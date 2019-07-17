EnWave: Get Your Portfolio High With This Supplier Of Picks And Shovels To The Cannabis Industry

Recently signed royalty-bearing agreements with Tilray and Aurora for EnWave’s patented dehydration equipment that can reduce drying time from 5-7 days to less than two hours.

Investment Thesis

I believe that marijuana will eventually be legalized in most of the states in the U.S. for the simple reason that it brings in plenty of tax dollars as the graphic below indicates.

Based on this thesis, I have been evaluating cannabis stocks, but most of them are way overvalued. This led me to look for picks and shovels suppliers for the industry, and that's when I discovered EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF). The company recently-signed royalty bearing agreements with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aurora (OTC:ACB) for EnWave's patented dehydration equipment that can reduce drying time from 5-7 days to less than two hours. Revenues are growing by more than 40%, and the company should be profitable by year end.

Company Profile

Another Seeking Alpha contributor, Security Analysis, did a wonderful job discussing EnWave and its technology in an article titled "EnWave Corp.: An Undervalued Supplier To Cannabis Companies" dated January 2019, so I'm going to focus more on what's been happening with the company since then.

EnWave Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada, and builds, installs, and licenses commercial-scale dehydration equipment for customers in the food, legal cannabis, and pharmaceutical industries. To date, the company has entered into royalty-bearing commercial license agreements with twenty-eight major food, cannabis, and pharmaceutical companies. EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") dehydration platforms apply microwave energy under vacuum to offer flexible, efficient, low temperature processing suitable for food products, cannabis, and biomaterials. The company currently has three commercial scale technologies, nutraREV®, powderREV® and quantaREV® and one technology in the pilot-scale stage, freezeREV®. EnWave's dehydration technology has commercial applications in multiple markets, including fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, seafood products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cannabis products.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NutraDried Food Company, LLC ("NutraDried"), is a limited liability corporation registered in Washington, USA. NutraDried manufactures and sells Moon Cheese®, an all-natural dried cheese snack produced using two continuous 100kW nutraREV machines. NutraDried holds a commercial license for REV™ technology and pays a quarterly royalty to EnWave Canada based on revenues.

Since the previous Seeking Alpha article was published, the following noteworthy news was released by EnWave:

On January 3, 2019, EnWave and Tilray, Inc. signed a royalty-bearing commercial sublicense with The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF), a major Canadian producer of medical and adult-use cannabis. The agreement grants TGOD the right to use the company's proprietary REV™ technology to dry organic cannabis in Canada. The company received a purchase order from TGOD for a large-scale 60kW commercial REV™ machine to initiate commercial production in Canada.

On January 21, 2019, EnWave signed a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement with Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., a major European dairy company. FrieslandCampina will launch REV™ products in the European marketplace and purchased a 10kW REV™ machine to initiate commercial production in the Netherlands.

On March 26, 2019, EnWave and TGOD signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement for three additional large-scale 120kW REV™ machines equipped with Optional Support Equipment and Robotic Arms.

On April 10, 2019, EnWave and Fresh Business Consulting S.L. signed a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement, granting Fresh Business the exclusive rights to produce a variety of premium food products in Peru. Fresh Business purchased a 10kW small scale REV™ machine to initiate commercial production.

On April 26, 2019, the company issued 5,302,227 common shares on a private placement basis to Aurora Cannabis Inc. in exchange for consideration of 840,576 common shares of Aurora. The company disposed of the common shares of Aurora on closing of the private placement for gross proceeds of $10M and incurred share issuance costs of $760K. Aurora's strategic investment in EnWave was intended to create economic alignment between EnWave and Aurora in the deployment of REV™ technology into the European Union, South America, and Australian markets for industrial cannabis processing.

On April 26, 2019, Aurora and EnWave entered into an Intellectual Property Agreement (IPA) to jointly-develop new innovations relating to REV™ technology that are applicable to the cannabis industry. All intellectual property developed under the IPA will be owned by EnWave, but any realizable commercial value will be shared on an undisclosed basis with Aurora.

On April 26, 2019, EnWave signed a royalty-bearing Sub-License Agreement with Aurora granting it non-exclusive processing rights to use REV™ technology in Canada for the rapid dehydration of cannabis products. Pursuant to the Canadian Sub-License Agreement, Aurora purchased two 120kW REV™ processing lines and one 10kW R&D machine to be installed at the Aurora Sky and Aurora Sun cultivation facilities in Canada. EnWave granted Aurora a Commercial License Agreement for the rapid dehydration of cannabis products in the European Union, except for Portugal, where the Company has already granted a license to Tilray. The European Commercial License Agreement is exclusive to Aurora with the ability for EnWave and Aurora to grant sub-licenses for cannabis processing within the European continent. Aurora must commit to the purchase of a 120kW REV™ machine for installation in Europe before June 25, 2019, in order to maintain the exclusivity of the European license agreement. Additionally, Aurora must meet annual minimum equipment purchases and annual minimum royalties under the European Commercial License Agreement in order to retain its exclusivity. Royalties generated from sub-licenses in Europe will be shared between EnWave and Aurora on an undisclosed basis. The company also granted Aurora an exclusive option to license the continent of South America, except for Peru, on terms substantially the same as the European Commercial License Agreement. Aurora must purchase REV™ equipment of 60kW or greater in rated power for installation in South America before April 26, 2020, in order to exercise the license option and to be granted exclusive geographic processing rights in South America with rights to sub-license for cannabis.

