenue fell 23%, while every other segment reported a Q/Q revenue decline in the single-digit range. The revenue estimate for Q2 implies 5% growth Q/Q. I anticipate a big quarter from Aerospace. SPS could report strong growth from the Internet of Things ("IoT") and industrial automation. I remain skeptical on where the other areas of growth will come from.

Segment Profit Margins Are Expanding

Honeywell's segment profits of $1.8 billion fell 9% Y/Y, which was much less than the decline in revenue. Segment profit margins of 20% were 100 basis points higher than that of Q1 2018. Margins for Aerospace bounced 250 basis points due to commercial excellence and the spin off of Transportation Systems. Building Technologies reported a 240 basis point improvement, driven by the spinoff of the Home business. PMT margins improved by 140 basis points from restructuring efforts. SPS segment margins contracted by 250 basis points due to a decrease in productivity products and unfavorable mix; higher sales from warehouse and automation businesses could continue to drag down margins.

The improvement in segment profit was positive, and likely expected after the spin off of less attractive businesses. The falling margins from SPS could continue unless the business mix changes. Meanwhile, margin improvement from productivity gains and restructuring efforts at other business segments could eventually run its course. That is a long-winded way of saying HON bulls may not be able to rely on continuous margin improvement over the long term.

Conclusion

Honeywell has made strategic moves to improve margins and unlock hidden value. It trades at over 17x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 2019 annualized); in my opinion, this is too robust for a cyclical name. Unless one assumes government stimulus will spur financial markets in perpetuity, then HON is overvalued. Sell HON.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.