On April 30, 2019, the company announced that it has signed a Purchase Requisition with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center to supply a second REV™ machine to help further the development efforts focused on improving the quality of Close Combat Assault Rations and their subsequent deployment.

In May 2019, the company shipped the first 60kW REV™ machine to Tilray's Ontario facility for installation and start-up. The machine is expected to begin commercial operations in Q4 2019 and will represent the first commercial-scale machine installed for cannabis processing in Canada. Tilray's second 60kW machine intended for Portugal will be shipped in late Q3 2019 for installation and commissioning in Q4 2019 prior to commercial operations.

On May 13, 2019, EnWave and Calbee Inc. (OTCPK:CBCFF) signed a royalty-bearing Commercial License and Equipment Purchase Agreement for the purchase of a 10kW REV™ dehydration machine. Calbee will explore and pilot the use of the Company's REV™ technology for the development of premium snack products and ingredients in Japan.

On May 29, 2019, the company reported that Aurora has exercised its option and that the companies signed an exclusive, royalty-bearing commercial license agreement with sub-licensing rights for the use by Aurora of EnWave's proprietary REV™ dehydration technology for the drying of cannabis in South America (excluding Peru). Aurora has also signed an equipment purchase agreement for a large-scale 60kW commercial REV™ machine for its operations in South America.

On June 26, 2019, EnWave reported that Aurora is expanding the scope of requirements for its potential purchase of a third REV™ machine targeted for its European operations in Denmark. Aurora Nordic Cannabis, a subsidiary of Aurora, plans to develop a pharmaceutical-level GMP facility.

These news articles indicate that EnWave has been selling a number of their REV™ machines to some of the largest cannabis companies in the world. The companies have obviously evaluated drying options and determined that EnWave's equipment is the best fit for their requirements. It is also a stamp of approval that these companies are exercising their license agreement options and expanding the scopes of the technology. Benefits of the REV™ technology specifically for the cannabis industry includes a rapid, low temperature, continuous drying method with flexible final moisture content and flavor during the drying process. The most significant financial benefit to cannabis industry customers is that EnWave's REV™ technology can reduce drying time from 5-7 days to less than two hours. The REV™ technology also requires a smaller footprint than traditional drying equipment.

In addition, EnWave has prospective royalty partners evaluating the REV™ technology under so-called Technology Evaluation License Option Agreements (TELOAs). The strategy under these arrangements is to co-develop product applications using the technology for specific partner opportunities and to ultimately convert them into commercial licenses. EnWave earns revenue under TELOAs from short-term REV™ machine rentals as well as fees for access to EnWave's R&D facilities and product development expertise. Currently, EnWave has 7 active TELOAs with prospective licensees evaluating the use of REVTM for applications in the dairy, fruit products, vegetable products, meat products, and cannabis markets.

Management

The following is a summary of the directors and senior officers at EnWave:

Mr. John Philip Adrian Budreski - Executive Chairman since June 23, 2014, with over 35 years of extensive capital markets and executive management experience. Currently, Mr. Budreski is also the Executive Chairman of Morien Resources Corp.; Director of NuLegacy Gold Corporation; Chairman at Delta Gold Corporation; Independent Director of Sandstorm Gold Ltd.; and was Director at Input Capital Corp. until July 2, 2019.

Mr. Brent Charleton - Director since August 29, 2018. Mr. Charleton has been the Chief Executive Officer and President at EnWave Corp. since August 28, 2018, and was its Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development since September 29, 2017, until August 28, 2018. Mr. Charleton served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at EnWave since January 2015 and also its Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

Dr. Stewart Ritchie - Independent Director. Dr. Ritchie is the President of Canadian Poultry Consultants and S.J. Ritchie Research Farms.

Ms. Mary C. Ritchie - Independent Director since 7 October 2014. Ms. Ritchie is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Richford Holdings Ltd., an accounting and investment advisory services company; a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta; the Chairman of the Financial Advisory Committees of RBC Funds Inc. and RBC Advisor Global Fund Inc; and a member of the Board of Directors of Industrial Alliance Ltd. and Alaris Royalty Corporation.

Mr. Hugh McKinnon - Independent Director since January 2014. Mr. McKinnon is also a Director of Norscot Investments Ltd., Premium Brands Holding, and Castanet.net.

Mr. Stephen Samford - Independent Director since February 27, 2019. He is also the Senior Vice President and Managing General Counsel at Fluor Corporation.

Mr. Daniel Henriques - Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Henriques was a manager at the Assurance group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

A Google search of the directors and senior officers as well as the other companies where they are serving did not reveal any obvious red flags.

Market Opportunity and Competition

The international market size for dried products, in general, is estimated at $400 billion. Demand is expected to be driven mainly by the food processing and pharmaceutical industries, while the cannabis and biotechnology markets are expected to be the fastest growers. The legal cannabis market in which EnWave is becoming a big player is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of almost 30% to about $60 billion by 2025.

Although there is a plenty of competition for drying equipment, EnWave's patented technology appears to be best in class with regards to drying times, and this is a huge advantage, because it saves customers time and money.

Financials

EnWave's revenue is earned from two business segments: EnWave Canada and NutraDried. EnWave Canada generates revenue from the sale of drying machinery to royalty partners, rental revenue from short-term rentals, and royalties earned from commercial license agreements. Royalties are payable to EnWave as a percentage of the value of products sold or based on the number of units produced by their royalty partners.

The following table from the company's 2019 second quarter results presentation provides a breakdown of revenues (Canadian Dollars) for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

One of EnWave's customers is responsible for about 44% of revenue for the six months through March 31, 2019, up from 14% last year. (Based on news releases of equipment sold and royalty agreements, I assume this customer is Aurora.)

NutraDried generates revenue from the sale of Moon Cheese® into retail and wholesale distribution channels. The quarterly royalty payments (Canadian Dollars) from NutraDried to EnWave Canada is summarized in the following table:

Quarterly revenues (Canadian Dollars) for the last three years are summarized in the table below.

The table indicates that, for the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, EnWave had consolidated revenues of $16.6M compared to $8.7M in the same period in fiscal 2018, an increase of 91%. Most of the increase was driven by NutraDried sales. Management explained that the decrease in revenues for EnWave Canada was primarily due to the volume of open machine sales contracts for the period. Although the company had a net loss of $239K for the first six months of fiscal 2019, they continue to build momentum with increased revenues and operating cash flows. Management indicated that they secured a significant number of equipment purchase orders at the end of Q2 2019 and early Q3 2019 that will increase EnWave Canada's revenues for the second half of 2019.

The royalty payments also provide a nice recurring revenue income stream with resulting overall gross profit margins of about 40%.

The company had net cash inflows from operating activities of $1.8M for the six months ended March 31, 2019, and zero debt. At the end of the second quarter 2019, the company had working capital of $14.4M as well as a cash and cash equivalents balance of $12.2M compared to $9.1M at September 30, 2018.

Valuation and Conclusion

The consolidated financial statements (in Canadian Dollars) for 2017, 2018, first 6 months of 2019 and forecasted full 2019 are summarized in the following table.

2017 2018 6M2019 2019F Revenues $ 15,954,000 $ 22,825,000 $ 16,579,000 $ 33,158,000 Direct Costs $ 11,654,000 $ 13,915,000 $ 10,422,000 $ 13,263,200 Gross Profit $ 4,300,000 $ 8,910,000 $ 6,157,000 $ 19,894,800 Gross Profit Margin 27% 39% 37% 40% Expenses General and Administration $ 2,072,000 $ 2,439,000 $ 2,047,000 $ 3,647,380 Sales and Marketing $ 2,160,000 $ 3,731,000 $ 2,060,000 $ 4,973,700 Research and Development $ 1,138,000 $ 1,213,000 $ 710,000 $ 1,657,900 Amortization $ 888,000 $ 573,000 $ 245,000 $ 245,000 Stock-based Compensation $ 891,000 $ 545,000 $ 809,000 $ 809,000 Impairment of Contract $ - $ 865,000 $ - $ - Foreign Exchange Loss/Gain $ 102,000 $ 11,000 $ (25,000) $ (25,000) Finance (Income) Expense, Net $ 35,000 $ (60,000) $ (48,000) $ (48,000) $ 7,286,000 $ 9,317,000 $ 5,798,000 $ 11,259,980 Tax $ - $ 538,000 $ 598,000 $ 1,989,480 Net Income (Loss) After Taxes $ (2,986,000) $ (945,000) $ (239,000) $ 6,645,340 Earnings per Share $ (0.01) $ (0.04) $ (0.00) $ 0.07 Weighted Avg # Shares Outstanding 90,799,717 99,509,869 101,764,902 101,764,902

The main assumption in my forecast is that revenues will be similar for the second 6 months as they were for the first half of the year. This may seem conservative based on management's positive comments about sales for the rest of the year and the 30% CAGR for the cannabis industry. At this time, though, sales from NutraDried are the bulk of total revenues, and profit margins on their Moon Cheese® products are dependent on the price of cheese which has increased from about $1.4 to $1.8 per pound since the beginning of the year, as shown in the following chart.

Although this will negatively affect profit margins for NutraDried, management expects "EnWave Canada's gross margins to improve as the fixed costs of the company are spread over a larger number of machine construction contracts." Taking this into consideration, I assumed an overall gross profit margin for the company of 40%.

My forecast for FY19 indicates that EnWave may be able to produce EPS of $0.07 (Canadian). At a share price for ENW.V of $2.3, the forward PE is about 35. With a current market cap around $250M (Canadian), the stock also trades at a price/sales ratio of about 7.5, which is fairly reasonable for a company growing revenues at 40% plus.

If you are looking for a picks and shovels supplier to the cannabis industry at a reasonable stock price, EnWave may be an excellent option.

